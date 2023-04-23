Do Not Conflate TSMC's Global Importance With Their Valuation
Summary
- Taiwan Semiconductor is arguably the most important company in the world, with a market capitalization of almost $450 billion.
- The company is struggling to develop new nodes, with revenue staying with older nodes, and Intel and Samsung investing rapidly.
- The company expects profits to drop QoQ and we expect them to remain weaker long-term as competition continues to grow.
- We're currently running a sale for our private investing group, The Retirement Forum, where members get access to portfolios, market alerts, real-time chat, and more. Learn More »
Taiwan Semiconductor's (NYSE:TSM) importance to the global economy has been called the country of Taiwan's silicon shield. There are few companies in the world that could protect a country of 25 million people from invasion by a country of 1.4 billion people that feel the country is rightfully theirs. But when you produce the vast majority of chips used by the modern world, it's true.
However, despite that geopolitical shield, investors seem to be investing in Taiwan Semiconductor based on that and not its valuation. As we'll see throughout this article, Taiwan Semiconductor is heavily overvalued.
Taiwan Semiconductor Financial Overview
Taiwan Semiconductor reported tough financial results as the market continued to struggle.
The company earned almost $17 billion in net revenue, down 16% QoQ and almost 5% YoY. The company managed to achieve a strong 56.3% gross margin, showing the power of its technology, up YoY and down QoQ. The company managed to ship more than 3.2 million wafers down year over year as wafer starts decreased from a tougher market.
The company earned $0.25 / share in EPS, annualized at $1 / share, giving the company a P/E of ~20.
Taiwan Semiconductor Delayed Technology
As semiconductor technology becomes more expensive, for smaller nodes, an interesting development is slower transition.
Taiwan Semiconductor's first launched 5 nm in late-2020, and even today, several years later, 7 nm still represents almost 50% of the company's revenue from 7 / 5 nm. The company is working on developing 3 nm now, which hasn't been sent to the public yet, but it's expected that the cost per chip will still be much higher.
As a result, we expect the company to continue to spend massive amounts on nodes that don't necessarily get the same adoption as older nodes.
Taiwan Semiconductor Balance Sheet
The company has continued to improve its balance sheet, but it's still not strong enough versus its valuation.
Taiwan Semiconductor has roughly $50 billion in cash & marketable securities. Around 50% of that is used for the company's long-term debts. The company's total share equity is $100 billion, or less than 25% of the company's market capitalization. That implies that the company doesn't have the cash or balance sheet to cover its portfolio.
The company's shareholder equity has only increased by the value of its assets YoY, as the company has continued to build plants. It is a benefit of its massive capital program, but it shows the company's relatively low earnings. The $20 billion YoY improvement in shareholder equity, is 5%, which means ~7.5% returns counting its dividends.
Taiwan Semiconductor Guidance
The company's guidance shows continued weakness on the horizon.
The company expects its revenue to drop almost 7% QoQ. Gross margins are expected to drop as well from 56% to 53%, while operating margins drop further 45.5% to ~40.5%. Given the roughly 5% spread to the company's net profit margin, we expect its net profit margin to hit ~35%, meaning an EPS decline from ~20 to 25.
That downside in earnings at what's already a loftier valuation for semiconductor companies, shows the risks that it faces.
Taiwan Semiconductor Increased Competition
The company is also facing increased competition that could hurt its ability to recover from the current downturn.
Samsung has announced a $100 billion global foundry expansion while Intel has announced a $80 billion expansion. Intel is continuing to hold onto its guidance of passing TSMC by the mid-2020s, a process node leadership that it can hold until the end of the decade. Unfortunately TSMC has to both ramp and develop new nodes, which is two massively expensive problems.
Intel and Samsung, its competitors, don't need to ramp mostly to the same extent. Instead they can focus on continuing to develop leading nodes.
Thesis Risk
The largest risk to our thesis is there's no denying that Taiwan Semiconductor is the market leader in a globally relevant technology. That technology is only increasing in relevance and in some ways, for the cutting edge technology, on cutting edge platforms, the company can almost name its price driving margins. That could enable the company's earnings to continue growing.
Conclusion
Taiwan Semiconductors is an incredibly strong company with assets that are essential to the global economy. However, the company isn't immune from the market downturn and QoQ performance is expected to go down dramatically. At the same time, the company's competition is expected to increase dramatically from Intel and Samsung.
Both are spending almost $100+ billion. Intel has been guiding to pass Taiwan Semiconductor for years, and it's expecting to pass it by 2025. The company could maintain its process leadership through the end of the decade. That could substantially hurt Taiwan Semiconductor's margins, and the company's profits are already low.
That could hurt the company's ability to continue driving shareholder returns making it a bad investment.
You Only Get 1 Chance To Retire, Join The #1 Retirement Service
The Retirement Forum provides actionable ideals, a high-yield safe retirement portfolio, and macroeconomic outlooks, all to help you maximize your capital and your income. We search the entire market to help you maximize returns.
Recommendations from a top 0.2% TipRanks author!
Retirement is complicated and you only get once chance to do it right. Don't miss out because you didn't know what was out there.
We provide:
- Model portfolios to generate high retirement cash flow.
- Deep-dive actionable research.
- Recommendation spreadsheets and option strategies.
This article was written by
#1 ranked author by returns:
https://www.tipranks.com/experts/bloggers/the-value-portfolio
The Value Portfolio focuses on deep analysis of a variety of companies across a variety of sectors looking for alpha wherever it is to maximize reader returns.
Legal Disclaimer (please read before subscribing to any services):
Any related contributions to Seeking Alpha, or elsewhere on the web, are to be construed as personal opinion only and do NOT constitute investment advice. An investor should always conduct personal due diligence before initiating a position. Provided articles and comments should NEVER be construed as official business recommendations. In efforts to keep full transparency, related positions will be disclosed at the end of each article to the maximum extent practicable. The majority of trades are reported live on Twitter, but this cannot be guaranteed due to technical constraints.
My premium service is a research and opinion subscription. No personalized investment advice will ever be given. I am not registered as an investment adviser, nor do I have any plans to pursue this path. No statements should be construed as anything but opinion, and the liability of all investment decisions reside with the individual. Investors should always do their own due diligence and fact check all research prior to making any investment decisions. Any direct engagements with readers should always be viewed as hypothetical examples or simple exchanges of opinion as nothing is ever classified as “advice” in any sense of the word.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.
Comments (3)