Money is just information.

Information technology is about how information is stored and exchanged.

How money is used is the essence of the payments system.

The payments system is the "plumbing" that allows the monetary system to function and to function more efficiently.

The Chief Executive Officer of Apple, Tim Cook, "once proclaimed that his company (Apple, Inc., AAPL) would 'forever change the way all of us buy things.'" (Quote is from the Wall Street Journal.)

We can extend the phrase "buy things" to mean buying anything...from socks to stocks...anything.

But, Mr. Cook made his proclamation in 2014.

Here we are nine years later. Has Mr. Cook achieved his goal?

Not yet!

But, that is not the way Apple does things.

How Apple Does Things

Patrick McGee and Joshua Franklin, writing in the Financial Times, state that,

"By design, Apple typically expands into new sectors not through flashy acquisitions but by incremental steps that give it a sustainable advantage over time."

"In finance, the fruits of Apple's slow-burn strategy are clearest with Apple Pay. its wireless payment technology meant to "transform mobile payments."

"Adoption was slow enough that Apple was mocked in its first years in operation. By 2016 just one in 10 global iPhone owners were using Apple Pay. But the user base snowballed into 50 percent by 2020.... By 2022, adoption hit 75 percent and the European Commission had opened an antitrust investigation."

Apple Pay transaction volume grew 62 percent in the 2022 holiday season over one year earlier,

This number brought Apple's e-commerce sales up to 7 percent of all e-commerce sales.

According to a survey of U.S. consumers conducted last June, sales made by Apple Pay, by one measure, represented about one-half of all payments made with a smartphone wallet app in stores, about triple the share of the next player, Google Pay.

Note of caution: this only represented about 3 cents of every dollar spent in-store.

Now, Apple has introduced two new financial offerings. First is a buy now-pay later facility...Apple Pay Later. This will be available online and in app purchases in the United States.

Second, a high-yielding savings account. The savings account, connected with a Goldman Sachs-issued credit card, pays a 4.15 percent annual percentage yield. Plus Apple Card users who pay with Apple Pay get 2% or 3% cash back rewards.

Implications

The implications of these movements are large.

If Apple can tie together the buyer and the merchant, with both of them using iPhones or iPads to process payments, Apple can then create a "closed circuit that doesn't require banking partners or networks run by Visa or Mastercard.

The goal, as Apple has done in the past, is to use "partners" up to the point where they believe that they can go it alone.

Apple is building the model, partnering with others until they can take the whole show over, and then move on to market dominance.

Sam Shawki, chief executive of MagicCube, which offers similar tech for Android devices is quoted in the Financial Times:

"the ability for merchants to securely accept payments through smartphones and tablets could render the entire payment device market--a $48 billion sector--antiquated."

But, Apple is adamant about staying away from the regulatory "stuff." It only cares, for now, to extend the reach of its iPhone.

Banking And Apple

To jump into banking, Apple would have to deal with all that regulatory "stuff" and it doesn't want to do that.

As one expert has said, "That's hard and complex."

Apple, seemingly, wants to stick with its "thing" and build from there.

But, right now, Apple's thing is creeping more and more into the payments system, which is a major part of banking.

And, here comes the twist.

For most of our lives, when we have talked about banking, we have talked about deposits and loans.

Very, very rarely has the talk moved into the area of payments.

Payments just had to do with shuffling things around. "Real banking" was about how cash could be stored and how cash could be lent out. Payments systems were primarily just moving cash from one place to another.

Of course, things advanced as time went along, but when it came to important things like monetary policy and inflation, borrowing, and lending were the big issues.

But, times have changed. Technology has changed. And, it has become realized that if "money" is only information, the innovation coming in the area of information technology would change things.

And, that is what Apple is doing.

Up to this point in time, the efforts of Apple have kind of hidden in the shadows of everything else going on.

That is the way Apple liked it.

Now, Apple is coming out of the shadows.

Furthermore, the importance of payment systems in the banking world is being discovered. The banking and finance system is all about payments...and storage.

One could see this in the effort to build up cryptocurrencies.

In working on Bitcoin, the initial idea was to build an asset that could be used as a modern-day medium of exchange. Of course, the asset could be stored...serve as a store of value...but, the initial thrust of the early makers of Bitcoin was to build a super-currency, one that exceed other currencies in terms of use, a super-currency that would take over all other means of payment.

The medium of exchange function was the "essence" of the new crypto world!

Unfortunately, the builders of Bitcoin did not exceed in this effort. Bitcoin primarily serves as a store of value. Very few people see Bitcoin as a medium of exchange, the modern technological replacement of cash and bank deposits.

Going Forward

The evolving payments system is going to dominate the world of money and finance in the future.

As I have said and will continue to say, money is just information.

As information technology grows and develops, the world of money and finance is going to become more and more connected with just zeros and ones.

As the new world is growing up and we are seeing all the additions coming into the financial world, the financial engineering, the FinTech, and the Decentralized Finance, along with anything that might result from the crypto world, we see that these bodies are producing organizations connected with the "store of value" function.

This is one reason why these innovations have not drawn so much attention from the regulators.

This kind of innovation is going to continue. But, what is going to connect this world?

The payments system.

And, this is where we are.

Information technology is contributing to the construction of all these organizations that promote the store of value function.

But, the payments system is going to have to advance and develop in order to provide the modern economy with the "transfer" function for its wealth, the medium of exchange function.

Apple

This is why we need to keep our eyes on Apple, Inc.

Apple may not be focusing on the banking side of the equation. Apple may not want to get engaged with the regulators and the regulatory system.

At least, at this stage.

But, Apple is a player to reckon with when it comes to payments.

And, as I have stated above, in the end, the whole money and finance system comes done to payments.

We can build organizations all over the place that can store value...store money.

Transferring money is going to be related to the technology of the age.

What better place to see where the future of the age might be than with Apple, Inc.?