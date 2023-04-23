Google: Prepare For A Post-Q1 Rally

Apr. 23, 2023 5:03 AM ETAlphabet Inc. (GOOG), GOOGL1 Comment
Cavenagh Research profile picture
Cavenagh Research
4.47K Followers

Summary

  • I am bullish on Google heading into Q1 earnings, as I believe that the market may be too pessimistic about the search giant's earnings power.
  • Although I understand that the market for digital advertising continues to be under-pressured, I see upside coming from two major tailwinds.
  • As compared to 2022, ad business has likely stabilized and OPEX spending has likely been more disciplined, with further upside potential.
  • Going into Q1, I suggest investors consider 105/115%-moneyness call spreads with a May 5th expiration date.

Google Cloud

400tmax

Google (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) is expected to release Q1 2023 earnings on the 25th of April, after market close. That said, given the global decline in digital ad spending, the general market sentiment is pessimistic, and analysts are projecting only a modest

GOOG vs SP500, 12 months performance

Seeking Alpha

Seeking Alpha - Google Q1 2023 revenue revisions

Seeking Alpha

Seeking Alpha - Google Q1 2023 EPS revisions

Seeking Alpha

US ad search market $B, estimates

Jefferies

Google vs Meta headcount reduction

Jefferies

This article was written by

Cavenagh Research profile picture
Cavenagh Research
4.47K Followers
5y experience as an investment analyst for a major BB-Bank. Currently working towards the CFA charter. Passion for risk-assets (Growth, Contrarian, Emerging Market) ex-colleague and close friend of Investor Express

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of META, GOOG either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

This is not financial advice; This is market commentary and author's opinion only.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.