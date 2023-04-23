PSLV: Going Higher, But Patience Required

Apr. 23, 2023 4:58 AM ETSprott Physical Silver Trust (PSLV), PSLV:CA
GoldStreetBets Research profile picture
GoldStreetBets Research
520 Followers

Summary

  • The long-term demand picture for silver is strongly bullish because of two distinct drivers: monetary debasement and increased industrial use for the green energy transition.
  • The short-term demand picture could be challenged by economic weakness, a hawkish shift in monetary policy expectations, and a stronger dollar.
  • The supply picture is mixed, with new supply entering over the next few years, before gradually declining.
  • From a technical perspective, silver seems poised to consolidate, before resuming its rise.
  • A long-term allocation to silver via physically-backed ETFs such as PSLV is going to be rewarding over the coming years.

US Silver Dollars on black background

billnoll

In a recent article, I argued the case for investing in physical gold. A combination of historical forces, including de-dollarization, structural inflation and financial repression, are going to be long-term tailwinds for gold over the coming decade. I see gold appreciating significantly against

Silver physical investment trends

Silver physical investment trends (World Silver Survey 2023)

Sources of silver demand

Sources of silver demand (World Silver Survey 2023)

Sources of silver supply

Sources of silver supply (World Silver Survey 2023)

Silver cost curve

Silver cost curve (World Silver Survey 2023)

Silver supply/demand

Silver supply/demand (World Silver Survey 2023)

This article was written by

GoldStreetBets Research profile picture
GoldStreetBets Research
520 Followers
Ex-quant, now investing privately within a value investing framework. At the moment, laser-focused on the inflation trade and the Great Rotation back to Value: precious metals, commodities, energy & shipping.  "I constantly see people rise in life who are not the smartest, sometimes not even the most diligent, but they are learning machines. They go to bed every night a little wiser than they were when they got up and boy does that help, particularly when you have a long run ahead of you." Charlie Munger

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.