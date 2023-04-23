TTT: Recent History Has Your Back

Andres Victorero

The ProShares UltraPro Short 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TTT) might be a decent, albeit highly speculative and risky (leveraged ETFs are no joke, inform yourself of the risks), play on the current macro dynamics and speculation. With FOMC news coming on the 2-3rd of May, markets will reprice bonds again. The banking crisis has created speculation of a rate pause, and while the arguments make sense, markets have also been underestimating the Fed's conviction about fighting rates, and with speculation of a rate pause, that might be happening again, certainly in the short-term, where it will likely take longer for the Fed to decide that the time has come for a rate pause. Going short long-duration treasuries is a way to speculate on markets being wrong about a Fed pivot or a rate-pause, and with how markets have been failing at this call, and for structural reasons related to Fed policy, more likely than not the shorts will win after this next meeting.

Structural Reasons for Continuing Hikes Some More

Ordinarily, a speculative matter like this is a little bit of a coin toss, but in the case of inflation there are structural reasons associated with network-propagated effects, that markets and people in general have a systematic tendency to underestimate. Specifically, the fact that expectations around something like inflation are highly network-propagated. From vendors to customers, and then of course between entities within the same strata, expectations for inflation are propagated by price action. When something has network propagated effects, it needs to be stomped out entirely and early for it to not get out of control. This is the logic behind the Fed's conviction to overshoot. It is not bluster, it actually makes academic sense.

The other matter concerns the specific reason markets are speculating about a rate pause or a rate hike this time, which is that there's been a banking scare. It's very true that banks are central to the economy, especially highly credit-fueled economies like the modern western ones, and protecting them is essential. Indeed, their collapse and the negative impacts from them are also propagated by network effects. However, the Fed is not the institution that should be concerning itself with the safety of the banks, except in capacity of lender of last resort in extreme circumstances. There are other institutions that are designed to deal with pressures on the banks, and the Fed conducts its mandate independent of that, allowing those institutions, as they were designed, to fill the holes and control the fallout from higher level economic policy like monetary policy.

In relation to that last point, the Fed is making a point of breaking the Fed Put mantra, and others as well that go against the notion that the Fed is independent, even though there's been plenty of reason in the past to question Fed independence, at least from equity market moves and action. They will not break from their word, especially when their credibility had already been dangerously doubted over the transience issue. If markets were utterly confident in the Fed's assessment that inflation would be transient, and we continue to believe that it more or less is/was absent of wage-price or expectation spiral effects, we would not have had to raise rates at all.

Bottom Line on the TTT

TTT tracks an underlying index of very long-dated 20+ year treasuries, meaning an extremely high duration portfolio. It tracks this high duration portfolio, which will already be interest sensitive, and then replicates its movement on a daily-reset basis by a factor of -3x. Therefore, if rate expectations rise and the underlying index falls, likely substantially due to the high duration, that day the return at every tick will be -3x the underlying index, so TTT in our scenario would go up.

There's another matter, please be aware of leveraged ETFs' risks. They are very substantial, and not just because of the leverage effect. Because they reset daily after mimicking changes in the index that day, by a -3x factor in the case of TTT, there is the problem of value erosion. While a 1% rebound after a 2% drop isn't so bad for the underlying index, having a 9% drop and a 6% rebound is more of a problem. There is a reason why Warren Buffett's #1 rule is: don't lose money. If you lose money, you have less to recover with, meaning for every drop you need a bigger percentage recovery to bring you back to square 1. If an asset drops 33%, you need an almost 50% recovery to recover. If an asset drops 50%, you need 100% recovery to breakeven. Even if the next day is a bigger rebound than what you lost the previous day, with leveraged ETFs it is still less helpful even if the recovery gets doubled because more money was lost the prior day.

If you don't fully understand these risks, especially of value erosion, do not proceed with a leveraged ETF. They are best used over short durations because of value erosion. They are highly speculative burst instruments.

We think that structural reasons support TTT, and with the Fed meeting approaching, that is more appropriate for a leveraged ETF instrument which works best as a very short term speculative vehicle. The expense ratio of 0.95% is also not that low, considering you're getting access to leverage. For keen speculators expecting markets and Fed messaging to assume higher rates are on the horizon than expected, as we think there's decent reason to, TTT would be a keen way to play that, albeit rather risky since the 3x factor on an already sensitive vehicle could be painful. We pass, but for speculators it could make sense.