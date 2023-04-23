Wall Street Breakfast: The Week Ahead

The earnings calendar is loaded next week, with heavyweights reporting in every sector. All told, about 35% of the companies in the S&P 500 Index will spill numbers next week. Some of the key reports include updates from Credit Suisse (CS) preview, Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) preview, Microsoft (MSFT) preview, Alphabet (GOOG) preview, Altria (MO) preview and Amazon (AMZN) preview. While the earnings season is off to a relatively solid start, concerns over the impact of inflation, high interest rates, and a potential U.S. recession are still very much in the mix. Economic releases of note in the week ahead include consumer confidence and new home sales on April 25, durable goods orders on April 26, and the closely-watched employment cost index on April 28. Federal Reserve members will be out on the speaking circuit on Monday before the blackout period begins in advance of the FOMC meeting on May 2-3. On the political front, the House may vote on a bill that would raise the U.S. debt limit for about a year and cut federal spending.

Earnings spotlight: Monday, April 24 - Coca-Cola (KO), Whirlpool (WHR), Credit Suisse, and Canadian National Railway (CNI).



Earnings spotlight: Tuesday, April 25 - Microsoft (MSFT), Alphabet (GOOG), Visa (V), UBS (UBS), PepsiCo (PEP), McDonald's (MCD), Verizon (VZ), General Electric (GE), Chipotle (CMG), and UPS (UPS). Seeking Alpha contributor Cavenagh Research stated: "I am bullish on Google heading into Q1 earnings, as I believe that the market may be too pessimistic about the search giant's earnings power."



Earnings spotlight: Wednesday, April 26 - Meta Platforms (META), Boeing (BA), Humana (HUM), General Dynamics (GD), eBay (EBAY), and Norfolk Southern (NSC). Seeking Alpha contributor Daniel Jones stated that META "is in solid condition and shares look cheap enough to justify upside, even after the stock more than doubled since late last year."



Earnings spotlight: Thursday, April 27 - Amazon (AMZN), Mastercard (MA), Eli Lilly (LLY), Merck (MRK), Caterpillar (CAT), AbbVie (ABBV), Southwest Airlines (LUV), and Altria (MO). Contributor Simple Investing added in regards to AMZN "I think that we are near the bottom in terms of expectations for AWS as consensus estimates for 1Q23 AWS numbers reflect flat sequential growth and 15% year-on-year growth."



Earnings spotlight: Friday, April 28 - Exxon Mobil (XOM), Chevron (CVX), and Colgate-Palmolive (CL).

Companies forecast to boost their quarterly payouts include AGCO (AGCO) to $0.28 from $0.24, Tegna (TGNA) to $0.11 from $0.095, Ethan Allen (ETD) to $0.35 from $0.32, and Forward Air (FWRD) to $0.26 from $0.24. See Seeking Alpha's list of Quick Dividend Stock Picks.

Quant ratings: Stocks with recent quant rating changes include Potbelly (PBPB) to Strong Buy from Hold, Polaris (PII) to Buy from Hold, and Comstock (LODE) to Sell from Hold. See the stocks with the very highest rated Seeking Alpha Quant Ratings.

Barron's mentions: TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) is recommended by the publication with shares trading at a slight discount to their historical average. The retail stock is noted to be swapping hands for 22X forward earnings vs. the five-year historical average of 22.7X. However, during the last economic downturn, TJX saw its earnings per share double in three years. TJX management has noted that 2023 is off to a strong start, which could be an indication that TJX prospers again during a period of economic uncertainty. The cover story this week delves into suppliers to the automobile industry set to benefit from the explosion in software-defined vehicles. Nvidia (NVDA), Qualcomm (QCOM), Ambarella (AMBA), BlackBerry (BB), and Zuora (ZUO) are some of the companies expected to see revenue grow from their connection to automotive digital services. Regarding TJX, Seeking Alpha Contributor Penny Wiser said: "We believe the company is running on all cylinders to smash its own guidance and beat consensus. We maintain a buy on dips strategy."

