Sundry Photography

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) submitted its earnings sheet for the first-quarter last week and although the bank beat estimates on the top and bottom line, the bank's shares saw renewed weakness. I believe the market overreacted to the earnings release, which was overall solid, especially because U.S. Bancorp has seen only a limited amount of deposit outflows throughout the quarter, despite a developing global banking crisis. Since U.S. Bancorp’s share price kept sliding last week, I believe the valuation has become even more attractive for investors looking for value in the U.S. regional bank market. Additionally, shares of U.S. Bancorp now pay an attractive 5.7% dividend yield!

U.S. Bancorp: stable deposit base and liquidity position

Sometimes a company (bank) presents earnings that are better than expected, but the market still is not in the mood to reward it for it. U.S. Bancorp presented solid earnings for Q1’23 last week which showed strong top line and EPS performance. U.S. Bancorp earned $1.16 per-share in adjusted earnings in the first-quarter compared to an expectation of $1.12 per-share and the U.S. regional bank saw a strong year over year increase in revenues due to large net interest income tailwinds.

The two most important take-aways from U.S. Bancorp’s earnings release were the two following things: (1) The bank has seen a limited amount of deposit outflows during the last quarter which is when Silicon Valley Bank’s shutdown created a crisis in the U.S. financial system, leading to the sell-off in the U.S. regional bank market, and (2) U.S. Bancorp saw a strong year over year increase in its net interest income due to Fed policy.

As to the first point, deposits.

U.S. Bancorp has only seen a minor decrease in its deposit base in Q1'23. After the implosion of Silicon Valley Bank last month, especially corporate depositors have moved funds from banks perceived as fragile to top tier banks like Bank of America (BAC) or JPMorgan (JPM). However, the impact of this cash sorting has been rather limited on U.S. Bancorp and the bank ended the first-quarter with $505B in deposits, compared to a FY 2022 ending deposit balance of $525B. The total quarter over quarter decline in deposits was just 3.8% and the majority of this decline occurred before the Silicon Valley Bank disaster. After Silicon Valley Bank was shut down in early March, only 0.6% of deposits have left U.S. Bancorp, underlying the idea that depositors view the bank as a safe banking destination.

Source: U.S. Bancorp

About 51% of U.S. Bancorp's deposits were insured while uninsured deposits largely related to companies that hold cash to finance their operations. Uninsured deposits have been especially at risk of leaving the U.S. regional banking market in March due to the FDIC's insurance limit of $250,000. However, the net impact of deposit withdrawals on U.S. Bancorp’s deposit balance has been very limited, suggesting that investors are not too worried about the bank’s deposit situation and its ability to fund withdrawals if necessary.

Source: U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp has considerable access to liquidity and could fund the withdrawal of all uninsured deposit at once, indicating that investors have no real reason to be concerned with either U.S. Bancorp’s deposit or liquidity situation. The bank’s available liquidity, at the end of the quarter, exceeded the sum of its uninsured deposits (those especially at risk of being withdrawn in a bank panic) by 26%. In the unlikely event that all uninsured deposits were to be withdrawn, U.S. Bancorp would still be able to follow its banking business without any major liquidity restrictions.

Source: U.S. Bancorp

As to the second point, net interest income: U.S. Bancorp was a beneficiary of the Fed's higher interest rates. The bank's net interest income soared 46% year over year to $4.7B. The Fed has shown no willingness to slow its pace of rate increases which is set to result in continual NII upside in FY 2023.

Source: U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp's valuation vs. rivals

U.S. Bancorp's shares are now trading at 1.11X book value while they traded at a significant premium to book value pre-crisis. Given the large, and in my opinion undeserved, valuation draw-down, I believe the risk profile and the recovery potential are both very compelling at this point, for U.S. Bancorp as well as for the broader U.S. regional banking market. U.S. Bancorp is now also trading at a much larger discount to its 1-year average P/B ratio which means investors still have a chance here to capitalize on fear and buy shares of the U.S. regional bank at a much more attractive valuation.

Data by YCharts

Risks with U.S. Bancorp

The biggest commercial risk for U.S. Bancorp would be a reboot of the financial crisis and a fundamental change in the trajectory of deposit outflows. This, however, is unlikely, in my opinion, because deposit flows have clearly stabilized and the Fed has done an excellent job in calming markets by providing emergency liquidity. As a result, I believe U.S. Bancorp is, sooner or later, also going to see a stabilization of its stock price.

Final thoughts

US Bancorp’s first-quarter earnings sheet did not have the expected impact on the U.S. regional bank’s stock price... which skidded 7% after the Q1 report. U.S. Bancorp's Q1’23 earnings sheet clearly showed that the bank’s business as a whole is performing well, that the bank has more than enough liquidity to fund withdrawals and that net interest income continued to grow in a rising-rate world. Having said that, I believe the market is overreacting to decent earnings report, given the circumstances in the U.S. financial system, and I recommend investors to lean into the fear and buy U.S. Bancorp’s solid 5.7% dividend yield!