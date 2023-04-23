U.K. Economic Growth Hits Highest For A Year According To April Flash PMI Surveys

  • Flash PMI surveys indicated an acceleration of economic growth to the fastest for a year in April, building on a modest return to growth signalled in the first quarter of the year.
  • Growth is lopsided, however, with surging demand for services contrasting with an ongoing downturn in demand for goods.
  • Inflationary pressures have meanwhile continued to cool in manufacturing, but price pressures have picked up in services following the resurgence of demand.

Flash PMI surveys indicated an acceleration of economic growth to the fastest for a year in April, building on a modest return to growth signalled in the first quarter of the year.

Growth is lopsided, however, with surging demand for

UK PMI vs Monthly GDP Growth

Output Growth

Output and Orders

Employment and backlogs of orders

Manufacturing input costs and supplier delays

Input Costs

Selling Price Inflation

UK inflation and PMI selling prices

UK monetary policy vs PMI output and price indices

IHS Markit (Nasdaq: INFO) is a world leader in critical information, analytics and solutions for the major industries and markets that drive economies worldwide. The company delivers next-generation information, analytics and solutions to customers in business, finance and government, improving their operational efficiency and providing deep insights that lead to well-informed, confident decisions. IHS Markit has more than 50,000 key business and government customers, including 80 percent of the Fortune Global 500 and the world’s leading financial institutions. Headquartered in London, IHS Markit is committed to sustainable, profitable growth.

