Preferreds Weekly Review: Some TruPS Dinosaurs Refuse To Go Extinct

Darren415

This article was first released to Systematic Income subscribers and free trials on Apr. 12.

Welcome to another installment of our Preferreds Market Weekly Review, where we discuss preferred stock and baby bond market activity from both the bottom-up, highlighting individual news and events, as well as top-down, providing an overview of the broader market. We also try to add some historical context as well as relevant themes that look to be driving markets or that investors ought to be mindful of. This update covers the period through the second week of April.

Be sure to check out our other weekly updates covering the business development company ("BDC") as well as the closed-end fund ("CEF") markets for perspectives across the broader income space.

Market Action

Preferreds had a good week as credit spreads continued to tighten in the sector. No further bad news from banks has buoyed risk sentiment. On a year-to-date basis, all sectors, including bank preferreds are up.

Market Themes

A subscriber brought up the topic of the ever-puzzling Citi preferred (C.PN). The stock has been callable since 2015. It trades at an absurdly elevated yield of around 10.1% (Libor + 6.37% on a stripped price of around $29) whereas other Citi preferreds trade at more sensible yields of sub-7%.

There are a couple of reasons why its yield is so elevated - a less obvious potential redemption which would deliver an immediate 14% hit, the fact that the dividend is not qualified (meaning it gets taxed as ordinary income rather than at the more favorable rate for most investors) and the fact that there is around -0.7% of pull-to-par per year which investors need to subtract from the stripped yield given the stock's 2040 maturity.

For any normal security, the issuer would have redeemed it rather than pay more than 3% than it had to. However, C.PN is unusual in being a Trust Preferred or TruPS. The way it works is that the issuer i.e., Citi sets up a limited business trust which issues preferreds (e.g., C.PN). The trust then buys a junior subordinated debenture from the issuer with the same terms.

The benefit for Citi here is that they get to treat the whole thing as debt for tax purposes (i.e., payments to the trust are on debt and hence are tax-deductible) but count it as Tier 1 capital (i.e., equity) because the security that wraps the debenture and sold to investors is a preferred - a kind of best-of-both-worlds situation.

TruPS were introduced in the 1990s with both domestic and foreign issuers. Ultimately, this have-your-cake-and-eat-it-too proved to be too much for the regulators. In 2009 the Basel Committee on Banking Supervision recommended phasing out TruPS for the purpose of Tier 1 capital. In 2010, the Dodd-Frank Act made this a reality in the US although some TruPS were grandfathered.

BOA

As this treatment was phased out by Dodd-Frank so you don't see many of these securities left. The CFO said a while back that the bank would take a big hit to earnings were they to redeem it so it sounds like they will keep it outstanding. Certainly worth a look, particularly in an IRA given the ordinary tax treatment however it feels fairly uncomfortable as there is no guarantee it won't be redeemed. The breakeven on the redemption is around 5 years i.e., C.PN would have to remain outstanding for roughly 5 years to offset the 14% hit from a redemption with its 3% excess yield relative to other Citi preferreds.

There are a number of other exchange-traded TruPS still outstanding including GJT, NYCB.PU, PYT, KTH and others.

Market Commentary

Given our recent rotation to the First Horizon Bank preferred (FHN.PD), a subscriber highlighted the potential merger of First Horizon Bank with Toronto Dominion Bank. This has been in the works since February of last year but hasn't been finalized for regulatory reasons it seems. In any case, if it goes ahead, it would be a great result for FHN preferreds. They would simply get a new ticker and have a large bank behind them (TD would be the sixth largest US bank if it were located in the US). The North American entity is AA-/A1 rated for what it's worth which is much stronger than FHN. The larger bank preferreds are trading at yields roughly 1% below that of FHN so we should see a price boost if the merger is finalized.

Reinsurer SiriusPoint preferreds (SPNT.PB) fell on the news of a potential take-private transaction by Daniel Loeb. The volume was fairly big as some investors rushed for the exit. A private acquisition often has the preferreds delisted which drives a lot of price weakness as few people like sitting on a non-tradable/difficult to trade asset. The price action does seem to be getting ahead of itself, however. One, the announcement was about Loeb exploring taking SPNT private, not SPNT being taken private. Two, there are regulatory hurdles with respect to UK and Bermuda which can make things difficult. Three, there is a best-efforts clause in the prospectus to keep the preferreds listed. Four, some of the fear revolves around dividend suspension however the dividends are cumulative so if Loeb wants to liquidate the company or to take it public later a dividend suspension doesn't make sense.

BDC Saratoga has priced a 2028 baby bond (SAZ) at 8.5%. It has 3 other baby bonds all maturing in 2027 trading at yields of 8.5-8.8%. We would expect SAZ to drop below $25 when it starts trading to reflect this. Saratoga bonds are pretty attractive not only because of the decent yield and modest maturity but also because of a fairly resilient NAV (it's above its average level for the past 7 years and only about 4% off the peak a year ago). It also has, importantly and unusually, a very small credit facility. Unsecured creditors like holders of baby bonds don't like credit facilities because, being secured debt, they get repaid first in a crunch, leaving unsecured creditors with whatever is left over. A typical BDC has around half of its debt in secured debt with the rest in unsecured debt. SAR has sub-5% in secured debt which maximizes the asset coverage of unsecured debt.

Stance And Takeaways

We are keeping an eye on a couple of themes in the income space. One is to dial down duration a little bit in light of the rally in bonds - 10Y Treasury yields are 0.85% below their late 2022 peak. This move meant that longer-duration higher-quality securities that we held like SOJC and PSA.PP were up 18% and 15% year-to-date which also pushed their yields down to only around 5.3%. We rotated these securities to higher-yielding, modest duration alternatives.

The second theme top of mind for us is to lighten up on individual corporate securities in favor of more diversified funds and CEF preferreds. The last few months showed that doom loops can develop very quickly, particularly in the financial sector. This is why we continue to find CEF preferreds attractive which boast very high-quality, maturities (very unusual in a mostly perpetual preferreds space) and decent yields of 6-7%.