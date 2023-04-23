Freeport-McMoRan And Southern Copper: One Has A Fatter Profit Margin

Juxtaposed Ideas profile picture
Juxtaposed Ideas
6.16K Followers

Summary

  • There is no denying copper's role in the massive electrification and decarbonization cadence over the next few decades, attributed to the global net zero ambitions by 2050.
  • With copper spot prices already recording an impressive 50% expansion from pre-pandemic levels, we reckon there are further tailwinds for copper miners ahead.
  • In this article, we will focus on FCX and SCCO, attributed to their increased focus on copper production, comprising over 70% of their top and bottom lines.
  • Naturally, one copper miner has much improved profit margins, while similarly delivering excellent 10Y returns and expanded forward dividend yields.
  • We shall discuss further.

Money on the edge

PM Images

The Copper Investment Thesis Is Intact, But Which Has Higher Profits?

The global demand for copper is expected to double to 50M MT by 2035 and remain elevated at 53M MT by 2050, with the production output

FCX & SCCO 10Y Stock Return

TradingView

FCX & SCCO 1Y EV/Revenue and P/E Valuations

S&P Capital IQ

FCX & SCCO 5Y Stock Price

TradingView

This article was written by

Juxtaposed Ideas profile picture
Juxtaposed Ideas
6.16K Followers
I am a full-time analyst interested in a wide range of stocks. With my unique insights and knowledge, I hope to provide other investors with a contrasting view of my portfolio, given my particular background.Prior to Seeking Alpha, I worked as a professionally trained architect in a private architecture practice, with a focus on public and healthcare projects. My qualifications include:- Qualified Person with the Board of Architects, Singapore.- Master's in Architecture from the National University of Singapore.- Bachelor in Arts from the National University of Singapore.If you have any questions, feel free to reach out to me via a direct message on Seeking Alpha or leave a comment on one of my articles.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

The analysis is provided exclusively for informational purposes and should not be considered professional investment advice. Before investing, please conduct personal in-depth research and utmost due diligence, as there are many risks associated with the trade, including capital loss.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (5)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.