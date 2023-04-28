carlosgaw

(This article was co-produced with Hoya Capital Real Estate)

Introduction

When I looked at the data around the market crash during 2008-09's GFC, the iShares sector ETFs showed these results.

That kind of blew a hole in my idea that folks would keep up consumer staple spending, and maybe they did but the sector's ETF placed 6th out of 11; even trailing the Consumer Discretionary ETF. The same results occurred during the short COVID correction in early 2020, with this sector placing 5th!

So after that no-so-great-recession results, why hold such an ETF if the FOMC pushes the US economy into a recession is a reasonable question to ask. Recessions do not typically last long and since 2000, using a set of iShares sector ETFs, shows that the iShares US Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK) has treated long-term investors the best in both return and risk.

iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF review

Data by YCharts

Seeking Alpha describes this ETF as:

The iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF is managed by BlackRock Fund Advisors. It invests in stocks of companies operating across consumer staples sectors. The investment seeks to track the investment results of the Russell 1000 Consumer Staples RIC 22.5/45 Capped Index. IYK started in 2000.

Source: seekingalpha.com IYK

IYK has $1.8b in AUM and has 39bps in fees; high for a passively-invested ETF. The TTM Yield is 2.2%.

Index review

FTSE Russell describes their index as:

The Russell 1000 Consumer Staples RIC 22.5/45 Capped Index measures the performance of US large cap companies that are assigned to the Consumer Staples Industry by the ICB sector classification framework. At the quarterly index reviews, all companies that have a weight greater than 4.5% in aggregate are no more than 45% of the index, and no individual company in the index has a weight greater than 22.5% of the index.

Source: content.ftserussell.com Index

Holdings review

The iShares page for IYK did not provide industry-level data, which is where the real information about product exposure is; Fidelity did.

Fidelity.com IYK

To some extent, the industry data helps explain, maybe, why this ETF failed to perform during recessions. Beverages, like beer and soda, become more like "luxuries" if family income drops. Store brands might become a larger share of the household products purchased, and maybe smokers quit or cut back on those high-priced items. Even food, the 3rd largest product group, faces competition from store brands, whose quality has improved, as has the items now available under store's "private labels".

Top holdings

ishares.com; compiled by Author.

These stocks cover 85% of the portfolio allocation; a total of 52 stocks are held. Amongst the stocks listed are four that iShares classifies outside Consumer Staples but related enough to be included. These are:

CVS Health Corporation ( CVS ): This a major drug/pharmacy chain with a Pharmacy Benefit Management arm.

McKesson Corporation ( MCK ): They provide healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions.

Corteva, Inc. ( CTVA ): It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection, thus involved in the upstream part of the food supply chain.

AmerisourceBergen Corporation ( ABC ): ABC sources and distributes pharmaceutical products; which it distributes via drug stores and mail order.

Distributions review

seekingalpha.com IYK DVDs

Until 2022, payout increases seem to have stalled compared to the growth experienced over the prior decade. In 2022, special dividend payments might explain the payout spikes seen above. Regardless, Seeking Alpha gives IYK an "A+" grade for this metric.

seekingalpha.com IYK scorecard

Overall, the Seeking Alpha grading and ranking systems view IYK as such:

seekingalpha.com IYK homepage

IYK is ranked #1 in its sub-class of 11 Consumer Defensive ETFs. More on that is discussed under Portfolio strategy.

Risk and return review

Based on the market-cap allocation in IYK, I chose the iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) for comparison purposes. Using the same manager for both ETFs works best as not all managers classify stocks the same.

Every statistic favors IYK over IVV; returns and risk ones. The same source has IYK with a Beta of .63 and an Alpha of 4.83%, compared to .96 and .08% for IVV.

Portfolio strategy

Even within the Consumer Staples/Defensive sector, there are options, including Global ETFs, Equal-weighted ETFs, and Market-Cap or industry focused ones. The Seeking Alpha charting function allows for six comparisons; these are the ones I chose; all within the same sub-class as IYK.

seekingalpha.com IYK charting

The next data goes back to 11/1/2006 when the newest of this set started.

seekingalpha.com IYK charting

IYK and the Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (RHS) are almost dead-even since 2006. The underperformance of international stocks shows as the iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF (KXI) trails all the others by a wide margin. With the first three listed, the results show how just the underlying index of the ETF drives its return.; they invest the same otherwise.

Final thoughts

Based on history, for what that is worth, the FOMC actions should produce a recession and Consumer Staple ETFs should suffer some price decline. Whether an investor wants to wait depends on many variables, most noticeably their ability to time the market. Base on Seeking Alpha's review, which uses all of those listed above, the iShares US Consumer Staples ETF appears to be the best choice for this sector. While maybe a Hold until the FOMC stops rising rates, I give this ETF a Strong Buy rating for long-term investors.