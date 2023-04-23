Navigating A Trilemma

Summary

  • The sudden collapse of two US regional banks and the forced acquisition of Credit Suisse in Europe introduced a third dimension to the existing policy dilemma of balancing inflation and growth objectives: financial stability.
  • In the weeks since banking system stress began, developed market central banks have continued their fight against inflation while acknowledging economic stability risks.
  • Throughout the policy tightening cycle, the strength of consumers has helped to keep a growth downturn at bay, despite looming fears of recession.
  • In our view, uncovering alpha opportunities in today’s challenging environment requires a data-centric, systematic investment approach - allowing us to remain nimble as investors during a time where dynamism matters most.

commodity price increse oil steel bdi make inflation risk asset going to bear market

primeimages

By Raffaele Savi and Jeff Shen, PhD

Key points

  • Dilemma to trilemma: Banking system stress has added a third dimension of financial stability to the existing policy challenge of balancing inflation and growth objectives.
  • Decoding the market
Percentage change in bank credit vs. March 8, 2023

Source: US Federal Reserve, as of March 2023.

Year-over-year wage inflation, goods vs. services, occupation weighted

Source: BlackRock, Burning Glass Technologies, as of March 2023.

Official OER and expected OER as a function of current and lagged online measures

Source: BlackRock, Zillow, as of March 2023.

Year-over-year consumer spending by income cohort (%)

Source: BlackRock, Yodlee/ConsumerEdge, Earnest Research, as of March 2023.

Equity and bond market implied recession probability for the next 12 months

Source: BlackRock Systematic, as of March 2023. Inputs to recession probability for equities are 6M% and 12M% changes in styles, industries, and SPX return, SPX PE, and SPX volatility. Inputs to bond recession probability are 3m-10y curve.

Bank performance by characteristics including high commercial real estate exposure, high unsecured deposits, high unrealized losses to total deposits, and “good banks” with high quality characteristics

Source: BlackRock, Barra, Bloomberg, as of March 2023. Bank characteristics include high commercial real estate exposure, high unrealized portfolio losses, and high uninsured deposits. “Good banks” are defined by measures including low-growing total deposits, low levels of losses on available for sale security holdings, low exposure to the Bay area, high cash to assets and low levels of unsecured deposits.

This article was written by

BlackRock’s purpose is to help more and more people experience financial well-being. As a fiduciary to investors and a leading provider of financial technology, we help millions of people build savings that serve them throughout their lives by making investing easier and more affordable.

