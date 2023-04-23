Aptiv: Sit Back And Watch The Titans Clash

Summary

  • Aptiv is a leader in the Auto Parts & Equipment Industry. While the valuation is elevated, to me, this is justified by their edge.
  • The company has turned around from a clunky legacy supplier at the heart of Detroit's downfall 15 years ago to a modern mobility master.
  • The company has a mix of sprawling legacy assets, geographic, and customer diversification, and is increasingly vital to auto industry OEMs.
  • The firm has done an excellent job at gaining exposure to the highest growth and most disruptive trends in mobility.
  • The company is positioned for long-term value creation and is more attractive than a pure-play auto stock from a risk aversion standpoint.

Aptiv self-driving BMW car operating on the Lyft network waits for passengers at hotel entrance

Michael Vi

There's a growing trend across America in converting classic cars into electric vehicles. In other words, the process retains the timeless aesthetic of iconic models while replacing what's under the hood with a new battery electric engine. Classic exterior, cutting-edge, and green

image.png

Aptiv 2023 Investor Conference

image.png

Aptiv 2023 Investor Conference

image.png

Aptiv 2023 Investor Conference

Peer Comparison

Seeking Alpha

4th Q results

Aptiv 2022 Q4 Presentation

RoE

Seeking Alpha

Customers and AV

Aptiv 2023 Investor Conference

I was Senior Writer and Vice President at Fundstrat Global Advisors for over 2 years. Prior to that, I was Senior Research Analyst at Dentons, now the world's largest law firm. I focus on company management, fundamentals, earnings, contrarian investing, and the effects of geopolitical developments on risk assets.

