AnthonyRosenberg

Only in the stock market can you find names that are wildly overvalued and undervalued. That’s great for those who like volatility, as fear creates opportunity. In the words of the baseball great Yogi Berra: “stocks are the only things people don’t want to buy when they go on sale.”

Such I find the case to be with V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC), which I last visited here back in December, highlighting turnaround efforts in the Vans segment. The stock has fallen from $33 since then but seems to have found support in the low $20s, as the market’s price exploration appears to have found bottom at least in the near term. In this article, I discuss recent developments and why the stock is a bargain for value investors at present.

Why VFC?

V.F. Corporation is older than most companies in the U.S., having been around since 1899. It owns a number of lifestyle brands, most prominent of which include The North Face, Vans, and Timberland, which make up the majority of VFC’s sales.

It’s fairly well known that the apparel sector has been punished over the past year, as supply fluctuations and COVID lockdowns in China have impacted both their operating fundamentals. VFC’s revenue has held its own in terms of revenue, with sales being up by 3% YoY on a constant dollar basis during Q3 FY23 (ended in December), driven by continued outperformance in The North Face brand.

However, operating margin has taken a hit, as it’s down by 410 basis points to 14.6%. This was a result of a challenging price environment as inventories swung from being in a shortage to having a glut by the end of last year. On top of that, VFC paid the Timberland tax deposit amounting to $875 million, which was funded by the issuance of a $1 billion term loan.

These pressures led to VFC having to relinquish its dividend aristocrat status by cutting its quarterly dividend rate from $0.51 to $0.30. The market hasn’t reacted too kindly to the dividend cut, as many dividend-focused index funds were forced to sell their holdings in VFC, adding to the selling pressure.

While the dividend cut was certainly a disappointment for income investors, I believe the sell-off wasn’t warranted, as nothing material has changed about the company since that announcement. Moreover, the dividend cut was simply a reflection of the capital allocation strategy to put the company on better financial footing.

As such, the recent sell-off on VFC stock can actually be regarded as an inflection point. In fact, an analyst from Goldman Sachs (GS) recently noted the following:

Revenue and earnings trajectory has underperformed the market, but we believe the stock is nearing an inflection point with the balance of catalysts for the stock now weighted to the upside, with challenges increasingly in the rear view mirror. Positives include improved inventory management and cost control, strength in the product pipeline at Vans, the reopening of the Chinese economy following its prolonged lockdowns to fight Covid-19, and a search for a permanent CEO.

Looking ahead, management has a strategy in place to turn around Vans, whose sales have lagged in the Americas while experiencing growth in Europe and Asia. This includes eyeing cost savings and supply chain efficiencies, while turning to The North Face playbook to revamp Vans’ marketing, products, and customer service issues that have pressured the brand in recent years. Moreover, efficiencies across the supply chain combined with continued growth in The North Face could result in a significant rebound to the bottom line.

Importantly, VFC carries a BBB+ rated balance sheet and was recently able to raise €1 billion worth of debt at attractive interest rates ranging from 4.125% to 4.25%. The recently right-sized dividend also frees up $314 million in annual cash flow with which VFC can use to reduce debt and invest in its brands. VFC currently yields a respectable 5.3% and the current dividend rate is well protected by a 57% payout ratio, based on the midpoint of management’s FY23 adjusted EPS guidance of $2.10.

Lastly, VFC appears to be too cheap at $22.88 with a forward PE of 11.0. That’s because analysts estimate 6% EPS growth next year, with EPS growth estimated to accelerate to 19% - 26% annual growth in the 2025 – 2026 timeframe. Sell side analysts who follow the company also have an average price target of $29.60, which translates to a potential 35% total return over the next 12 months.

Seeking Alpha

Investor Takeaway

VFC stock is an intriguing investment opportunity at present with a very low valuation considering its forward turnaround efforts. The recent sell-off since VFC cut its dividend also provides investors with an attractive entry point. With a respectable dividend yield and a potential re-rating of the stock as management’s forward execution bears fruit, I believe the risk/reward ratio is tilted in favor of the stock for potentially strong income and total returns.