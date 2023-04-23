V.F. Corp.: Don't Take The Reduced Dividend For Granted

Summary

  • V.F. Corporation stock has been brutally beaten down throughout 2022 and so far in 2023. The stock is now trading at a price last seen in 2011.
  • I have long been very skeptical of VFC stock, but think that at the current valuation, a calculated bet on a turnaround is appropriate for risk-tolerant value investors like myself.
  • If we avoid a deep recession and VFC manages to turn Vans around, an annualized return of 25% - excluding dividends - is realistic.
  • However, I show why even the lowered dividend is currently difficult to afford. At the same time, I explain why I doubt that a second dividend cut is imminent.
  • Although I am optimistic about the stock's return potential, I do not rate it a strong buy (yet). VFC faces major challenges and the turnaround comes at an inopportune time.

Introduction

My regular readers are familiar with my skepticism of apparel company V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC). Granted, I'm a big fan of The North Face, one of the more important brands that VFC owns. However, I never understood why the market was willing

V.F. Corporation's [VFC] brand-specific revenues in fiscal 2022

Figure 1: V.F. Corporation's (VFC) brand-specific revenues in fiscal 2022 (own work, based on the company's fiscal 2022 10-K)

V.F. Corporation's [VFC] geography-specific revenues in fiscal 2022

Figure 2: V.F. Corporation's (VFC) geography-specific revenues in fiscal 2022 (own work, based on the company's fiscal 2022 10-K)

History of V.F. Corporation's [VFC] net debt since the end of fiscal 2022

Figure 3: History of V.F. Corporation's (VFC) net debt since the end of fiscal 2022 (own work, based on the company's most recent quarterly statements and the fiscal 2022 10-K)

Comparison of V.F. Corporation's (<a href='https://seekingalpha.com/symbol/VFC' title='V.F. Corporation'>VFC</a>) interest expense and dividend cost to expected pre-interest free cash flow

Figure 4: Comparison of V.F. Corporation's (VFC) interest expense and dividend cost to expected pre-interest free cash flow (own work, based on the company's fiscal 2023 10-Q3 and own estimates)

FAST Graphs chart for V.F. Corporation (<a href='https://seekingalpha.com/symbol/VFC' title='V.F. Corporation'>VFC</a>) stock, based on adjusted operating earnings per share

Figure 5: FAST Graphs chart for V.F. Corporation (VFC) stock, based on adjusted operating earnings per share (obtained with permission from www.fastgraphs.com)

