PLW: A Clean Way To Buy The Yield Curve

Binary Tree Analytics profile picture
Binary Tree Analytics
3.4K Followers

Summary

  • The Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF is a Treasuries fund.
  • The vehicle is entirely composed of AAA Treasuries, and holds equal weight amounts of treasuries across the tenor spectrum.
  • Rather than speculate on the moves of a given point in the curve, a retail investor can take a view on the entire curve.
  • As the Fed is set to cut rates in 2024, we expect the entire curve to shift down.
  • The fund is rebalanced and reconstituted annually in February.

Yield Curve

Torsten Asmus

Thesis

Many times retail investors have a hard time accessing instruments and returns which are available to institutional investors only. Think derivative instruments here and many customized swaps. The rates space is one which is aggravatingly opaque to retail

yield curve

Yield Curve (UsTreasuryCurve)

holdings

Holdings (Fund Website)

returns

Annual Total Returns (Morningstar)

This article was written by

Binary Tree Analytics profile picture
Binary Tree Analytics
3.4K Followers
With a financial services cash and derivatives trading background, Binary Tree Analytics aims to provide transparency and analytics in respect to capital markets instruments and trades.We are reachable at BinaryTreeAnalytics@gmail.com_____________________________http://www.BinaryTreeAnalytics.com

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.