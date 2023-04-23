V.F. Corp.: Don't Take The Reduced Dividend For Granted

Bet_Noire

Introduction

My regular readers are familiar with my skepticism of apparel company V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC). Granted, I'm a big fan of The North Face, one of the more important brands that VFC owns. However, I never understood why the market was willing to trade the stock at a price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio in the mid-to-high 20s. I was intrigued when the stock left off steam since late 2021 in the face of mounting fears of high inflation. When I published my first article, the operational problems were already pretty obvious, so it wasn't hard to conclude that the stock wasn't worthwhile buying in the mid-$60s. Six months later - VFC had fallen to the mid-$40s - I took another look at the company, but concluded that the valuation was still not compelling given the operational problems and poor macroeconomic outlook. After the September 2022 Investor Day, I wrote another article, in which I discussed the superficial talk from management, the overly aggressive growth expectations, and the weak performance of the key brand - Vans. In my last article, published just a week before the 41% dividend cut, I took an in-depth look at VFC's balance sheet and concluded:

"Overall, a dividend cut of about 50% would increase the company's headroom enormously. In this way, and assuming that $750 million in annual FCF is a realistic near-term expectation, the company would have about $300 million to $350 million left over and could pay down some of the $1.7 billion currently being drawn on the revolver, thereby potentially avoiding refinancing the 2.05% 2022 Notes. This would certainly bolster the financial flexibility the company would definitely need in a recession."

Since my last article, the stock has lost another 24% and is currently trading below $23, a price last seen in 2011 - the deep value investor side of me has woken up. My regular readers know that I focus primarily on high-quality companies with solid prospects that I don't mind buying at fair multiples. However, with a small portion of my portfolio, I continue to engage in situations that may not be for everyone - after all, I can't quite deny the pseudonym I chose in 2018 when I first registered on Seeking Alpha. For example, I recently opened positions in banks like Truist Financial Corp. (TFC) and U.S. Bancorp (USB), which have been caught up in the recent turmoil due in part to their comparatively large unrealized losses (see my recent coverage here and here).

So, without further ado, let me explain why I finally opened a position - and yet why I remain very cautious.

V.F. Corp.'s Strong Brands - The Vans Turnaround

VFC's key brands are Vans, The North Face (TNF), Timberland, and Dickies. In addition to these key revenue drivers (Figure 1), the company also owns Supreme (acquired in late 2020) and a number of smaller brands such as JanSport, Kipling, Icebreaker, Smartwool, and Eastpak. TNF is currently the only major brand performing satisfactorily (sales growth of 7% in Q3 of fiscal 2023).

Figure 1: V.F. Corporation's (VFC) brand-specific revenues in fiscal 2022 (own work, based on the company's fiscal 2022 10-K)

In my opinion, the portfolio lacks a bit of focus, with three large brands (Vans, TNF, and Timberland, combined $9.2 billion), one mid-sized brand (Dickies, $838 million, 7% of total sales), and a large number of smaller companies. Supreme contributed only about $440 million in fiscal 2022, but I wouldn't write off the brand prematurely, even though the price paid was very high and the acquisition came at an inopportune time (see my earlier articles). Given the somewhat focus-lacking portfolio, I was quite pleased to read that VFC is considering the sale of its backpack business (i.e., JanSport, Eastpak, Kipling). JanSport, which is definitely one of the better known brands in this segment, could apparently fetch $500 million. Also, in light of VFC's troubled balance sheet (see below), the sale of insignificant revenue generators and/or underperforming units is obviously welcome.

With that in mind, I wouldn't be surprised if VFC also divests Dickies, thus completely eliminating its Workwear segment. Dickies continues to underperform, for example, with sales down 16% year-over-year in the third quarter of fiscal 2023. The company sold its Occupational Workwear business in 2021 for gross proceeds of $617 million (p. F-22, fiscal 2022 10-K). So, the only other remaining part of the Workwear segment is Timberland PRO, which, along with the rest of Timberland, can be included in the Outdoor segment. However, while a Dickies divestment sounds plausible, these considerations should not be overstated given the recent appointment of a new Global Brand President.

Let's move on to VFC's problem child - Vans. The company acquired the skateboard apparel brand in 2004 for $396 million (annual sales around $330 million). In less than 20 years, V.F. Corp. has built Vans into a brand with annual sales of $4.2 billion, a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of more than 14%. I believe there is a lot of potential in Vans, even though the brand is struggling at the moment. Sales declined 13% year-over-year in the third quarter of fiscal 2023, largely due to execution, but also due to ongoing pandemic-related constraints in China. In addition, it should not be forgotten that VFC is fighting windmills following the largely pandemic-related supply chain disruptions and the resulting extremely high inventory levels.

To turn things around, the company appointed a new Chief Product and Merchandising Officer and a Chief Digital Officer in December. Marissa Pardini, the new CPMO, was previously responsible for direct-to-consumer (DTC) Merchandising and has been Vice President and General Manager of TNF Americas since 2020. Considering how well TNF is doing, I think this is a good choice, although TNF's current success is likely partly attributable to Ms. Pardini's predecessor. Moreover, the selection of a former TNF executive as Vans' new CPMO is definitely a positive signal to shareholders, who are increasingly nervous, so I wouldn't overinterpret the change in responsibility prematurely. At least, Ms. Pardini's appointment was not aggressively promoted by management. Finally, TNF's core customer base is certainly not the same as Vans', but I think both brands have evolved from their original sports and outdoor-specific contexts into broad-based fashion brands.

VFC is in the process of revamping Vans' style portfolio and reducing the SKU count, which is obviously too large. A small test has apparently shown that footwear sales increase by more than 12% when 30% fewer items are offered. The streamlining initiative will begin in the fall of fiscal 2024 (i.e., Q3 2023). The company also intends to capitalize on the strong growth prospects of its UltraRange, Half Cab, and MTE footwear lines. Other - more or less obvious - areas of improvement include DTC, data analytics, supply chain, and promotional timing.

Of course, VFC is still in the early stages of Vans' turnaround, and the plan presented by management is still fairly superficial, but Benno Dorer (Interim CEO) was at least clear in his remarks that there is still much to be done. At the same time, he noted that TNF's success is transferable to Vans:

"The North Face is a solid and transferable execution blueprint for Vans, and frankly, the entire VF portfolio in the Americas, where we must grow with consumers more consistently." - Benno Dorer, Interim President, CEO & Director, Q3 2023 earnings call

It is important to keep a close eye on Vans as it is VFC's largest brand in terms of sales contribution and the key pillar of the turnaround. Of course, monitoring the turnaround could be difficult due to the weak macroeconomic outlook, but reviewing Vans on an ongoing basis relative to TNF - which continues to perform very well - is my way of approaching the task. All in all, I think the turnaround is doable from an operational perspective.

Geography - Opportunities And Risks For VFC

Considering that VFC reports its earnings and declares its dividend in U.S. dollars, it is important to note that the company generates nearly half of its sales outside the U.S. (Figure 2). A weaker dollar improves international earnings, but of course, makes imports into the U.S. more expensive. Europe is VFC's largest international segment, so economic trends there have a big impact on the company's performance. Remember, VFC's products tend to be discretionary and come with a high price tag (Supreme in particular, but also The North Face).

Figure 2: V.F. Corporation's (VFC) geography-specific revenues in fiscal 2022 (own work, based on the company's fiscal 2022 10-K)

China is a big lever in both directions, but the growth opportunity for Vans (and VFC's other brands, including Supreme) is definitely solid. Other consumer cyclical companies like Estée Lauder (EL, see my analysis) or Starbucks (SBUX) with significant exposure to China have rallied well as the country eased its pandemic-related restrictions. Most likely, VFC's major operational problems overshadow the improved outlook in China.

All in all, VFC's significant international exposure is a double-edged sword. While all eyes were on China in 2022, I would not underestimate the European Union's internal problems either. In any case, where there are risks, there are opportunities. I believe that VFC has tremendous growth opportunities, especially in China.

A Look At VFC's Dividend - Another Cut Plausible Or A Dividend Growth Stock Going Forward?

While it is sometimes said that "the safest dividend is the one that has just been raised" - I would be very cautious about making such a statement. In fact, VFC was well on its way to becoming a dividend king, raising its dividend for the 49th consecutive time in October 2022. The increase was a rather meager 2%, but that was understandable given the ongoing challenges. Those who found the increase reassuring, however, were sorely disappointed when management announced during the third quarter fiscal 2023 earnings release that it would "rightsize" the dividend - meaning a cut of over 40% to $0.30 per quarter, which translates to a dividend yield of 5.26% currently. That's a substantial yield, but of course, a bitter pill for those who bought VFC stock at $60 or even higher.

While a 40%+ dividend cut is certainly significant and greatly increases the headroom in terms of debt management, it should not be forgotten that the lowered dividend still costs the company $466 million per year. As I have pointed out in my previous articles, VFC has not really been able to increase its free cash flow over the last decade. Because of this, and given the macroeconomic headwinds as well as internal challenges, it is worth taking a closer look to see if the company can even afford the lowered dividend.

So far in fiscal 2023, things are looking pretty bleak. Year-to-date, the company has reported negative operating cash flow of $833 million and free cash flow of negative $1.04 billion. Of course, this is largely due to inventory buildup and is expected to normalize going forward. In addition, VFC has spent nearly $1.2 billion on income taxes so far this year, $875 million of which is due to a tax dispute related to the Timberland acquisition in 2011 (p. 20, fiscal 2023 10-Q3). Although the money was paid, the company disagrees with the court ruling and filed an appeal in October 2022. VFC's position is that the court's opinion was wrong, so it has recorded a tax receivable on its balance sheet. However, a decision on the matter in the near future is unlikely.

The increase in net debt during fiscal 2023 (Figure 3) is due to the tax payment and changes in working capital. An increase in net debt of more than 40% year-to-date is definitely significant. However, VFC has been incurring more and more debt for quite some time. For example, net debt at the end of fiscal 2019 was $2.9 billion - half the current amount. The days when VFC was fairly conservatively leveraged are long gone - in March 2013, when the company was already generating about $1 billion in free cash flow each year, net debt was only $1.7 billion.

Figure 3: History of V.F. Corporation's (VFC) net debt since the end of fiscal 2022 (own work, based on the company's most recent quarterly statements and the fiscal 2022 10-K)

All in all, one doesn't have to be overly conservative to view VFC's debt with unease. I was not surprised that Moody's recently downgraded VFC's senior unsecured bond rating from Baa1 to Baa2. In addition to the almost $6 billion of net debt at the end of Q3, VFC recently issued €1.0 billion of unsecured senior notes (two tranches, 4.125% due 2026 and 4.250% due 2029). The notes due 2026 will be used for general corporate purposes, such as repayment of commercial paper, while the notes due 2029 will be used to finance projects contributing to selected UN sustainability goals.

For the full year, management expects operating cash flow of $700 million, excluding the Timberland tax charge, so free cash flow, after deducting $200 million for capital expenditures, should be $500 million. Clearly, VFC is currently even barely able to pay its rebased dividend. On a more positive note, the company's weighted-average interest rate for the first nine months of fiscal 2023 was still very low - 2.3% to be exact (p. 31, fiscal 2022 10-Q3). For the same period in fiscal 2022, VFC reported a weighted-average interest rate of 2.1%. However, the recent bond pricing and upcoming refinancing transactions will definitely have a negative impact on the company's interest coverage ratio.

To get a better understanding of VFC's near-term debt servicing ability, I assume free cash flow of $500 million paid in full to shareholders via dividends. So, at the end of fiscal 2023, and all else being equal, VFC's net debt should be about $6.8 billion, taking into account the recent debt issuance. Figure 4 compares VFC's expected free cash flow in fiscal 2023 before interest with interest expense and dividend cost - interest expense is based on the percentages shown. As an aside, I did not include a tax-shield effect for the sake of simplicity. Obviously, VFC really needs to get its act together in fiscal 2024 - there's not much headroom to fund the dividend and pay interest at much higher rates. With that in mind, I'm pretty confident that VFC will announce an asset sale shortly, probably as part of its full-year earnings release. A consideration of $500 million or more for JanSport and possibly other brands - management hinted at selling the entire backpacks business in the third quarter earnings call - would definitely be welcome.

For this reason, and because I expect working capital normalization to continue well into 2024, I don't believe a second dividend cut is imminent.

Figure 4: Comparison of V.F. Corporation's (VFC) interest expense and dividend cost to expected pre-interest free cash flow (own work, based on the company's fiscal 2023 10-Q3 and own estimates)

Conclusion

V.F. Corporation owns a number of well-known and, in principle, well-managed brands. However, the company has been struggling with operational problems for many years, with overly expensive acquisitions, ever-increasing debt, and weak growth. The pandemic has added fuel to the fire, and the company has even had to rebase its dividend after 49 consecutive increases. This shows that relying solely on the fact that a company is a dividend aristocrat can be extremely dangerous.

While I've never quite understood why the market has valued an apparel company that is treading water and fairly highly leveraged at a P/E of over 20, I have to admit that the sell-off has piqued my interest. I believe that management has finally woken up and can get the company back on track. The North Face is a great example of how well a brand can do and how profitable the transition from an outdoor/expedition to a more fashion-oriented brand can be. Vans' turnaround will take time, but the iconic brand still has a lot going for it, and there is room for synergies with brands like Supreme.

VFC's weak point is its balance sheet. It looks pretty grim after the recent bond issue, and the company is currently struggling to even afford its current dividend. However, with asset sales likely around the corner, I think the company can boost cash flow with a one-time inflow of at least $500 million until things improve operationally. The sale of the backpacks business would also reduce complexity - which would definitely be a positive sign, in light of the increasing cash conversion cycle. Perhaps VFC is also thinking about selling Dickies - $800 to $900 million should be achievable (1.0x sales). Finally, the $860m tax asset should not be forgotten, but I would not hold my breath for a quick (and positive!) decision.

Of course, a recession, as well as increasing tensions with China, could wipe out my modest bullish thesis rather quickly. The V.F. Corporation doesn't have too much headroom left. However, if the oft-mentioned recession turns out to be not that severe after all, VFC stock should benefit significantly.

Figure 5 shows VFC's FAST Graphs chart. The stock is definitely not expensive, but I would be careful to call it severely undervalued. Unless earnings recover sharply, I think the stock is only somewhat undervalued, taking the risks and balance sheet uncertainty into account. As I've mentioned several times, I don't think VFC stock deserves a high earnings multiple in the 20s. Anything above a P/E of 15 is too optimistic in my opinion, assuming the company continues to perform as usual (i.e., at least since 2013). If current analyst expectations hold up, and VFC returns to a P/E of 15 by the end of fiscal 2026, investors can expect a total annualized rate of return of almost 25%, not even including the dividend. This translates to a share price target of $44. I personally think Morningstar's fair value estimate of $60 is a bit aggressive. To be fair, however, the stock's fair value estimate comes with a "high uncertainty" rating. There are many moving parts, and if management gets its act together, there is the possibility of margin expansion in addition to a return to growth at Vans and synergies with Supreme.

Figure 5: FAST Graphs chart for V.F. Corporation (VFC) stock, based on adjusted operating earnings per share (obtained with permission from www.fastgraphs.com)

I recently bought a small initial position of 0.4% of my total portfolio value and expect to increase it to a maximum of 0.6%. VFC is a risky investment, but at $23, I think the market has priced in the current risks well. Insiders are now also sticking their heads out - albeit timidly. For example, board members Juliana Chugg and Carol Roberts have recently spent $400,000 and $150,000, respectively, on company stock.

I don't think the rebased dividend is at risk, but of course, in the event of a long and deep recession, VFC will most certainly be forced to temporarily suspend its payout to shareholders. After all, its dividend aristocrat status is already lost anyway. However, if things don't get that bad, I think VFC is a compelling dividend growth stock for patient and risk-tolerant investors, with a solid opportunity for capital appreciation and a good margin of safety. Management has made a clear commitment to the dividend during the Q3 call and expects it to grow again in line with earnings growth. A starting yield of over 5.2%, even after the dividend cut, is certainly compelling.

As always, please consider this article only as a first step in your own due diligence. Thank you for taking the time to read my latest article. Whether you agree or disagree with my conclusions, I always welcome your opinion and feedback in the comments below. And if there is anything I should improve or expand on in future articles, drop me a line as well.