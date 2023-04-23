China Onshore Vs. Offshore Equity: Understanding Their Unique Exposure

Summary

  • China equity market is huge. It’s the second largest in the world by total market capitalization. Diverse opportunities come with the sheer size of the market.
  • In the offshore market (largely Hong Kong-listed and US-listed China companies), a similar shift from financials and real estate towards consumptions can also be observed.
  • The exposure offered by China onshore market and offshore market has been transforming. Investors are no longer getting only exposure to large banks via the FTSE China A50 Index and the FTSE China 50 Index.

Chinese flag waving in China

Nikada

By Emerald Yau, Head of Equity Index Product Management, Asia

China equity market is huge. It’s the second largest in the world by total market capitalization[1]. Diverse opportunities come with the sheer size of the market.

To determine

top 10 constituents in the FTSE China A50 index

rise in middle class population in China translates into better spending power

ICB industry breakdown

FTSE China A50 index in increasingly exposed to the following themes

R&D expenditure

top 10 constituents in the FTSE China 50 index

ICB industry breakdown

12 month forward P/E

ICB industry breakdown

