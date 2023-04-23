Chilean Lithium Nationalization: Albemarle And SQM

Summary

  • The Chilean President announced the partial nationalization of lithium resources. Chile has the largest lithium reserves in the world, and is second in mine production to Australia.
  • The two main players in Chilean lithium, SQM, and Albemarle, took a tumble on the news. They have very unequal exposure to this.
  • This is a very fluid situation. The legislature has yet to weigh in, and the US will be applying a lot of diplomatic pressure to reverse course.
Chile Mines Lithium From Salt Flats Of Atacama Desert

The lithium evaporation ponds of the Salar de Atacama salt flats

John Moore

So, That Happened

Chart
Data by YCharts

On Thursday evening, new Chilean President Gabriel Boric stepped in front of a mic and announced the partial nationalization of lithium

Chart showing copper products comprising over half of Chilean exports.

Chile 2021 exports. Lithium in the pink chemicals area at around $1 billion of exports (Observatory of Economic Complexity)

Chart showing Chile with a perstatent trade surplus since 1999

Chile trade surplus/deficit (OECD via FRED)

A satellite image of the Salar de Atacama showing the salt flats and the evaporation pools.

Chile's Salar de Atacama. The blue and white rectangles are the evaporation ponds. (Apple Maps screenshot)

Chart showing a steep rise in lithium prices during the pandemic and an equally steep decline, continuing through Friday

Last data point is Friday, April 21 (Trading Economics)

Confirmation Bias Is Your Enemy.

Tech and macro. Deep analysis of long term sectoral trends, and the opportunities arising from them. I promise not to bore you. Author of Long View Capital, a Marketplace service for long-term investors. Risk Factors: I am also wrong sometimes.

Comments (16)

