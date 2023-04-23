kontekbrothers

Right now, what most investors want is a sure thing. With savings accounts and short-term bonds yielding well above 4%, stock-pickers need quite a reasonable safety net in valuation to take on added risk. I continue to hew to the opinion that to beat the market in today's environment, we have to be willing to stock-pick in unlikely corners of the market and to take on names that have fallen from the spotlight.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) is a good example here. A lesser-known competitor to Twilio (TWLO), Bandwidth has plummeted ~40% this year, with losses extending after the company's February earnings release that included a dire guidance outlook .

Data by YCharts

In spite of acknowledging that Bandwidth has challenges in the near term to work through, I think the company's valuation makes it quite an appealing investment. I remain bullish here and though I don't recommend carving out a huge chunk of your portfolio investing in this stock, I think expectations have gone low enough to warrant a bounce back this year.

Guidance for 2023 calls for very little growth

Let's address the elephant in the room first: Bandwidth has fallen so sharply of late because of its guidance outlook for 2023.

Bandwidth 2023 outlook (Bandwidth Q4 earnings deck)

The company is calling for $576-$584 million in revenue, representing a range of just 1-2% y/y growth over FY22 revenue of $573.1 million. Needless to say, this is dire. The company is chalking this weakness up to macro pressures that are constraining companies' messaging volumes, and a tough comp versus last year's election campaign-related messaging (which the company notes amounted to $17 million of revenue in 2022, or 3% of the total for the year).

We do note there's likely some conservatism in this forecast. Though it benefited from election-cycle revenue, Bandwidth grew at a 30% y/y pace in Q4. The notion that the company will sharply decelerate to flat y/y as quickly as in Q1 isn't completely plausible.

The long term still looks bright

Even if we do take Bandwidth's outlook at face value and the company really doesn't grow in 2023, we still have to consider Bandwidth's prospects for the long term, which include relatively low penetration in a cloud communications TAM that it sizes at $12 billion (more than 20x its current revenue scale).

Here is my long-term bull case for Bandwidth:

The CPaaS space isn't as competitive as other areas of enterprise software. You can name dozens of different CRM or HCM companies. This isn't true of Bandwidth's space. Bandwidth and Twilio are by far the most recognizable names in the space, followed by smaller startups like Nexmo. Bandwidth's ability to corner this market is far better than an enterprise software company in a more tightly competitive arena.

You can name dozens of different CRM or HCM companies. This isn't true of Bandwidth's space. Bandwidth and Twilio are by far the most recognizable names in the space, followed by smaller startups like Nexmo. Bandwidth's ability to corner this market is far better than an enterprise software company in a more tightly competitive arena. CPaaS naturally lends itself to expansion. Bandwidth's dollar-based net expansion rates are healthy in the ~110% range. The fact that all of its pricing is usage-based means that as its customers (Internet companies) grow their own usage and website/app visitors, Bandwidth's revenue will increase without the company having to lift a finger.

Bandwidth's dollar-based net expansion rates are healthy in the ~110% range. The fact that all of its pricing is usage-based means that as its customers (Internet companies) grow their own usage and website/app visitors, Bandwidth's revenue will increase without the company having to lift a finger. Use cases are varied and growing. The diversity of Bandwidth's client base is a testament to how broadly applicable its product is. For example, Google (GOOG) (GOOGL) is a Bandwidth client, using Bandwidth voice to give its Internet calling capabilities to businesses and consumers. Arlo (ARLO), the security camera company, uses Bandwidth's 911 access company to connect its customers with local emergency departments. Zoom (ZM) has its conferencing platform powered by Bandwidth Voice.

The diversity of Bandwidth's client base is a testament to how broadly applicable its product is. For example, Google (GOOG) (GOOGL) is a Bandwidth client, using Bandwidth voice to give its Internet calling capabilities to businesses and consumers. Arlo (ARLO), the security camera company, uses Bandwidth's 911 access company to connect its customers with local emergency departments. Zoom (ZM) has its conferencing platform powered by Bandwidth Voice. Opportunity for product category expansion. Twilio extended its growth potential by adding new products like call-center operations software. To date, Bandwidth has stuck to its core voice-and-text capabilities, so adding additional features opens up even more growth for Bandwidth down the road.

It's worth noting that even amidst the expectation of very low revenue growth in 2023, Bandwidth is expecting 30% y/y growth in adjusted EBITDA, to an implied margin of ~8%.

The company's long-term business model, in fact, calls for a steady-state revenue growth in the 15-20% y/y range, while adjusted EBITDA margins are expected to expand to >20%.

Bandwidth long-term targets (Bandwidth Q4 earnings deck)

One of the key near-term drivers for both accelerated revenue growth as well as gross margin/adjusted EBITDA margin expansion is Bandwidth's push in direct-to-enterprise services, for which the company has been investing in a new go-to-market team to address the Global 2000 mid-market and large enterprise space. Per COO Anthony Bartolo's remarks on the Q4 earnings call:

I'm particularly excited about our newest offer, which is direct to enterprise. This is a B2B channel, much like how the power platforms have done for years now. The largest global 2000 enterprises are coming directly to Bandwidth to consume our services, they need to accelerate their digital transformations and Bandwidth de-risks, the move from their current on-premises equipment to a fully or hybrid cloud solution. We now have a dedicated go-to-market focus on enterprises in the global 2000. Ensuring that we capitalize on this large and growing opportunity, Bandwidth's portfolio is rapidly diversifying. At the time of our IPO in 2017, global communications plans dominated our revenue at 94%. In 2022, our mix represented 19% in programmable services and 5% in direct enterprise revenue, excluding surcharges. In the future, we expect this mix to balance even further as customers continue adopting our expanded offers."

Direct-to-enterprise revenue carries a margin profile that Bandwidth pinpoints as "well above the company average. The company's plan to expand this share of revenue from 5% today to 10% in the medium term is one of the key drivers that will support Bandwidth's push to boost its current pro forma gross margin profile from 55% to above 60%.

Valuation and key takeaways

The main draw to Bandwidth today, of course, is its price. At current share prices at just $13, Bandwidth trades at a market cap of $341.6 million. After we net off the $184.8 million of cash on the company's most recent balance sheet against its $480.5 million of convertible debt, Bandwidth trades at an enterprise value of $637.3 million.

Against the midpoint of the company's FY23 guidance of $580 million in revenue and $45 million in adjusted EBITDA, respectively, Bandwidth's valuation multiples are:

1.1x EV/FY23 revenue

14.2x EV/FY23 adjusted EBITDA

Given the company's numerous drivers to expand share in direct-to-enterprise, a large TAM in which the company is currently underpenetrated, and a usage-based pricing plan that should drive an uptick in revenue once the current recession fades, I find plenty of appeal in investing in Bandwidth at just ~1x forward revenue. Stay long here.