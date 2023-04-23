VIG: A Cheap And High Quality Dividend Growth ETF

Radar Insights profile picture
Radar Insights
420 Followers

Summary

  • VIG is the cheapest dividend growth ETF.
  • VIG deliberately excludes the 25% highest yielding stocks from its universe of dividend growing stocks and hence has a slightly lower dividend yield compared to other dividend growth ETFs.
  • Despite its low beta VIG is outperforming the rising stock market.
  • VIG joins SDY as our favourite dividend growth ETF.

Red Up Arrow And Percentage Sign Written White Cubes Sitting Before Defocused Background

MicroStockHub

High dividend and dividend growth stocks are outperforming in the current inflationary environment. In addition to the dividend income such companies have quality-characteristics: they display greater financial strength through being more profitable with less stock price volatility.

Today

Figure 1: Total return chart

Figure 1: Total return chart (Yahoo! Finance, Author)

Figure 2: Total return chart

Figure 2: Total return chart (Yahoo! Finance, Author)

Figure 3: Quality Metrics

Figure 3: Quality Metrics (S&P Global)

Figure 4: Return comparison

Figure 4: Return comparison (S&P Global)

Figure 5: Risk/return comparison

Figure 5: Risk/return comparison (S&P Global)

Figure 6: Sector allocation comparison

Figure 6: Sector allocation comparison (ETFResearch)

Figure 7: Trends

Figure 7: Trends (Yahoo! Finance, Author)

Figure 8: Risk and return metrics

Figure 8: Risk and return metrics (Portfolio Visualizer)

Figure 9: Drawdowns

Figure 9: Drawdowns (Portfolio Visualizer)

Figure 10: VIG Contribution analysis

Figure 10: VIG Contribution analysis (Finominal)

Figure 11: SDY Contribution analysis

Figure 11: SDY Contribution analysis (Finominal)

Figure 12: Trends

Figure 12: Trends (Yahoo! Finance, Author)

Figure 13: Bonds vs dividend stocks

Figure 13: Bonds vs dividend stocks (Simply Safe Dividends)

Figure 14: Dividend growers vs bonds

Figure 14: Dividend growers vs bonds (ETFreplay)

This article was written by

Radar Insights profile picture
Radar Insights
420 Followers
Hi, I’m a private investor and a teacher. I like to program and the stock markets are a fertile playground for data analysis and visualisation and this helps me take well-informed decisions.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, but may initiate a beneficial Long position through a purchase of the stock, or the purchase of call options or similar derivatives in VIG over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.