Taiwan Semiconductor's (NYSE:TSM) importance to the global economy has been called the country of Taiwan's silicon shield. There are few companies in the world that could protect a country of 25 million people from invasion by a country of 1.4 billion people that feel the country is rightfully theirs. But when you produce the vast majority of chips used by the modern world, it's true.

However, despite that geopolitical shield, investors seem to be investing in Taiwan Semiconductor based on that and not its valuation. As we'll see throughout this article, Taiwan Semiconductor is heavily overvalued.

Taiwan Semiconductor Financial Overview

Taiwan Semiconductor reported tough financial results as the market continued to struggle.

Taiwan Semiconductor Investor Presentation

The company earned almost $17 billion in net revenue, down 16% QoQ and almost 5% YoY. The company managed to achieve a strong 56.3% gross margin, showing the power of its technology, up YoY and down QoQ. The company managed to ship more than 3.2 million wafers down year over year as wafer starts decreased from a tougher market.

The company earned $0.25 / share in EPS, annualized at $1 / share, giving the company a P/E of ~20.

Taiwan Semiconductor Delayed Technology

As semiconductor technology becomes more expensive, for smaller nodes, an interesting development is slower transition.

Taiwan Semiconductor Investor Presentation

Taiwan Semiconductor's first launched 5 nm in late-2020, and even today, several years later, 7 nm still represents almost 50% of the company's revenue from 7 / 5 nm. The company is working on developing 3 nm now, which hasn't been sent to the public yet, but it's expected that the cost per chip will still be much higher.

As a result, we expect the company to continue to spend massive amounts on nodes that don't necessarily get the same adoption as older nodes.

Taiwan Semiconductor Balance Sheet

The company has continued to improve its balance sheet, but it's still not strong enough versus its valuation.

Taiwan Semiconductor Investor Presentation

Taiwan Semiconductor has roughly $50 billion in cash & marketable securities. Around 50% of that is used for the company's long-term debts. The company's total share equity is $100 billion, or less than 25% of the company's market capitalization. That implies that the company doesn't have the cash or balance sheet to cover its portfolio.

The company's shareholder equity has only increased by the value of its assets YoY, as the company has continued to build plants. It is a benefit of its massive capital program, but it shows the company's relatively low earnings. The $20 billion YoY improvement in shareholder equity, is 5%, which means ~7.5% returns counting its dividends.

Taiwan Semiconductor Guidance

The company's guidance shows continued weakness on the horizon.

Taiwan Semiconductor Investor Presentation

The company expects its revenue to drop almost 7% QoQ. Gross margins are expected to drop as well from 56% to 53%, while operating margins drop further 45.5% to ~40.5%. Given the roughly 5% spread to the company's net profit margin, we expect its net profit margin to hit ~35%, meaning an EPS decline from ~20 to 25.

That downside in earnings at what's already a loftier valuation for semiconductor companies, shows the risks that it faces.

Taiwan Semiconductor Increased Competition

The company is also facing increased competition that could hurt its ability to recover from the current downturn.

Samsung has announced a $100 billion global foundry expansion while Intel has announced a $80 billion expansion. Intel is continuing to hold onto its guidance of passing TSMC by the mid-2020s, a process node leadership that it can hold until the end of the decade. Unfortunately TSMC has to both ramp and develop new nodes, which is two massively expensive problems.

Intel and Samsung, its competitors, don't need to ramp mostly to the same extent. Instead they can focus on continuing to develop leading nodes.

Thesis Risk

The largest risk to our thesis is there's no denying that Taiwan Semiconductor is the market leader in a globally relevant technology. That technology is only increasing in relevance and in some ways, for the cutting edge technology, on cutting edge platforms, the company can almost name its price driving margins. That could enable the company's earnings to continue growing.

Conclusion

Taiwan Semiconductors is an incredibly strong company with assets that are essential to the global economy. However, the company isn't immune from the market downturn and QoQ performance is expected to go down dramatically. At the same time, the company's competition is expected to increase dramatically from Intel and Samsung.

Both are spending almost $100+ billion. Intel has been guiding to pass Taiwan Semiconductor for years, and it's expecting to pass it by 2025. The company could maintain its process leadership through the end of the decade. That could substantially hurt Taiwan Semiconductor's margins, and the company's profits are already low.

That could hurt the company's ability to continue driving shareholder returns making it a bad investment.