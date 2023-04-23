Tanarch/iStock via Getty Images

The cannabis industry is now staging what is now its most marked collapse since the 2018 legalization of Cannabis for adult use in Canada. ETFMG Alternative Harvest (MJ), one of the largest cannabis ETFs, is down 23% year-to-date to extend its year-long decline to 63%. The largest cannabis REIT Innovative Industrial Properties (IIPR) is faced with rising tenant rent defaults which now threaten to disrupt payouts that had risen every year since 2017. Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC), once viewed as the preeminent cannabis company, is US$0.34 away from running foul of Nasdaq's minimum listing requirement after falling 42% year-to-date. Cannabis is now amidst its own implosion with a broad collapse across both the US and Canadian players after pandemic-era retail-driven mania gave way to fears around a liquidity crunch.

Data by YCharts

Canopy's current multiple to its trailing 12-month sales stands at 1.82x, its lowest ever level and at great odds with early 2021 when this rocketed to more than 50x. Hence, bulls are hoping for a near-term reversal of currently tepid investor sentiment to power the next leg of returns. Will this happen before Canopy Growth burns through its cash and equivalents? Bears, who form the 16% short interest in the company don't think so. Indeed, the company held cash, cash equivalents, and short-term investments of US$588.6 as of the end of its last reported fiscal 2023 third quarter. This was down 48.4% from US$1.14 billion in the year-ago comp. This liquidity crunch is reflected by other players in the space with Canadian peer Aurora (ACB) now faced with a cash runway of well under two years after cash and equivalents fell to $191.2 million for its last reported quarter. This was against a trailing 12-month cash burn from operations of $116.2 million.

A Once-Promising Market Implodes

Canopy's salvo hinges on its plans to expedite its entry into the US cannabis market through the creation of Canopy USA, a holdings company for its interests in multi-state operators Acreage (OTCQX:ACRHF) and TerrAscend (OTCQX:TRSSF). Canopy USA is being structured as a variable interest entity and will also be the home for Jetty extracts and cannabis edibles brand Wana. However, it's clear that Canopy USA will not be allowed to consummate its acquisitions as long as it remains listed on the Nasdaq. Hence the reorganization failed to reignite enthusiasm in its common shares which have lost more than 50% of their value since Canopy USA was announced.

Canopy Growth

More concerning is Canopy's debt profile which has CAD$750 million coming due by the end of 2026 which has pushed the company's quarterly interest expenses to elevated levels. This came in at US$24.6 million during the third quarter, up from $21 million in the year-ago comp and offset by interest and investment income of US$5.2 million. Canopy's balance sheet presents its weak point with total debt of CAD$1.2 billion when debt coming due this year is included. However, Canopy has been able to extend CAD$100 million coming due this year till the end of the next calendar year.

This refinancing was completed at favourable terms with Canopy only having to pay accrued and unpaid interest as the debt was owned by Constellation Brands (STZ), its largest shareholder. The play for bears here is that the company's cash burn remains elevated relative to its liquidity position. Cash burn from operations came in at US$106.3 for its third quarter, an improvement from US$132.4 million in the year-ago comp but still deeply negative for a company that brought in total revenue of $74.8 million during the quarter.

What's The Near-Term Salvo?

To be clear, Canopy realized cash burn from operations during its third quarter that amounts to around 125% of revenue, its cash position is forecast to decline by at least US$260 million through to the end of the current calendar year, and it has CAD$1.2 billion is debt coming due over the next three years. Canopy will need to lean on dilution to plug the coming liquidity gap and its backing by Constellation potentially presents a salvo with the $42 billion market cap beer, wine, and spirits company generating nearly US$500 million in positive cash flows from its operations. Further extensions of Constellation-owned debt cannot be ruled out and a debt-for-equity swap is also a possibility. This would provide some respite and possible upside for the bulls.

Against this torrid backdrop of cash burn and debt coming due, Canopy's stockholders' equity could be cut in half again over the next year. stockholders' equity as of the end of the third quarter came in at US$1.06 billion, down 68% from US$3.3 billion in the year-ago comp. The end of the current monetary tightening cycle could also spark a broad stock market rally that would provide a window of opportunity for the company to issue more shares to pay down its debt and extend its cash runway. Of course, this would be dilution built on the back of shareholders as the federal legalization of cannabis in the US remains ever beyond the horizon. It's hard to see what the bullish case for Canopy is here, but equally, I'm apprehensive to rate this as a sell after such a marked period of collapse and there could be a relief rally coming up. But as the industry continues to sink, bulls will likely require more shareholder-friendly salvos.