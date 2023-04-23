PM Images

Written by Nick Ackerman. This article was originally published to members of Cash Builder Opportunities on April 15th, 2023.

OneMain Holdings (NYSE:OMF) has been a name that comes up quite frequently in our monthly dividend growth screening article. I've been meaning to take a deeper look at this name as it has piqued my interest. The valuation appears to be right, and it certainly has an impressive track record of growing its dividend.

However, there are some headwinds to consider as we enter into what is expected to be a recessionary year. That was reflected in a poor-performing stock in the last year and, even more recently, a trend lower after the bank collapses we saw in March. That being said, shares are still up quite strongly on a YTD basis.

Weaker Earnings Expected

OMF provides personal loans and lends to "real people" with about 1400 locations and over 100 years of experience. They list that these personal loans are fixed rates and fixed payments for a variety of reasons, such as "debt consolidation to vacations to medical costs."

OMF Physical Locations (OneMain Holdings)

With that, it seems quite clear why the outlook for a recession would give pause for such a business operation. When you are providing personal loans for the reasons listed above, there is no real tangible asset backing the loans. They can't repossess a vacation or medical costs, for example. Therefore, when a recession hits and unemployment rises, the chances of getting loans repaid decrease while they don't have anything to sell off to recover losses. So far, unemployment has been incredibly low, and that would have benefited OMF. It also means the origination of loans could slow down as people either don't apply to look for financing or are rejected.

One way to compensate for this added risk is to add plenty of diversification. They listed that they had 2.6 million customer accounts in 2022. They also have $13.9 billion in originations and $500 million in "new products & distribution channel receivables. Spreading out the financing to millions of different customers means that chances are the majority of people will pay back their borrowings.

They listed that they served 18 million customers, with growth coming from their online initiatives where new customers come in and close out their loans. More digital infrastructure means easier lending with fewer hurdles and less labor for OMF. So clearly, there is a push towards this more automation of the whole process.

The average loan size of secured loans dwarfs the amount of unsecured loans. Then we have direct auto loans with average loan sizes even larger than that with even lower average APRs. This seems logical, and the average APR is higher for unsecured loans. However, with loans at an average APR of 22 to 28%, one can only imagine the types of consumers that OMF services.

The average credit score for unsecured loans is higher than the secured ones, but neither is actually showing high-quality credit scores. So yes, these are certainly subprime consumers that they are lending to. That probably comes as no surprise once you find out the average APRs these consumers are paying.

OMF Lending Stats (OneMain Holdings)

For all these reasons, the anticipation for non-GAAP earnings going forward is looking weak. Looking back at the historical EPS trend, we can see that in 2020 they experienced a decline in earnings as well. However, that was quickly bolstered in the following 2021 year when what would presumably be stimulus money started to really kick in.

OMF Earnings History and Forward Estimates (Portfolio Insight)

So while the drop in 2022 earnings was quite sizeable, it was more or less appearing to be a normalization from the outlier of 2021. The drop in earnings for 2023 isn't good, but it also isn't anything too unexpected, as there are many companies expecting 2023 to be soft overall.

Also, to be fair, OMF has a long history of beating earnings expectations at least slightly in most quarters. It was in 2020, when earnings were lower, that they actually really blew expectations away. This is worth noting because now that we are back in an anticipated recessionary environment, it could bode well if they can blow away expectations again.

OMF EPS Earnings Surprise (Seeking Alpha)

Valuation Appears Attractive But Depends Overall On Outlook

Naturally, with an expected decrease in earnings, it would mean the stock sells off, which has happened. Still, the share price made a large jump in the early start of 2023 before March's bank collapses seemed to bring the stock back down to reality.

Ycharts

However, due to the sell-off again, it would appear that shares are trading near the lower side of their estimated fair value range after reaching closer to the higher end just a month or two ago.

OMF Fair Value Estimate Range (Portfolio Insight)

Still, we aren't seeing a deeply discounted valuation, in my opinion. I suspect in the future; there could be an even better opportunity to snag shares at a lower valuation. Nearer to September and October of last year showed what would have been a really attractive valuation. That's when the overall market was hitting new lows, and pessimism was at some of its highest.

In this way, should the overall picture improve going forward, the current price could be considered even cheaper. This fair value estimate chart it's reflecting the expectation for reduced earnings going forward. Therefore, if one is more optimistic and expects that the Fed can navigate without causing too hard of a landing, OMF could be a bargain here. For those that are perhaps a bit less optimistic about the future or more patient, waiting for a better valuation could be the better play.

I know that can be mostly said about any stock or company, but given their business, they are more sensitive to economic conditions, in my opinion.

Dividend Seems Secured With Growth Potential

Despite these anticipated headwinds, the company went ahead and raised its dividend by $0.05 per quarter heading into 2023. Based on that, it would seem that management isn't too worried about the future and are a bit more optimistic. That's taken the dividend up to an even $1 per quarter.

OMF Dividend History (Seeking Alpha)

OMF hasn't been afraid to share its wealth with shareholders either, which is a positive as it could be seen as a shareholder-friendly operation. By that, I'm referring to the fact they paid out some significant specials to go along with their regular quarterly dividends when times were good.

When looking at the EPS payout ratio, it seems apparent that they are in no danger of cutting. That is even with the expectation for earnings to be softer going forward. With the now $4 annual dividend against the expected $6.50 in earnings for 2023, we see a payout ratio of 61.54%. Perhaps even more impressive would be the FCF per share.

OMF Dividend And Payout Ratio (Portfolio Insight)

Conclusion

OMF has been quite an impressive business generating earnings and massive cash flows and also providing investors with an attractive and growing dividend. However, some risks could come up due to lending to subprime consumers with loans that are unsecured. During a recession, unemployment would be expected to rise, impacting the outstanding loans and the potential pool of loans going forward. They've been able to navigate successfully through Covid, so they may be able to navigate through a more normal recession going forward.

The valuation doesn't appear to be overvalued at this time; in fact, it trades near the lower end of its fair value range. That being the case, it at least reflects some of these risks going forward. However, a more patient investor might be able to get a better price when the next recession hits. At the same time, if you are in it for income, this double-digit yield seems to be secure, with more room to grow into the future.