Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) is a widely popular REIT on Seeking Alpha with over 82,000 followers. There has been a fair amount of speculation regarding the dividend since the pandemic started, and often times the conversation about a dividend cut or reduction surfaces. OHI has an overall buy rating from Seeking Alpha's contributors with a score of 3.66, Wall Street rates it a hold with a score of 3.14, and Seeking Alpha's quant system rates it a hold with a score of 3.05. Prior to the pandemic, OHI was a strong dividend play, providing a combination of high-yield and dividend growth. From 2003 – 2020 the annual dividend increased by 318.75% as it grew from $0.64 to $2.68 per share. The pandemic negatively impacted OHI, and they were forced to halt their dividend increases after 17 years of dividend growth. With the annual dividend remaining flat for 3 years, speculation about its safety and the possibility of reductions continue to surface. OHI didn't wait for earnings on 5/2/23 and declared its Q2 dividend on Thursday, 4/20/23. Once again, everything is speculation and hearsay unless it comes from OHI, and OHI just sent a message that investors should pay attention to.

OHI's 10.01% yielding dividend remains intact and speculation about a dividend cut is nothing more than speculation at this point

Everyone is entitled to their own opinion, and I am more than willing to listen to the opposite viewpoint on a topic because there could be critical information that I have overlooked, which will change my investment thesis. Unless you're working directly for OHI, everyone is formulating opinions and investment theses based on the same public information. Since the pandemic, there have been elevated levels of speculation regarding OHI's dividend and, most recently, a dedicated article on why a dividend cut is more likely than it seems.

I have been looking forward to OHI's earnings report on 5/2/23, and I am more interested in the earnings call, where I can listen to the commentary and the Q&A session. OHI often addresses the dividend and where the company stands on funds available for distribution (FAD) and funds from operations (FFO). For the previous 14 quarters, OHI has paid a quarterly dividend of $0.67, and on 4/20/23, OHI declared its 15th consecutive $0.67 quarterly dividend. The Q2 2023 dividend for OHI is payable on May 15th for shareholders of record on May 1st as OHI trades ex-dividend on 4/28/23.

I base my investment thesis on my interpretation of reading through quarterly reports, annual reports, press releases, and other sources of news pertaining to a specific company. I also read negative articles to see if there is something I missed or if another person can make me question and rethink my investment premise. Based on the information that I have today, I am not worried about OHI's dividend as I don't have any information directly from OHI to formulate that viewpoint.

Here are the facts surrounding OHI's dividend. OHI started paying a dividend in 2003 and grew the dividend through 2020 by 318.75%. In 2022, OHI had an adjusted funds from operations (AFFO) payout ratio of 92.1%. OHI had delivered 17 years of dividend growth pre-pandemic. Throughout the pandemic, OHI didn't halt, suspend, or reduce the dividend payment to shareholders. OHI has paid 14 consecutive quarterly dividends at $0.67. OHI paid its Q1 2023 dividend and has announced its Q2 dividend at full freight. OHI has projected that the annualized dividend for 2023 will remain at $2.68. These are the current facts regarding OHI's dividend without an ounce of speculation or opinion.

After looking at the facts again, I am still bullish on OHI's dividend. Management has projected the annual dividend will be $2.68, paid the Q1 dividend in full, and declared the Q2 dividend in full. I don't believe there is a reason to worry, as management has done an excellent job of navigating the environment and paying the dividend throughout the pandemic. Unless management specifically addresses the dividend and gives investors a reason to worry on 5/2, speculating on a dividend cut is nothing more than speculation and not taking management at face value. OHI's management has established a track record that spans 2 decades, and my investment decisions will be made based on the information management provides. I have been a shareholder since the end of 2017, and my average price per share is $29.91. Due to the consistent dividend, I have collected 59.8% of my initial investment through the dividends which have been reinvested. My share count has increased by 55.57%, and while OHI closed at $26.99 on 4/21, and shares are -9.76% lower than when I purchased them, I am still up 40.38% on my invested capital. OHI hasn't steered me wrong. As a long-term investor, I don't mind periods when shares trade at depressed levels as it allows me to add more shares with each dividend that is generated.

Why I am still bullish going into Q1 2023 earnings

Reading through earnings reports and conference calls is part of doing due diligence when being a shareholder or looking to make an investment in a company. On the Q4 2022 conference call, Taylor Pickett (OHI CEO) discussed operator restructurings and indicated OHI is projecting that the FAD in Q1 2023 will be less than $0.67, but OHI will return to a run rate that exceeds the dividend in 2023 as the current restructurings are resolved. It's the end of April, and if OHI wasn't seeing this occur, I believe a statement would have been issued at the time of announcing the Q2 dividend. This makes me believe that OHI is seeing their operator restructurings work out and that their projections for 2023's FAD were accurate. OHI's operators should be benefiting from occupancy rate increases, Medicare rate increases of 2.7% in October of 2022, individual states implementing Medicaid increases in the 2nd half of 2022, and an improving labor market.

OHI has 901 properties across 42 states and the UK. OHI's operators are predominantly bound to triple net leases, which are my favorite in the REIT sector as it places all property expenses, including insurance, property taxes, and capital expenditures, on the tenant, not the owner. OHI looks for long-term triple net master leases with cross-collateralization provisions, which include strong credit profiles, 3-6 months of security deposits, and monthly reporting requirements. OHI has 97% of its revenue tied to triple net master leases, while 95% of its revenue is tied to fixed-rate escalators at a 2.3% weighted average. The average lease has 9.4 years left on its term, with 98% of the portfolio's leases expiring after 2024. OHI should benefit from an aging population as the percentage of the population who are 65+ will increase from 19% in 2025 to 22% in 2040. Aging baby boomers will drive a multi-decade increase in demand for skilled nursing facilities, which is 75% of OHI's portfolio.

Conclusion

OHI declared another quarterly dividend in full, and there are no signs that a dividend cut is imminent or on the horizon. I will be paying close attention to the Q1 2023 earnings report and the commentary around progress in operator restructurings. OHI hasn't had an easy road since the pandemic, but they have adapted and worked with their operators to mitigate the overall impacts. OHI hasn't let investors down as the dividend has remained intact, and there are tailwinds when looking at the long-term narrative. I am still bullish until management gives me a reason not to be. If enough clarity is given on the earnings call, speculation around the dividend being reduced will dissipate, and OHI can climb back into the $30s.