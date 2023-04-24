XLK: Tech Stocks Have Dismantled The Bearish Thesis
Summary
- The Technology Sector ETF has outperformed the S&P 500 since our previous update in December 2022.
- The skeptics were proven wrong as investors shifted to risk-on stocks, creating a powerful tailwind for tech stocks. As a result, gloomy predictions by market strategists have not materialized.
- The AI-hype train has also given semiconductor stocks a significant lift.
- With Apple and Microsoft set to announce their earnings in the coming weeks, all eyes will be on the tech titans, as their combined weighting accounts for 47% of the XLK's holdings.
- Our Buy thesis in December has played out accordingly, and we think a further pullback is likely due.
The Technology Select Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:XLK) has outperformed the S&P 500 (SPY) (SPX) since forming its lows in October 2022. Our previous update for the XLK was in December, as we highlighted why the then "unloved" Tech sector was on the verge of bottoming out.
Notwithstanding, Tech fell into another steep selling overdrive through its January lows before dip buyers returned. However, the XLK has not looked back since, as its leading stocks went on to grind higher, beating down fears of its premium valuation (relative to the SPX).
As such, the market has gone into risk-on mode, even as market strategists generally turned more bearish at the end of 2022, seeing more pain for the market ahead.
However, that fear has proved to be overstated, as semiconductor stocks (SOXX) (SMH) led the rally in Tech and Nasdaq (QQQ) (NDX) through February 2023, bolstered by the AI hype cycle.
|Holding
|Weighting %
|Apple (AAPL)
|23.62%
|Microsoft (MSFT)
|23.24%
|NVIDIA (NVDA)
|4.57%
|Broadcom (AVGO)
|3.60%
|Salesforce (CRM)
|2.70%
|Cisco (CSCO)
|2.68%
|Accenture (ACN)
|2.40%
|Adobe (ADBE)
|2.36%
|Texas Instruments (TXN)
|2.18%
|Oracle (ORCL)
|2.00%
|Total
|69.35%
Top ten holdings in XLK. Data source: Seeking Alpha
Apple (AAPL) also recovered remarkably from its January lows, which is fundamental to the XLK's performance, given its relatively sizeable weighting of 23.6%.
Accordingly, AAPL rallied more than 35% from its January bottom, breaking above its recent critical resistance zones, as Apple investors geared up for its upcoming earnings release on May 4.
As such, we believe Apple investors are likely expecting a more upbeat second-half performance from the Cupertino company as it prepares for its highly anticipated WWDC in June.
Keen investors should know that CEO Tim Cook & his team is expected to release the first version (higher-end) of its mixed-reality device, giving us glimpses of what a post-iPhone era could look like moving ahead.
With AAPL leading the market, we assessed that market leadership has returned in favor of tech stocks, even though AAPL's valuation has moved into highly unattractive zones.
Microsoft is slated to unveil its earnings release on April 25. The ChatGPT hype has buoyed Microsoft investors as the company doubled down on its efforts to dismantle Google's (GOOGL) (GOOG) search advertising dominance.
However, Google's wide economic moat as the global search leader has held on robustly, giving the Mountain View-headquartered company more breathing room to bring its AI products into the market.
The Wall Street Journal or WSJ updated in a recent report that Microsoft "Bing's share of the global search market only increased slightly from 2.81% to 2.88% between February and March."
As such, MSFT has barely caused a noticeable dent in Google's formidable armor, necessitating investors to consider whether MSFT's unattractive valuation is justified at the current levels.
As seen above, MSFT's upward momentum has stalled against GOOGL since its early February highs. Furthermore, it also represented a bull trap or false upside breakout as FOMO buyers piled into MSFT, leveraging the AI hype-driven momentum.
However, we gleaned that MSFT buyers have failed to grind out a higher high over the past two months, with the price action in MSFT/GOOGL consolidating. As a result, we expect MSFT to underperform GOOGL, given its much more expensive valuation and unconstructive price action. Notably, Seeking Alpha Quant attributed an F valuation grade to MSFT (worst possible) while giving GOOGL a D+ grade.
Given MSFT's more than 23% weighting in the XLK, we assessed that the combination (46.8%) of AAPL and MSFT in the XLK could hinder its upward momentum in the near term, as their earnings optimum seems to have been reflected.
Nvidia (NVDA) and Broadcom (AVGO) accounted for 4.57% and 3.6% of the XLK's weighting, respectively. As such, the top four constituents collectively accounted for over 55% of XLK's exposure.
In late March, we informed members of our service that the semiconductor industry is likely approaching a top against the Nasdaq. That thesis has played out so far since the SOXX topped out against the QQQ in early March. Moreover, it has underperformed the QQQ through last week, as investors rotated out of semi-plays.
While the SOXX could potentially bottom out over the next few weeks, we assessed that it's still too early to tell. As such, semiconductor stocks will not likely lift the XLK's momentum in the near term, suggesting that investors might need to be more cautious about adding exposure now.
With the tech earnings season going into full swing from next week, we congratulate investors who capitalized on the XLK's peak pessimism in late 2022, seeing overstated and unreasonable fear in the markets as an opportunity.
Our thesis has also played out accordingly, so we think it's appropriate for us to move to the sidelines from here while waiting for a deeper pullback.
Rating: Hold (Revised from Buy).
Important note: Investors are reminded to do their own due diligence and not rely on the information provided as financial advice. The rating is also not intended to time a specific entry/exit at the point of writing unless otherwise specified.
This article was written by
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of GOOGL, MSFT, CRM, ADBE, CRM, NVDA either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
