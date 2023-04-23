Christoph Burgstedt

Introduction

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) has persevered in the face of significant challenges while developing and validating potency assays for lifileucel, an innovative tumor infiltrating lymphocyte [TIL] therapy aimed at treating advanced melanoma patients. The company's progress towards potential FDA approval and commercialization is underscored by the completion of a rolling Biologics License Application (BLA) submission in March. This article delves into the complexities of potency assay development for lifileucel, offers an in-depth financial analysis, and explores the market opportunities awaiting lifileucel, should it secure approval.

Financials

Let's first review the company's most recent financial report. Iovance had $478.3 million in cash, cash equivalents, investments, and restricted cash as of December 31, 2022, down from $602.1 million in the previous year. However, the company raised around $450 million through its ATM equity financing facility during Q4 2022 and Q1 2023, expected to fund the company's operations until H2 2024, including the acquisition of Proleukin and clinical pipeline expansion. Iovance reported a net loss of $105.3 million in Q4 2022 and $395.9 million for the full year 2022, with an increase in research and development expenses primarily due to internal research and development team growth and facility-related costs. General and administrative expenses also increased due to the growth of the internal general and administrative and commercial teams and facility-related costs.

Challenges with Potency Assays

The development of potency assays for TIL therapies like lifileucel has proven challenging, primarily due to the complex nature of these cell-based therapies. Potency assays are crucial for the FDA approval process, as they help determine the strength and effectiveness of a given therapeutic product. For cell-based therapies, the assays must accurately measure the therapeutic potential of the living cells, which can be influenced by various factors such as cell viability, phenotype, and functional activity.

One challenge Iovance has faced in developing potency assays for lifileucel is the inherent variability of TIL products, as they are derived from individual patients' tumors. This variability can make it difficult to establish standardized potency criteria and requires a thorough understanding of the therapy's mechanism of action. Additionally, the dynamic nature of TIL therapies, involving multiple cell types and functional activities, complicates the development of assays that can reliably measure their therapeutic potential.

Despite these challenges, Iovance has worked closely with the FDA, engaging in discussions during the second half of 2021 and the first quarter of 2022 to refine and validate their potency assays for lifileucel. The company's persistence in overcoming these hurdles demonstrates its commitment to advancing its TIL therapy and improving treatment options for patients with advanced melanoma.

Market Opportunity & Challenges for Lifileucel

Lifileucel presents a significant market opportunity as it addresses the unmet need for effective treatments in advanced melanoma patients who have not responded to anti-PD-1/L1 therapy and targeted therapy. The current melanoma treatment landscape has evolved with immune checkpoint inhibitors and targeted therapies, but a considerable proportion of patients either do not respond or develop resistance, necessitating alternative treatment options.

Lifileucel is being developed for this underserved patient population, where approximately 50% to 60% of patients do not respond to anti-PD-1/L1 therapy and 50% harbor BRAF mutations, making them eligible for targeted therapies. However, resistance can develop within 6 to 8 months, leaving limited treatment options.

If approved, lifileucel could offer competitive advantages such as personalized treatment, durable responses, and potential combination with other treatments. However, challenges include competition from existing and future therapies, manufacturing complexities, reimbursement and pricing issues, adoption by healthcare professionals, and regulatory hurdles.

My Analysis & Recommendation

Iovance Biotherapeutics has faced challenges in developing potency assays for its Tumor Infiltrating Lymphocyte [TIL] therapy, lifileucel, resulting in a significant drop in investor confidence and the company's stock reaching 52-week lows. However, this negativity may be exaggerated, given the company's progress towards potential approval and commercialization of lifileucel, as well as its strong financial position.

Despite the challenges, Iovance's financial situation is stable, with enough cash reserves to fund operations until H2 2024, giving them ample time to address the issues and move forward with the development of lifileucel. The potential market opportunity for this TIL therapy is significant, targeting a critical unmet need for effective treatments in patients who have exhausted existing therapeutic options. The success of lifileucel could have a significant impact on the oncology sector, making Iovance an attractive investment opportunity.

However, investing in Iovance does carry risks, as the company still faces several hurdles before lifileucel can achieve commercial success. These include developing robust potency assays, navigating regulatory approval, and addressing potential market competition. Therefore, investors should keep a close eye on the company's progress and regulatory updates, while also being aware of the inherent risks associated with this investment.

In summary, investors interested in the oncology sector should adopt a cautiously optimistic approach. Since my last update on Iovance in late January, the stock has declined by 25%, even though the company submitted the BLA as planned. At that time, my rating was "Hold". However, given that the stock is now more affordable and the prospects remain unchanged, I find it more appealing and have consequently adjusted my rating to a "Buy". This recommendation is speculative and somewhat binary, considering the upcoming FDA decision's yes/no outcome (e.g. BLA submission acceptance, PDUFA).

Risks to Thesis

When the facts change, I change my mind.

Some risks that could change my cautiously optimistic outlook on Iovance include: