Disc Medicine (NASDAQ:IRON) engages in the discovery of medicines for hematologic diseases. Lead candidate bitopertin, licensed from Roche, is an oral, selective inhibitor of glycine transporter 1 (GlyT1), currently in phase 2 trials targeting erythropoietic porphyrias - "a family of rare, genetic disorders caused by dysregulated heme synthesis." The pipeline:

IRON PIPELINE (DISC WEBSITE)

Of the three candidates in the pipeline, Bitopertin is in Phase 2, DISC-0974 is in Phase 1b/2, and MWTX-003 is Phase 1-Ready. There are multiple near-term catalysts in the form of data from Bitopertin in EPP in 2023, as well as from DISC-0974 in MF and NDD-CKD.

Lead asset bitopertin is licensed from Roche, who ran a number of clinical trials of the molecule. The company says that "in multiple clinical trials by Roche, bitopertin was observed to modulate heme biosynthesis by blocking uptake of glycine in erythrocytes." All of which is fine and dandy, but what the company does not mention is that Roche ran 8-10 trials of the molecule in various indications, including in Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder, Schizophrenia and in a hematologic indication, Beta-Thalassemia. There were a number of phase 3 trials as well. However, the molecule failed multiple phase 3 trials in Schizophrenia. What is important though, is that while Roche's target of glycine control for Schizophrenia patients did not benefit them, their work demonstrated the excellent targeting ability of bitopertin for a heme metabolite called protoporphyrin IX. Inhibiting this metabolite reduced porphyrin accumulation, which has benefits for patients with erythropoietic porphyrias, Disc Medicine's lead disease. Thus, led by Orbimed, Disc signed a $200mn deal with Roche for this abandoned molecule, targeting a new indication, EPP.

EPP is a debilitating disease with some 7-8000 US patients, which causes severe pain under sunlight, and is caused by the accumulation of PPIX. One FDA-approved surgically implanted tanning agent exists - afamelanotide - however there is no disease modifying treatment. Bitopertin is "designed to reduce disease-causing PPIX by limiting uptake of glycine into developing erythrocytes," and has been shown to reduce PPIX in disease models.

Disc already had DISC-0974, licensed from AbbVie, which now took second place in their pipeline. Armed with this proven mechanism of action and safety data from thousands of patients treated by Roche in their failed trials, Disc was able to jump directly into phase 2.

As John Quisel, PhD, president and CEO of Disc Medicine, noted in a press release:

Importantly, the well-established clinical safety profile of bitopertin will allow us to move rapidly into patient studies of several serious, hematologic diseases.

As for DISC-0974, it has a more or less straightforward history, having been licensed from AbbVie. Last year, the company presented preliminary data at EHA in healthy volunteers, which showed:

Preliminary analysis of data from the 7 mg IV and 14 mg SC DISC-0974 cohorts shows an acceptable safety and tolerability profile, as well as evidence of target engagement and iron mobilization.

Financials

IRON has a market cap of $556mn and a cash balance of $194mn. In February, the company announced a $62.5mn financing led by Bain Capital. R&D expenses were $33.4 million for the full year ending December 31, 2022, while G&A expenses were $14.0 million. At that rate, the company has a cash runway of more than 3 years, although with later stages of clinical development, costs will increase exponentially. To be on the safe side, I would say they are set for at least 8 quarters, which is a very good cash runway.

IRON has heavy PE/VC and institutional presence, while retail investors own 14% of the float. Atlas Ventures, AI DMI LLC, etc are major holders. Atlas and Orbimed are early investors and founding VC firms. There are very few insider transactions, the company having recently gone public through a reverse merger with another entity; the few that are, are insider buys, and are quite large.

Bottomline

IRON is an undercovered, and possibly underappreciated company which has gone up recently after Morgan Stanley came up with positive ratings. They have multiple catalysts this year, and their lead asset seems to be on solid footing. The company is not lacking in cash, and I believe a small position at these prices and a doubling down on a significant dip is the way to go with IRON.