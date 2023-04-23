The lithium evaporation ponds of the Salar de Atacama salt flats John Moore

On Thursday evening, new Chilean President Gabriel Boric stepped in front of a mic and announced the partial nationalization of lithium resources in Chile. The policy was just announced, is thin on details, and has to make it through the legislature and past US diplomatic pressure. But if this goes through, what he is asking for is state majority ownership of current lithium mines and all future ones in Chile. Crucially, he stated that Chile will honor all current contracts.

Chile has the largest lithium reserves in the world, and is the second largest producer after Australia. They are also on the short list of US free trade partners whose lithium qualifies for the critical minerals portion of the new US EV subsidies. There is a lot riding on all this for anyone who makes anything with a battery.

As you see, the two Chilean lithium producers, SQM (SQM) and Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) took it on the chin the following day. Of the two, SQM has deeper exposure to this, and much less flexibility than Albemarle.

This has a lot of echoes to 1971, when the copper mines were nationalized, so let's start there.

A Very Brief History of Chilean Mining Regulation

I am going to begin with the nationalization of the copper mines. Of course, there was a long history of mining in Chile before that.

Socialist Salvador Allende became Chilean president in 1970 in a very close election that ultimately was decided by the legislature. Allende took that narrow mandate and set in motion huge socialist and nationalist reforms. The one we are interested in is the nationalization of the copper mines, Chile's main export then, and still today:

Chile 2021 exports. Lithium in the pink chemicals area at around $1 billion of exports (Observatory of Economic Complexity)

Copper remains the reason for Chile's persistent trade surplus.

Chile trade surplus/deficit (OECD via FRED)

But back to Allende…

Allende announced nationalization and seized the mines from their foreign owners in 1971 without negotiation. There was a huge international backlash. Many foreign engineers left, and the new state copper company, CODELCO, found it hard to buy machinery and parts abroad. By 1973, there was a global recession brewing, depressing copper prices, and bringing the Chilean economy to the crisis.

In 1973, for this and other sins against US national interests in the mind of President Richard Nixon, Allende was ousted in a CIA-backed coup. The CIA installed right-wing despot Augusto Pinochet, who returned the favor the next year with Decree Law 600. He did not return the copper mines - those he kept. But Decree Law 600 changed Chile from a country very unfriendly to foreign investment to one that was very friendly. Amendments to the law in subsequent years made it even more friendly. Prior to Decree Law 600, 100% of copper mined in Chile was state-owned. In 2021 it was 28%.

This all accelerated in the 1990s coinciding with democracy's return to Chile. While earlier copper mines with private foreign backing had been relatively small, three giant ones opened up around 1990. At the same time, CODELCO production was faltering. One of the reasons the mines they seized were so valuable is that the ore concentration was very high. But it turned out that the 1970s were the peak productivity of these large mines. Average ore concentration fell fast in the 1980s and 1990s, a normal consequence of mines on the downside of their productivity curve.

So CODELCO sought to fill the gap by entering into public-private partnerships that seem likely to be the model of what we have coming in Chile if President Boric goes through with his plans. The 1990s saw very fast growth in private copper mining, and slower growth for CODELCO, as their main assets continued to deliver poorer ore every year, offset by new joint venture mines.

It was also around this time that SQM pivoted to lithium. SQM was originally a public-private partnership, then nationalized in 1971, then sold below market value to Pinochet's son-in-law in 1983. It has been a public company since 1988. SQM mined salt minerals, primarily iodine, and nitrates. In 1995, they decided to pivot their investment focus to lithium in the Atacama desert, the largest reserve of lithium in the world, where about a fifth of known reserves are. In 1995, they listed their current NYSE ADR, and raised enough for a small private joint venture, followed by a much larger investment a few years later.

Chile's Salar de Atacama. The blue and white rectangles are the evaporation ponds. (Apple Maps screenshot)

The last important thing that happened around this time is that because of all the growth in US-Chile bilateral trade centered around copper and the investment-friendly climate, Bill Clinton tried to get Chile into NAFTA. Congress balked on that idea, and everyone settled for a bilateral trade agreement that was ratified and signed by George W. Bush in 2005.

That free trade agreement is very crucial in 2023. Half the US EV subsidy is based on the origin of "critical minerals" including lithium. Since April 18, 40% of the minerals by value must come from the US or a free trade partner to qualify. By 2029, that goes to 80%. This is a short list of 10 countries, but for lithium, the two biggest producers with the two biggest reserves are on that list: Chile and Australia. According to the US Geological Survey, in 2022 Australia produced 47% of the world's lithium, and Chile another 30%. Together, they are home to 60% of known reserves, about a third of that just in the Atacama.

So now we have a new socialist president, who, in his speech, cited the success of Allende's copper nationalization as a basis for this action. Was it a success? I think it's pretty obvious that it wasn't. They seized assets on the downside of their productivity slope, and Chile only kept their preeminent place in global copper through a dramatic reversal of Allende's policies. The crucial free-trade agreement with the US rests on the reversal of those policies, and not doing things like nationalizing the lithium mines.

But Boric is not blind to what happened in 1971-1973, and he seems to want to try and walk a middle ground, so let's talk about what he announced.

The Five (or Six) Point Plan

As it stands now, the plan is very sparse on details. For his domestic audience, Boric announced a five-point plan, but there was a sixth point that is more important for our discussion. Starting with the five:

Create a new national lithium state enterprise. In the meanwhile, this will be run by CODELCO, and the other state mining enterprises, CORFO and ENAMI. Public-private joint ventures with the new state company holding the majority share. CODELCO typically took a large minority share of their public-private ventures. Less environmental footprint, including incentivizing direct extraction instead of evaporation ponds. We see a lot of this in new US projects. Local input from the Atacameño indigenous people. Incentivize investment in value-added enterprises for development of other battery-related exports.

But the sixth point is why we are here. The two current contract holders, SQM and Albemarle will see their contracts honored. But basically, they are being given a choice: give the new state company a majority share of the mines, or risk losing 100%, maybe with no compensation, at the end of the lease. This puts the companies in very different positions. SQM's lease expires in 2030, just 7 years away. Albemarle's expires in 2043, and 20 years gives them a lot more flexibility. For what it's worth, there are two more national elections before 2030, so waiting this out may turn out to be the prudent course, even for SQM.

Boric also seemed to put out a carrot along with this stick: participation in more development in the Atacama and other reserves in Chile. Under what terms, though?

That last question mark is not the only one; as I said, the plan is sparse in details, and the legislature has not put their mark on the policy yet. But this will of course not go unnoticed in Washington. One of the big question marks is how the US will respond. The Chile free trade agreement is a key building block of one of President Biden's signature policies: the EV battery subsidies in Inflation Reduction Act. Without Chile and Australia on that list, it would be hard to meet the 2029 requirements. Chile got on that list through their very friendly foreign investment policies after 1974, and by not doing things like nationalizing the lithium mines. Boric has the full attention of the Executive Branch of the United States government. Let's just hope the US response does not involve a CIA coup this time.

How To Play This

There are too many unknowns to give a definitive answer just a couple of days out with so few details. Both of these companies are in the EV Portfolio at Long View Capital. But my recommendation to members was to wait for this to settle:

Last data point is Friday, April 21 (Trading Economics)

That turned out to be a lucky break. I was waiting for lithium to get under 200k CNY/T to start following it more closely, and that just happened on April 13.

Lucky breaks aside, what to do now that President Boric has thrown a wrench into the gears? I think there is a pretty obvious dichotomy with the two companies.

Because of that steep rise in lithium prices and increased output in the Atacama, lithium was over three-quarters of SQM revenue in 2022, and all of it from Chile. Just a few years before, iodine, and fertilizer potash and nitrates dominated their operating statement.

Albemarle saw a steep rise in their lithium income as well, 68% of their 2022 revenue, and almost doubling their mine output from 2020 to 2022. But they are less dependent on Chile; they also have participation in two Australian mines, as well as the operational Silver Peak mine in Nevada. Chilean lithium only accounted for 30% of their lithium mine output in 2022. They are also trying to reopen their North Carolina mine, which they closed in the late 1990s due to cost pressure from Chile. Ironically, the closure of that mine is what made Chile the number one lithium producer until they were overtaken by Australia. They are also trying to acquire more Aussie production by purchasing Liontown (OTCPK:LINRF). Liontown has rebuffed their initial offer, but they still seem to be determined to pull it off.

Also, as mentioned, SQM only has until 2030 to clear this up, while Albemarle has until 2043. This gives them much more flexibility.

So, on Monday, I am going to watch the cash open, and maybe take a swing at Albemarle if the price remains friendly. Consider it a moderately high-risk/reward proposition.

Summing Up

The Chilean President announced the partial nationalization of lithium resources in Chile.

Chile has the largest lithium reserves in the world, and is second in mine production to Australia.

Chilean lithium is doubly important, because they are on the short list of US free trade partners. That makes their lithium and copper eligible for the new US EV battery subsidies. Chile is an important brick in one of the US President's signature policies.

There will likely be a big US diplomatic backlash. The policy still has to survive the Chilean legislature and whatever pressure the US applies.

Albemarle has much less exposure to this than SQM.

If the price remains friendly at the cash open on Monday, I will take a swing at Albemarle. Consider it a moderately high-risk/reward proposition.

