It pays to have moat-worthy, economically essential companies in one’s portfolio. That’s because when everything else is seemingly falling apart, one can take respite in knowing these companies are going to continue delivering the goods.

This brings me to Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP), which I last covered here back in December, highlighting its strong track record of shareholder returns. I was neutral on the stock at that time, and it’s fallen by 6% since then, underperforming the 8% rise in the S&P 500 (SPY) over the same timeframe.

In this article, I revisit UNP stock considering its recent earnings results, and highlight why the stock is now a buy for long-term growth investors at the current valuation, so let’s get started.

Why UNP?

Union Pacific has a very long history dating back to the 1800s, when the U.S. government was chartered with building a transcontinental railroad system. At present, it operates over 32,000 track miles covering 23 states across the western two-thirds of the U.S., and over the trailing 12 months, generated $25 billion in total revenue.

UNP derives its economic moat with the implicit understanding that railroads are capital intensive to build. As such, it’s highly unlikely that competing railroads are going to be built anytime soon considering the cost, regulatory hurdles, and the vast network that already spans the country. This results in strong pricing power existing operators like UNP. As shown below, UNP scores an A+ profitability rating strong EBITDA and Net Income margins of 48% and 28%.

UNP recently posted better than expected first quarter earnings, with EPS landing at $2.67, ahead of the $2.57 consensus estimate. It also narrowly beat top-line estimates, with respectable 3.4% YoY revenue growth against plenty of macroeconomic uncertainty.

The top line gain was driven by fuel surcharge revenue and core pricing gains, and was partially offset by a 1% decline in business volumes. I don’t see a reason to be too concerned about the slight decline in volume, however, as it was driven primarily by incrementally wet weather on the West Coast that was above and beyond historical norms.

Management does not expect this to impact its 2023 expectations and its April month-to-date freight car velocity was at a robust 200 miles per day, and UNP saw volume gains in its industrial, metals/minerals, and premium segments during its first quarter.

Moreover, while forest products volume was down by 19% YoY during the first quarter due to lower housing starts, the recent downturn in mortgage rates may change that picture. This is reflected by the average 30-year fixed mortgage rate now sitting at 6.39% for the week of April 20th, down from a high of 7.08% reached in November.

As shown below, the market has reacted positively to nationwide homebuilder D.R. Horton’s (DHI) latest quarterly earnings and forward outlook, pushing the stock towards its 52-week high. This bodes well for forest products volumes for UNP, as that was the sole sore segment besides food and refrigerated volume, which were impacted by weather.

Looking ahead, potential for flooding in California due to record amounts of snowpack that will melt may affect UNP’s Q2 operations. However, the company has “weathered” adversity before, as noted by management during the recent conference call:

UP crews in California battled flash flooding, persistent mudslides and heavy snow. The Central Sierras, for example, recorded over 700 inches of snow this season. That's 222% above historical averages. Employees across our central corridor in upper Midwest portions of our system also worked through prolonged blizzards, ice and Arctic temperatures. These events challenged our ability to maintain a fluid operating state on specific portions of the system. However, thanks to the dedication and proactive efforts of our employees, the network quickly recovered after each event.

Meanwhile, UNP remains committed to capital returns, as it repurchased 2.9 million shares in Q1 alone, at a cost of $0.6 billion. This continues its strong track record of share repurchases, having retired a staggering 34% of the outstanding float over the past 10 years alone, as shown below.

Importantly, UNP maintains an A- rated balance sheet with $1.1 billion in cash and short-term investments on the balance sheet. While its 2.6% dividend yield isn’t particularly high, it does come with a safe 46% payout ratio, a high 15% 5-year CAGR, and 16 years of consecutive growth. As shown below, UNP carries A and B grades for dividend safety, growth, yield and consistency.

Lastly, I view UNP as now being in buy territory at the current price of $198.85 with a forward PE of 17.6, sitting below its normal PE of 18.7. I view the pricing to be attractive considering the 9% to 10% annual EPS growth that analysts expect over the next 2 years. Analysts have a consensus Buy rating with an average price target of $218, implying a potential 12% total return over the next 12 months.

Investor Takeaway

Union Pacific’s first quarterly earnings demonstrate resiliency in face of economic adversity. Looking forward, it’s positioned to benefit from a recovery in the housing market. Meanwhile, it pays a well-protected dividend and continues its strong track record of shareholder returns. While UNP isn’t cheap despite declining since the start of the year, I find it to be reasonably valued at present for potentially strong long-term returns from here.