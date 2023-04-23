Evgeniy Romanov/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

I don't often write "SELL" or "HOLD" articles - but given the size of my position in this company, I feel it warranted to offer you a clear update beyond just chat that this company is now on the watchlist for a change. This isn't a "SELL" article, but it's a piece where I highlight what I am doing with my position in Heidelberg Materials. This morning, and around this time, the company actually hit €70/share for a brief period of time, which to me marks a level that I did not believe HeidelbergCement (OTCPK:HDELY) would reach as quickly as this.

Because of this, my dividend-inclusive RoR for the position, as well as FX, has now produced an RoR of over 50% in a year when the S&P500 and Nasdaq are negative 5-6% and the Dow is down around 1.5%. The outperformance in this specific case highlights the success and most of all, why I am a value investor.

These investments, and my strategies in such companies, explain the outperformance I have been able to eke out despite the ongoing pressures in the market, beating both 3-5 year trends.

Nordnet Author Portfolio RoR (Nordnet)

The "doubling" of a portfolio is a measure that I use - because any successful investor should be able to double the value of his/her portfolio given time. The most common rule of thumb, known as the rule of 72, which we use to find out how long it takes to double your money - this can be found out by dividing 72 by your annualized rate of return. If you assume a high double-digit (10%, compared to the market) RoR, then it takes 7.2 for the typical investor to double his/her portfolio, even if they're slightly beating the market.

At iREIT on Alpha, we use a combination of strategies and knowledge acquired through academia and personal investments to try and make sure that we deliver alpha well above even such rates, to enable us to double our portfolio values even faster.

Now, let me be clear - I believe going forward, it will be harder to outperform, and harder to grow one's portfolio like this using conventional strategies, even conventional value approaches. Given the macro we're seeing, investors need to be even more cautious, more diversified, and better prepared than at any one time since the GFC or the dot-com bubble - maybe even since the 70s.

That is what we're trying to do.

Revisiting Heidelberg Materials - and a somewhat new rating

Heidelberg Materials has been on an absolute tear, since I took the stance of "BUY" at a sub €52/share, with buys well below the €50/share mark. Since that time, and as of Friday, the company has now bumped the €70/share mark, which constitutes a 40-50%+ RoR in less than a year, depending on exactly when you invested and how long you've held, as well as FX.

Heidelberg Materials is a superb business. It's one of the largest building materials companies on earth. After completing the M&A of Italcementi, it became the largest aggregate producer of construction aggregates at the time and is now one of the world's largest producers of building materials.

We'll go through the reason why I, at €70 and in today's market, am no longer as positive on the company despite my €75/share PT, updated from €80/share. There are a few reasons for it.

For now though, let's make clear that the company performed beautifully in 2022, which is also the reason we're seeing this "up" in the share price for the company. The 4Q results were as high as they've ever been in the company's history, with revenue growth, EBITDA up 3% despite cost pressures, and the RCO up 4%. Price-Over-cost is substantially positive in 4Q, and the pricing momentum is expected to go into 2023 as well.

A quick look at KPI's confirm the positivity for the company here.

HeidelbergCement IR (HeidelbergCement IR)

Operational results were mostly highlights as well. The company saw significant revenue growth and EBITDA expansion. While margins were lower - down to just above 19% in EBITDA from 21.8% 2 years before, this is still acceptable in context. Volumes were down significantly, as I've eluded to in previous articles, but this was more than made up for with pricing changes, which resulted in the impressive EBITDA growth.

The company's various quality programs and ambitions have more than paid off. Heidelberg Materials once targeted a €350M savings target - the savings program has returned €2.4B, well above the original stated target, also including the company's quality program, impacted by higher cement and aggregate prices.

On a geographical basis, the company continues to show relative stability in an unstable world. Operational results are up in most areas - in fact, there isn't a single geography where operating result in terms of revenue/sales is negative. It all comes down to profit and margins, which is where Heidelberg Materials is seeing most of its current challenges.

Those challenges are currently being outperformed by a significantly increased EPS, solid Free cash flow despite pressure from WC, leverage at less than 1.5x, and an ROIC of 9.1%, which in context is very good.

HeidelbergCement IR (HeidelbergCement IR)

What's more, the company with its nearly 60% Gross margins, remains one of the highest-percentile concrete/cement businesses on the planet. It's impressively profitable, and while there are companies with better underlying quality, such as Holcim (OTCPK:HCMLY), Heidelberg's argument has always been price for what you're getting - the valuation relative to what the company is able to perform, and the quality of the business and the balance sheet, if not the quality of its underlying assets.

This might sound a bit odd, so let me clarify.

The problem with Heidelberg Materials isn't that it has bad debt, a bad balance sheet, bad earnings, or significant geographical exposures or risks. All of these things are solid. The dividend yield is good, and the stability here is good as well. Revenue is growing, operating margin is going up - on that front, all is "good".

The problem is that once we lift the hood and look at the actual producing assets, including most of the ones they acquired in their latest massive M&As, we find a lot of legacy assets that are prime targets for being under fire from most things ESG/Co2-focused. I've covered extensively before that Heidelberg Materials is more likely than any of its near-term competitors to see these impacts, and this means that the company is deserving of discounting to its peers. And while the company can indeed manage an 8-9% ROIC, the cost of capital has also gone up, which means that the company is currently calculated to be at a 0-0.5% on an ROIC - WACC. This is still vastly improved from trends in 2011-2017, but it's worth noting at least, and part of the justification for my change in the thesis here.

Let's move on to valuation.

Heidelberg Materials - The valuation is still okay but warrants a reconsideration

So, first off, the reason I am not buying more Heidelberg Materials at this time compared to January of this year, is the contextual appeal of a closer-to-fully-valued aggregate/cement company in the current market environment. Looking at the market a few months ago before the bank crisis and the ongoing rate pressure, we were in a situation where undervalued companies were far more rare, and where due to the price, a 4-4.5% yield was not an unattractive thing to look at.

The differences today are that there is undervaluation at every street corner, rates are substantially higher, and the appeal of a 3.8% yield is much lower than it was even just 4-6 months back. While I included some of this potential in my calculation, looking at the market today, I realize that I did not look at enough of it - and that is why I am lowering my PT by €5/share.

Trimming a position is one of the trickiest ventures in investing. I'm much more comfortable calling a "BUY" than I am calling a trim. A company may continue to advance for months. Heidelberg Materials, despite being at around €70 at this time may continue up to €80 or €90/share, as I originally evidenced in several of my articles. Looking at the conservative upside, you can still see the potential for a conservative double-digit appreciation with yield, even at these prices.

HeidelbergCement Valuation (F.A.S.T. Graphs)

At 7-8x normalized P/E, Heidelberg Materials cannot be called "expensive". However, this is why analysts and investors need to be careful. A graph like the one above is just a tool - not an actual forecast of what will happen. If you look at a company like Bristol-Myers (BMY), the company is undervalued and "should" have gone to levels above $115 long ago, based on its appeal and growth. However, that is not how the market works - which is why I sold most of my BMY close to $75-$80/share, which proved to be the right choice, given that part of those rotations have already generated double-digit returns of their own - compared to BMY, which since $81 is down around 13% as I write this article.

Real value investing, as I see it, requires consideration of near-term prospects and other variables as well. BMY, for instance, is expected to grow a slow 2-3% for the next few years. This, combined with a number of other factors, leads me to conclude that this company seems unlikely to grow as high as some hope, despite its quality. Heidelberg, as you can see above, is in a not-dissimilar situation.

This is a volatile company. The trading patterns have a long-time tendency to go to lows of even below €40, and back up to €70-€90 or above, only to then drop back down again as the market factors in things like growth, demand, asset base, and now also has to include things like carbon taxing and sustainability.

It is my stance that in the current environment of higher interest rates, coupled with higher geopolitical uncertainty, the company's legacy asset base, the energy pricing situation in Europe, and the next few years of potential growth, Heidelberg Materials might be priced a bit too exuberantly with a PT of €80. Thus, I am impairing it to €75/share.

It's also my stance that in the context of this current market, there are substantially better alternatives to a "climbed" cement company with these issues because there are so many bargains available. I won't fault anyone for buying at €70 or €75/share here - in the long term and through cycles, I believe you are safe in such an investment.

But for me, I look for better upsides, and I believe the time has come to look at Heidelberg Materials as a potential rotation candidate. The DCF calculation for HEI here still calls for a target of between €80-€90 depending on your growth assumptions - but I believe in impairing this based on the impacts of the aforementioned carbon taxing and the sustainability issues that the company seems likely to encounter. Heidelberg remains a safe way to play the Ukrainian upside, as I mentioned in my last article from about 4 months back - and that upside seems likely to generate an RoR of about 20-30% from this point onward.

But we're in a market where quality and upside are available across the board. I do not have unlimited capital - and I know most of our members do not either. Capital allocation is important.

Because this is a key variable of how I've managed to outperform over time, I am now stating that we can look at Heidelberg Materials as a potential rotation target, despite keeping a PT of €75/share here. The companies I have in mind personally for rotation, such as Brenntag (OTCPK:BNTGY) often come at lower yields, but they come at less volatility and lower operational risk. Brenntag, for instance, while a basic materials company, is a chemical distributor far less impacted by everything going on.

This mirrors one of the things I am currently trying to do - lowering risk while maintaining the upside, and maintaining as much of my payout as I can.

I believe the next 10-15 years will offer substantially lower overall returns in the broader market than the last 10-15. Not only choosing investments but choosing when and how to enter or exit, is what I believe will play a larger role in generating alpha going forward.

This is part of that.

Here is my updated thesis on Heidelberg Materials

Thesis

Heidelberg Materials is still one of the better cement/aggregate plays on the planet, but a 40-50% move in the positive direction has taken much of the valuation-related shine from the business.

Due to worsening macro outlooks, rate increases, and the company's asset characteristics in this context, I am lowering the target to €75/share. Most analysts I follow have the company at €65-€80/share. In the context of the market, despite my positive rating for the business, you are buying Heidelberg materials at somewhat of a premium from a 12-month perspective - just be aware of this.

I am now calling Heidelberg Materials a potential trim target, once it goes above €71-€72/share, given the state of the market. Only those really wanting the exposure and willing to ride through the lows (because lows will come again, I have no doubt), should consider the "BUY" here.

Remember, I'm all about:

1. Buying undervalued - even if that undervaluation is slight, and not mind-numbingly massive - companies at a discount, allowing them to normalize over time and harvesting capital gains and dividends in the meantime.

2. If the company goes well beyond normalization and goes into overvaluation, I harvest gains and rotate my position into other undervalued stocks, repeating #1.

3. If the company doesn't go into overvaluation, but hovers within a fair value, or goes back down to undervaluation, I buy more as time allows.

4. I reinvest proceeds from dividends, savings from work, or other cash inflows as specified in #1.

Here are my criteria and how the company fulfills them (italicized).

This company is overall qualitative.

This company is fundamentally safe/conservative & well-run.

This company pays a well-covered dividend.

This company is currently cheap.

This company has a realistic upside based on earnings growth or multiple expansion/reversion.

Heidelberg stock is still a "BUY" but read my thesis to understand why I am no longer as interested in going further at this time.

