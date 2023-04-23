GoodLifeStudio

It has been quite a while since I first covered Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK). Inflationary headwinds were at their peak then. Yet, Upwork showed its durability with its sustained revenue growth. Today, it remains a solid company after beating 4Q estimates. There have been challenges, but it navigated a stormy market with increasing revenues and margins.

Moreover, it can withstand more disruption with its excellent financial positioning. Seeing high cash reserves is even more impressive, even if it’s not a capital-intensive company. It has adequate resources to cover its operating capacity as more competitors enter the market.

Company Performance

After ending its fiscal year with better-than-expected results, Upwork Inc. kept its star factor amidst inflation and competition. Indeed, its business model remained effective as its value proposition helped more clients. The pandemic and inflation transformed the labor market and business landscape. As the Great Resignation persists, the new reality of business and work changes. These massive changes can open more growth avenues for companies in the freelance world. It is vital today as more business owners consider shifting to hybrid work.

Its operating revenue amounted to $618.32, a 22% year-over-year growth. It was also more than twice as much as pre-pandemic levels. This sharp uptrend proved that the pandemic sped up the expansion of the company. Business shutdowns and digital transformation were the primary contributors. It was more evident in e-commerce and creative industries. As more people went online, more business transactions relied on the internet. And although pandemic fears have subsided, the preference for remote work remained high. It was consistent with the survey where 84% of employees said work setup was their top consideration for staying at work.

The revenue-based model of Upwork also proved fruitful even during the peak of inflation. It worked hand-in-hand with inflation as the influx of clients continued. For many employees, inflation strained their transportation budget, so working from home could help make ends meet. Likewise, employers had to find more cost-efficient ways to hire employees. It was more suitable for business startups in the US. In fact, there were over five million business startups in 2022. Also, SMEs accounted for 99% of US businesses. This aspect increased the flexibility of the company to cope with the rising prices. Upwork was able to adjust its rates imposed on job postings, company advertisements, and successful job offers. As such, it sustained its revenue growth, especially in 4Q 2022. It amounted to $161.44, 14% higher than in 4Q 2021. Regarding its competitors, Upwork continues to go head-to-head with Fiverr International (FVRR). It remained a giant, given its size and revenues. Also, its revenue growth was higher than that of Fiverr at 4%.

Operating Revenue (MarketWatch)

Peer Revenue Growth (MarketWatch)

Meanwhile, it maximized efficiency to combat the impact of inflation. It was able to stabilize its costs and expenses to limit operating losses. Note that it was more challenging in 2022 due to rising prices. Despite this, the operating margin had uninterrupted improvement in recent quarters. It landed at -12% versus -16% in 4Q 2021. Even better, its adjusted EBITDA reached $1.1 million versus -$3.3 million in 4Q 2021. Yet, Upwork appeared more sluggish than Fiverr. The latter had better margins. For instance, its operating margin expanded, with the 4Q margin reaching -3% versus -17% in 4Q 2021. With that, Upwork may have to work better than solely competing with Fiverr in the number of projects.

Operating Revenue (MarketWatch)

This year, Upwork may face the same challenge. Prices are still higher than pre-pandemic levels, so it has to maintain efficiency. The increasing level of competition is also another concern it must address. Yet, there are still many opportunities it can seize in the market. The Great Resignation is still far from over. As such, the freelance market may see more employees and clients. Inflation is still high in other countries, especially in the G20. Business owners in these countries may look for better ways to recruit employees. It may be more applicable to hiring employees from countries with lower labor costs. This aspect can make Upwork a market staple. We will discuss more of it in the following section.

How Upwork Inc. May Stay Afloat This Year

The market landscape is still tough today. Even the freelance market faces challenges as smaller freelance companies enter. Also, there are risks that Upwork faces despite its high demand. We already saw how it performed relative to Fiverr. At this point, we must realize that there may be more indirect competitors this year. Digital transformation and remote work adoption can become double-edged swords. The problem is that more companies are adapting to the labor market trend. It may entice more employees work there. Let’s face it. More often than not, companies outside the freelance world offer a more competitive compensation package. Upwork clients can compete with the salary provided by these companies. But other benefits like medical allowances must be considered. In a recent study, 76% of companies plan to shift to a hybrid work setup. It is consistent with workers saying hybrid work improved their well-being.

How Business Setups Will Become Once The Pandemic Is Over (Gitnux)

How Employees View Hybrid Work (Gitnux)

On a lighter note, these companies can hardly adopt a fully remote work setup. In reality, companies and clients in Upwork have better remote work flexibility. This factor gives Upwork an edge in attracting more clients and employees. In the US, only 55% of hybrid companies have remote work flexibility. It is lower than in Africa and Australia. Globally, less than 20% of businesses have a fully remote work setup.

Hybrid Companies With Remote Work Flexibility (Gitnux)

Meanwhile, digital transformation also promises some benefits to Upwork. It may be more apparent in Asia-Pacific, Africa, and Latin America and the Caribbean. These regions have lower labor costs, which can attract more clients to Upwork. Remote and hybrid work setups are also less frequent since the business landscape is more labor-intensive. With that, many professionals still want to have a different work environment. For instance, more than half of employees in the Philippines still wish to have full remote work. Many popular jobs like independent consulting, freelance writing, and web designing may remain popular. Thankfully, small businesses and clients can use software applications to monitor employees even in other countries and track workflow management.

Another factor to consider is the fintech revolution. Over the past decade, the preference for cashless transactions has increased. But it has sped up in the past three years. As more individuals and business owners went online, cashless transactions dominated the US. In 2022, almost all or all purchases in the US using cashless transactions reached 41%. Even in emerging economies, the use of mobile wallets and credit cards skyrocketed. So many financial transactions today are done online. This change increases the appeal of industries relying on the internet, like e-commerce and freelance markets.

Cashless Transactions In The US (Pew Research Center)

But what makes Upwork a secure company is its excellent financial positioning. Cash reserves are high and increasing, comprising the majority of assets. Meanwhile, borrowings are lower than in the comparative quarter. Indeed, the company remains liquid, which makes it safe in a high-interest environment. This aspect shows it can sustain its operating capacity and cover borrowings while withstanding more headwinds. It can even increase its market presence by expanding in markets with less penetration. Doing so can help it maintain its solid market positioning. As such, Upwork maintains the balance between revenue growth, liquidity, and sustainability.

Cash And Equivalents And Borrowings (MarketWatch)

Stock Price Assessment

The stock price of Upwork Inc. has been in a downtrend since 2021. It is even lower than that of my previous coverage. At $10.2, the stock price is 48% lower than last year’s value. Also, it has already dropped by 24% from my previous coverage. But the sharp decrease may offer opportunities to buy its shares at a discount. The Price-To-Tangible Book Ratio adheres to it since the stock price does not reflect the intrinsic value of the company. The current TBVPS and TBV Ratio are 0.99 and 10.34x. But if we use the current TBVPS and the average TBV Ratio of 17.73x, the target price will be $17.49. Indeed, the stock price is divorced from the impressive fundamentals.

With regard to sales, the stock is still cheap. It trades at less than 3x of sales, which is better than the expected value. Upwork has some potential upside, as shown by the price metrics. Also, its solid fundamentals show that the stock price is less than the intrinsic value of the company. It has enough resources to sustain the operating capacity and capital returns. In fact, it already entered into a note repurchase agreement, showing its high liquidity. With its plan to sustain revenue and EBITDA growth and cash level expansion, the stock price is a good entry point.

Bottomline

Upwork Inc. remains in a solid market positioning despite the headwinds and fierce competition. It also has excellent liquidity, showing its adequate capacity to sustain its operating capacity. It can cover its borrowings and penetrate more markets without raising its financial leverage. Also, the stock price stays undervalued, making it an attractive deal. The recommendation is that Upwork Inc. is a buy.