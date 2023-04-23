lindsay_imagery

There is a certain mystique around recession forecasting that leads millions of investors to commit an act of hubris: that with your wits, and brainpower, you can accurately forecast when a recession is going to come and to act accordingly by “timing tops and bottoms.”

Do we all remember these headlines from 2022?

Morgan Stanley – “How Bad Could the Next Recession Be?” (June 28 th , 2022)

, 2022) World Bank – “Risk of Global Recession in 2023 Rises Amid Simultaneous Rate Hikes (September 15 th 2022)

2022) UN – “Global Economy: Outlook Worsens as global recession looms” (July 26th, 2022)

The train was forecast to come into the station in early 2023, but it hasn’t arrived yet – surprise, surprise! Equity indexes have come roaring back and short sellers are mysteriously quiet.

I would argue quite decisively that beyond approximation, the future is simply too ambiguous and nonlinear to predict with precision. What we can do, though, is to be precise about when the conditions for a recession are likely enough to act on that information and reduce exposure to the stock market indexes.

The Fed minutes came out on Thursday the 13th April and stated clearly:

“For some time, the forecast for the U.S. economy prepared by the staff had featured subdued real GDP growth for this year and some softening in the labor market. Given their assessment of the potential economic effects of the recent banking-sector developments, the staff’s projection at the time of the March meeting included a mild recession starting later this year, with a recovery over the subsequent two years” – FOMC Minutes, Staff Economic Outlook P6

A mild recession is already priced into the stock market to a large extent. The real question is now whether a hard landing happens or not.

I intend to lay out four key macroeconomic indicators that can be followed over the next 6-12 months and used to potentially time aggressive entry into the Equal Weight S&P 500 Index, the Russell 2000 and the Russell 2000 Growth index. I argue that we are in Schrodinger’s Recession – we are neither in a full-blown recession (sell stocks) in April 2023 nor in a clear bull market (buy stocks) and market prices reflect this. Instead look at the data because it offers clues towards understanding when market duress is worth paying attention to.

US Leading Economic Indicators

To make it into my prized set of indicators I must be able to demonstrate that, systematically, a dataset can be used to or has had the ability in the past to trade the market and outperform the major indexes. According to a paper by JP Morgan, in the case of the US LEI index since the 1970s, selling when the US LEI is below -4 and buying when it re-attains -4 would have returned +2% against the buy-and-hold strategy for the S&P 500 index.

Here is an overview of the key criteria and where they sit in April 2023:

Conference Board - US Leading Economic Index Conference Board - US Leading Economic Index

The US LEI is a set of leading economic indicators, which means that it corresponds to the future movement or direction of the economy. This helps us predict what comes next: the US LEI is strongly correlated with Real GDP and it anticipates changes in the business cycle by approximately 7 months.

Currently the US LEI index suggests that the economic outlook forecasts recession:

“While the rate of month-over-month declines in the LEI have moderated in recent months, the leading economic index still points to risk of recession in the US economy. The most recent financial turmoil in the US banking sector is not reflected in the LEI data but could have a negative impact on the outlook if it persists. Overall, The Conference Board forecasts rising interest rates paired with declining consumer spending will most likely push the US economy into recession in the near term.”

Where does this indicator sit? Currently red. Wait until the US LEI index turns back upwards and stops falling before being long US equities.

Employment

No discussion of the current macroeconomic environment would be complete without touching on employment. To add a bit more clarity I am going to use the Real Time Sahm rule for employment as a recession indicator. The Sahm rule states that a recession has begun when the 3-month moving average of the U3 national unemployment rate rises by 0.5% or more.

FRED Real Time Sahm Rule

Technically according to the Sahm rule, and the generic unemployment rate, the recession hasn’t even started. That makes sense: we need to see a rise in unemployment because the NBER definition of a recession is “that [it] involves a significant decline in economic activity that is spread across the economy and lasts more than a few months.” (NBER Research Business Dating Cycle)

That being said the other side of the coin is that we have never had Non-farm payrolls growth that was negative ahead of a recession – in history going back to 1968.

Continuing Claims has risen from 12-month lows by 45%, which is fully consistent with all prior recessions and suggests we may be transitioning towards a recession soon:

EPB Research - Continuing Claims

Where do these indicators sit overall? Currently neutral with a bearish slant: very low unemployment (currently 3.5%) tends to signal a recession within 6-12 months. We have yet to see it rise enough to warrant a red flag although claims are already ticking up and the Real Time Sahm rule could trigger as early as this summer. It hasn’t yet.

Financial Stress Index & ANFCI

I have written about the Financial Stress Index and Chicago ANFCI indexes in a two-part series here and here. The indicators make it onto the list because, a back-tested system trading the FSI and ANFCI index would have returned 447% against 309% for the index since 2000 and it also beat the index in a backtest from 1970-2023.

If we want to talk about ‘banking stress’ and problems in the banking sector or credit markets we’re much better suited to put a number to that statement and the FSI index is very good for doing just that, because it takes over 40 key credit and banking indicators and amalgamates them into one index that accurately predicts recession.

Currently the FSI index suggests a benign environment for financial risk:

OFR Financial Stress Index OFR Financial Stress Index

How do we interpret that? According to our previous python-backtested analysis of the FSI and the S&P 500 index, any reading below 0.5 on the US FSI Index is bullish and may lead one to buy the main indexes with reduced risk of drawdowns. Currently the FSI index reads -0.557 and the US FSI reads -0.209, which are both positive and bullish. There is simply not enough evidence of stress in the financial system to auger a major sell-off.

Liquidity

A critical factor to understanding the stock market is liquidity. There are many services that cover the various measures of liquidity individually, in isolation, but few that have the critical understanding of the plumbing of our financial system to put them together into a coherent set of models. Through our service, Away from the Herd, we track the daily, weekly and monthly flows of the Federal Government and banking sector in granular detail.

Currently liquidity is seasonally weak due to the recent tax-take for April and a positive net transfer of funds moving from the private sector towards the Federal Government in the form of taxation.

We forecast liquidity ahead for the week and expect that the last two weeks of April (as I write this!) will be turbulent:

ANG Traders Liquidity Model

The chart below shows how that tax-collection has caused a net-drain of funds from the private sector and into the Treasury account (where it is no longer part of the economy). The 20-day average of daily net-transfers is now a drain of -$4.45B/day coming out of private bank accounts. This should cause weakness over the next few weeks, which our subscribers were well aware of in advance.

ANG Traders

There is also the debt ceiling debate to contend with this summer that is forcing the Treasury to use extraordinary measures (“shuffle” funds within Government agency accounts) to pay the bills. These measures will only be possible for another couple of months, at-which-time, parts of the Government will have to be shut down for lack of funding. If that is allowed to occur, a recession is almost guaranteed.

Where does this indicator sit today? Seasonally bearish at the end of April but we expect that it will turn bullish again towards the back end of this week and into May 2023.

Macroeconomic Scorecard

If this was a game – and one could argue, using macroeconomic timing for the business cycle is akin to going to the Olympics in its complexity and difficulty – we could take the indicators here and put them on a scorecard. As of today, that scorecard would look like this:

Indicator Reading Score US LEI – Leading Index -7% YOY (-3.6% for 6 mos) -1 = Recessionary Unemployment 3.5% March 2023 0 = Neutral to bearish US Financial Stress Index -0.420 1 = Bullish Chicago Adj National Financial Conditions Index -0.22 1 = Bullish Liquidity -179 (proprietary measure) -1 = Bearish until end of April Click to enlarge

Before turning to the investment thesis, we must reflect on the fact that several indicators have not yet even triggered to indicate a recession. It’s tempting to try to front run a recession call, but as we found out in 1980 for example, a 20%+ rally is quite possible in equity markets before the recession sets in, as it did by 1982 a full two-years later. Timing is paramount.

Investment Thesis

Investors are keen to determine two things and that tends to be, in this current environment, whether they should buy or sell certain securities. There’s a paradox here though. The market tends to spend upwards of 70% of the time in consolidation, i.e. neither rising nor falling, but trading sideways. The fact that the majority are calling for sharp rises or falls in price makes me think that it’s more plausible that we trade in a range for the next 6-12 months.

This means that this is a good environment to consider selling premium – for example – by selling put spreads against common market ETFs on 30 to 45 day expiries.

If you were to imagine this article being re-written at the bottom of the next recession, let’s call this Month X, it would look like this:

Indicator Reading Score US LEI – Leading Index -15% YOY (+1% for Month X) -1 = Recessionary Unemployment 6%+ at Month X -1 = Recessionary US Financial Stress Index 8.5 -1 = Recessionary Chicago Adj National Financial Conditions Index 2.75 -1 = Recessionary Liquidity -539 (proprietary measure) -1 = Recessionary Click to enlarge

Looking forwards if we see a significant deterioration in the employment situation, US FSI index increasing above the sell threshold and credit spreads blowing up; the Chicago Adjusted NFCI rising and liquidity conditions worsening – at that point in time we would add to equity exposure.

Alternatively, if these conditions improve and we get one more signal bullish, for instance improvements in the LEI index or employment situation, then one could add to exposure.

If we hit that Month X and four out of the five of those indicators turn negative, you would proceed to buy the following instruments quite aggressively:

S&P 500 Index (SPY)

Equal Weight S&P 500 (RSP)

Russell 2000 (IWM)

Russell 2000 Growth (IWO)

While you wait for this time consideration could be given to offsetting existing positions with puts and thereby creating “protective puts” for your positions which limits the downside.

That is what Schrodinger’s recession is – a period of instability which could plausibly go one way or the other. The key thing is not jumping to make rash allocation decisions until the way is clearer.

Take advantage of our 14-day free trial (new subscribers only) and stay on the right side of the market and Away From the Herd.