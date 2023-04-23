PM Images

The Copper Investment Thesis Is Intact, But Which Has Higher Profits?

The global demand for copper is expected to double to 50M MT by 2035 and remain elevated at 53M MT by 2050, with the production output likely to stabilize at only 31M MT, based on the planned capex. This suggests a widening gap between global supply and demand, in our view.

The insatiable demand is attributed to the massive electrification and decarbonization cadence through 2050. The EIA projects a consistent growth in the global EV adoption to 672M by 2050, at a CAGR of 14.16%, with EVs utilizing twice as much copper as its ICE equivalent.

In addition, the world aims to achieve net zero carbon emissions by 2050, triggering increased investments in renewables. By 2050, the US Energy Information Administration projects solar and wind generation to account for 82% of renewables and up to 36% of total US generation. Notably, both systems require higher copper content, at up to 4.7 MT per 3MW wind turbine and 5.5 MT per MW of solar generation.

As a result of the global transition, it is not surprising that market analysts already project higher copper realized prices at an average of $4 per pound through 2028, if not more. The BloombergNEF is bullishly projecting a further rally in copper prices by up to 5.5 fold from current prices, which may occur once the current surplus is used up by 2024, with no new developments coming online afterward.

After setting up the robust investment thesis as above, we will compare the prospects of two copper miners, Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) and Southern Copper Corporation (NYSE:SCCO). With an annual output of 1.9M MT and 0.89M MT in FY2022, respectively, both miners comprise nearly 15% of the global copper production by volume, highlighting their critical positions in the electrification cadence ahead.

While there are other miners which similarly produce large amounts of copper, we prefer to solely focus on FCX and SCCO for this article, since the commodity comprises over 70% of their top and bottom lines. This is compared to the rest, where copper comprises a much smaller portion of their diversified mineral and metal productions, such as iron ores/ gold/ nickel/ coal/ etc.

The list includes BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP), with copper accounting only 21.2% of its EBITDA with an annual capacity of 1.82M MT, Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) at 9.1%/ 0.59M MT, Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) at 4.3%/ 0.25M MT and Glencore plc (OTCPK:GLCNF, OTCPK:GLNCY) at 20.9%/ 1.05M MT.

In response to the question of which copper miner is more profitable, unfortunately, it is not FCX. Its higher copper unit net cash costs of $1.50 per pound (+11.9% YoY including by-product credits) in FY2022 had triggered its lower profit margins, since the commodity comprised up to 72% or $16.4B (inline YoY) of its revenues.

This was largely attributed to the rising inflationary costs on the miner's site production & delivery to $1.93 per pound (+13.4% YoY). The lower copper realization costs of $3.90 per pound (-10% YoY) had also impacted its overall gross margins to 42.6% (-5.1 points YoY) and EBITDA margins to 39.8% (-5.6 points YoY) in FY2022.

Furthermore, FCX guided an even higher copper unit net cash cost of $1.60 per pound in FY2023 (+6.6% YoY), largely attributed to the elevated site production & delivery cost to $2.29 per pound (+4.5% YoY) and treatment charges to $0.22 per pound (+37.5 YoY) for the year.

Otherwise, the miner already guided a tremendous increase in its site production costs to $2.43 for FQ1'23 (+10.4% QoQ and +24.6% YoY), likely attributed to its sky-high refining contract with Chinese smelters at $88 per tonne (+35% YoY), the highest since 2017. This might culminate in an elevated unit net cash costs of approximately $1.75 (+12.9% QoQ), triggering potential headwinds in the quarter's profitability.

FCX's prospects might also be impacted by the recovery of Brent oil spot prices to $87.54 at the time of writing, thanks to the recent OPEC+ cut. This was compared to the recent March 2023 bottom of $72.77 and the 2022 average of $95.

Since rising energy costs comprise up to 24% of the miner's operating cost considerations in FY2023, we reckon that it may face more headwinds through FY2024. The Bloomberg Consensus already projects normalized Brent prices of $85s through 2026, potentially triggering further downward pressure on its execution and consequently, stock valuations.

In comparison to FCX, SCCO had fared much better, since it reported a more favorable copper unit net cash cost of $0.78 per pound in FY2022 (+16.4% YoY), including credits. While it did not offer any guidance for FY2023, we saw hints of improved cost management, based on its FQ4'22's excellent unit costs of $0.45 per pound (-57% QoQ). Given that copper comprised nearly 77% of its revenues in the latest fiscal year, these were positive developments, in our view.

Assuming that SCCO is able to sustain this cadence ahead, we may see the miner achieve excellent margins ahead, similar to FY2022 gross margins of 54.9% (-10.5 points YoY) and EBITDA margins of 53.4% (-9.3 points YoY). This may be significantly aided by the current copper spot prices of $4.10, compared to $3.63 in FQ4'22 and $2.72 in 2019.

FCX & SCCO 10Y Stock Return

TradingView

The SCCO stock is made further attractive by the stellar forward dividend yield of 5.08%, based on its annualized dividends of $4 and current share prices, against its 4Y average yield of 4.85% and sector median of 2.12%. This is compared to FCX's forward yield of 0.73% and 4Y average of 1.16%.

Perhaps, this is why the former has performed impressively over the past ten years, with +9,133.24% of returns (including dividends) compared to FCX at +603.62%, despite the cyclical nature of commodity stocks.

Naturally, past performance is not an indication of future performance. In addition, we must highlight SCCO's executional risks ahead, due to the geopolitical issues attributed to its operations in Peru. While things appear stable now, the region accounts for approximately 475K tonnes or 53% of its copper output annually, compared to FCX at 28%.

Therefore, interested copper investors need to monitor Peru's developments in the intermediate term, especially given Chile's unexpected plans to nationalize and/ or bring its lithium industry under state control, impacting fellow electrification stocks such as Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) and Albemarle (NYSE:ALB).

So, Are FCX & SCCO Stocks Buy, Sell, or Hold?

FCX & SCCO 1Y EV/Revenue and P/E Valuations

S&P Capital IQ

For now, both FCX and SCCO are trading above their 3Y pre-pandemic and 1Y P/E means, suggesting their notable baked-in premiums. However, the optimistic sentiment is naturally warranted, due to the importance of copper in the electrification and decarbonization cadence through 2050, as discussed above.

FCX & SCCO 5Y Stock Price

TradingView

The same optimism has also been reflected in FCX's and SCCO's stock prices, offering investors with minimal margins of safety for adding here. This is compared to our moderate price target of $46.70 and $88.90, respectively, based on FCX's market analyst projection in FY2024 EPS of $2.25/ NTM P/E of 20.77x and SCCO's $4.17/ 21.58x.

Therefore, we prefer to rate both stocks as Hold now, while iterating safer entry points of mid $30s for FCX and low $60s for SCCO at their previous December 2022 support level.

While we are believers in the decarbonization cadence, we do not recommend anyone to not chase the rally now, especially since the macroeconomic outlook remains uncertain, with the Fed likely to raise interest rates by another 25 basis points by early 2023.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.