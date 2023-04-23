Petra Richli/iStock via Getty Images

Amid incredibly volatile markets and uncertainty over the status of the economy, inflation, and future interest-rate hikes, I continue to believe that the best way to beat today's market is to focus entirely on individual fundamentals rather than the darkening macro clouds, and stock-pick aggressively among recent decliners to find rebound plays.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY), in my view, represents a great comeback opportunity. This pet-supplies e-commerce company is down nearly 10% year to date, and is trading at a fraction of pandemic-era highs above $100. Despite showing that it's a relatively recession-resilient business (as evidenced by consistent mid-teens growth amid the current environment), Chewy has hit undue pessimism from investors - but the tide is poised to turn.

Data by YCharts

I remain bullish on Chewy and have bolstered my position following the recent dip. As a reminder for investors who are newer to this stock, here are my top reasons to be bullish on Chewy:

Expanding wallet share. A Chewy customer, especially those on Autoship, tend to be very loyal. The company notes that a customer in Year 2 tends to spend $400 per year, $700 in Year 3, and $900 in Year 4. As pet needs and the willingness to spend for pets continues to rise, Chewy is there to capture that growing wallet share.

A Chewy customer, especially those on Autoship, tend to be very loyal. The company notes that a customer in Year 2 tends to spend $400 per year, $700 in Year 3, and $900 in Year 4. As pet needs and the willingness to spend for pets continues to rise, Chewy is there to capture that growing wallet share. Pet ownership is taking off. The trend of "pandemic pets" is still driving increased pet ownership in the U.S., and a lot of those new pet parents skew young and are highly disposed toward convenient online services like Chewy.

The trend of "pandemic pets" is still driving increased pet ownership in the U.S., and a lot of those new pet parents skew young and are highly disposed toward convenient online services like Chewy. Beloved consumer brand. Chewy has built up quite a lot of brand equity around being a very customer service-oriented company. This has helped the company build up a base of more than 20 million active customers; and Chewy continues to expect customer growth in 2023.

Chewy has built up quite a lot of brand equity around being a very customer service-oriented company. This has helped the company build up a base of more than 20 million active customers; and Chewy continues to expect customer growth in 2023. Margin expansion driven by expanding product categories. Chewy's push to grow its own brand (Tylee's), plus focus more on selling higher-margin hardgoods, has proven very effective at producing margin expansion. Gross margins have recently expanded to ~28%, vs. low-20s at the onset of the pandemic. In addition, Chewy's success at passing on price increases to its customers has allowed it to preserve this gross margin progress even in the current inflationary environment.

push to grow its own brand (Tylee's), plus focus more on selling higher-margin hardgoods, has proven very effective at producing margin expansion. Gross margins have recently expanded to ~28%, vs. low-20s at the onset of the pandemic. In addition, Chewy's success at passing on price increases to its customers has allowed it to preserve this gross margin progress even in the current inflationary environment. Constant product innovation. More to the point above, the company recently also launched its own pet wellness brand "Vibeful", which gives it access to a pet health and wellness TAM that it sizes at $2.4 billion alone.

More to the point above, the company recently also launched its own pet wellness brand "Vibeful", which gives it access to a pet health and wellness TAM that it sizes at $2.4 billion alone. Nascent opportunities in pet telehealth and pet insurance. The craze in telehealth and doctor consultations via your mobile device is spilling over into the pet world, too. The company's "Chewy Health" offering has built out a "Connect With A Vet" service, and it also has rolled out a pet pharmacy as well. In August, the company rolled out its "CarePlus" pet insurance plan, which was recently bolstered through a new partnership with Lemonade's (LMND) pet insurance vertical. This is a broad, new opportunity for Chewy that can both accelerate its growth and grow its margins.

In addition, Chewy noted in its Q4 shareholder letter (released in late March) that it plans to expand internationally for the first time this year. Currently just an American company, Chewy's push into overseas markets unlocks substantial growth opportunities on top of the products and services it is already endeavoring to add.

From a valuation perspective, at current share prices near $33, Chewy trades at a market cap of $14.03 billion. After we net off the $677.3 million of cash on Chewy's most recent balance sheet, the company's resulting enterprise value is $13.35 billion.

For the current fiscal year, Wall Street analysts are expecting Chewy to generate $11.23 billion in revenue, representing 11% y/y growth. This puts Chewy's valuation at 1.2x EV/FY23 revenue.

Though it's usually difficult to put valuation comps around e-commerce businesses as margin profiles vary widely, we can stack Chewy up quite favorably against the behemoth of e-commerce, Amazon, which trades at a ~2x forward revenue multiple:

Data by YCharts

Considering Chewy's growth potential as well as numerous drivers to bolster gross margins going forward (telehealth, private brands, and continued supply chain improvements), I'd say there's plenty of room for Chewy stock to slide higher.

Q4 download

Let's now go through Chewy's latest fourth-quarter results in greater detail. The Q4 earnings summary is shown below:

Chewy Q4 results (Chewy Q4 shareholder letter)

Chewy's revenue grew 13% y/y to $2.71 billion in the quarter, handily beating Wall Street's expectations of $2.66 billion (+11% y/y) by a two-point margin. Revenue growth also barely decelerated from 14% y/y growth in Q3.

Autoship also had tremendous performance in Q4 - and a big reason why Chewy is hardly impacted by the current recession is because pet owners view their purchases as essentials, and Autoship helps create a sturdy recurring revenue base. The company added ~$130 million in sequential revenue to the Autoship base in Q4, which grew 17% y/y to $1.98 billion (a record 73% of revenue).

Chewy Autoship (Chewy Q4 shareholder letter)

In addition, Chewy also managed to expand gross margins by 370bps y/y to 28.1%. For a first-party e-commerce company with relatively thin gross margins relative to other tech stocks, this is a huge tailwind to Chewy's overall bottom-line profitability.

Chewy gross margin (Chewy Q4 shareholder letter)

Private brand labels, supply chain transformation, and Chewy's decision to raise prices have boosted the company's margin profile. Management believes there are additional levers to pull to continue expanding. Per CEO Sumit Singh's remarks on the Q4 earnings call:

To elaborate on demand elasticity, considering the magnitude of price increases that consumers have already experienced and may yet continue to experience, we will continue to take a surgical approach to optimize pricing. Additionally, with supply chains recovering, we are closely monitoring our catalog to ensure we remain competitive in light of current consumer mindset. At this point in the year, we expect the overall result of these drivers to produce a net neutral impact on gross margin in 2023. That said, over a longer time horizon, given the nascency of many of our initiatives, such as private brands, Chewy Health, including insurance, sponsored ads and more, we believe there is additional runway left for incremental gross margin expansion."

Boosted by gross margin gains and operating leverage on double-digit revenue growth, Chewy also swung to an adjusted EBITDA profit in Q4, with a 3.4% margin representing 460bps of favorability versus Q4 last year. For the full year FY22, the company's adjusted EBITDA expanded by more than 4x to $306 million.

Chewy adjusted EBITDA margins (Chewy Q4 shareholder letter)

Key takeaways

With catalysts for top-line growth (international expansion, product and services expansion, and potential price increases) as well as gross margin gains (economies of scale, supply chain improvements, and services) there's a lot to like about buying Chewy on the recent dip. Stay long here.