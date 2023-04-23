sankai

Semiconductor stocks were a hot trade to jumpstart 2023. The SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD) surged from near $160 last December to a high above $212 by Groundhog Day 2023. A trading range has since ensued with the fund bouncing from around $190 to $209 since March.

Surprising many market-watchers and investors is that XSD and the semiconductor equities writ large have been one of the worst performing areas on the 1-month ETF performance heat map.

XSD, SMH Weak ETF Performers MoM

Finviz

Fundamentally, global semiconductor sales were down 21% year-over-year in February with a 4% sequential monthly dip, per the Semiconductor Industry Association. Sales were softest in China, but with that economy reopening with vigor, we may see better growth ahead.

Worst YoY Chip Sales Since the GFC

WSTS

For background, according to the issuer, XSD seeks to track the modified equal-weighted S&P Semiconductor Select Industry Index which provides the potential for unconcentrated industry exposure across large, mid, and small-cap stocks. It is a tactical fund that is used to express industry views on semi stocks within the Information Technology sector.

XSD has a long track record with its inception being back in 2006 and it carries a moderate 0.35% annual expense ratio with options available on the fund. Long-term earnings growth among the ETF’s 38 components is robust – the 3–5-year EPS growth rate is 12.9% as of April 20, 2023. On valuation, the fund’s weighted average forward price-to-earnings ratio is elevated at 21.3, but the forward PEG is not particularly high considering typical earnings advancement.

XSD’s price-to-book ratio is also on the expensive side at first blush above 3.5. With a weighted average market cap of more than $61 billion, it is primarily a large-cap fund despite being equal-weight in nature. Income investors will not be attracted to XSD since its trailing 12-month yield is under 0.5%. With $1.5 billion in assets under management and typical daily volume of around 100,000 shares, tradability is decent but the bid/ask spread is not zero. Using limit orders during periods of weak market liquidity is prudent.

Digging into the portfolio, the ETF is spread out across the Morningstar Style Box despite having a high average market cap figure. So, there’s decent diversification with XSD compared with cap-weighted products. Factor-wise, it is still very much a growth-oriented fund, and that’s indicative with its low yield and high earnings quality with strong liquidity.

XSD: Portfolio & Factor Profiles

Morningstar

Despite XSD being equal-weighted in nature, the space is volatile, so recent winners will command a slightly higher weight while those that have underperformed in the last several weeks have a low allocation in the index and ETF. News and price action with major players like NVIDIA, Intel, Micron, and AMD will move XSD. Moreover, Taiwan Semiconductor (TSM) (the largest non-US stock) also influences how the fund moves.

XSD Top 10 Holdings

SSGA Funds

According to seasonality data from Equity Clock, the SDPR S&P Semiconductor ETF (a proxy for the industry) tends to struggle against the S&P 500 through mid-May but then resumes its relative rally through much of Q3. This is a useful gauge for how XSD could perform if historical price action on the calendar is any guide.

XSD vs SPX Seasonality

Equity Clock

The Technical Take

With a decent PEG ratio and a nascent niche of growth, the chart suggests that now could be a favorable time to enter a long position. Notice in the chart below that shares have retreated to key support around the $190 level. Back in November last year, I outlined a ‘buy the dip’ play that called for purchasing XSD only if it entered the $160 to $165 zone on a pullback into year-end. That played out, and the ETF notched a higher low relative to the October nadir before jumping big over the ensuing weeks. But the semiconductor fund failed to rally above the peak from about a year ago at $220. With a rising 200-day moving average, the trend is up.

What could go wrong, however, is if the breakdown on the RSI momentum index indicates weak future price action. Also, I spotted a big volume event earlier this month that transpired with bearish price action. But high volume by price from $170 to $190 should cushion against further downside. Overall, long here with a stop under $170 is a decent idea.

Bearish to Bullish Reversal, Shares Testing $190 Support

Stockcharts.com

The Bottom Line

I am a buy on XSD ETF but recognize some technical risks as well as its negative alpha over the last month. The high P/E is offset by robust long-term growth in the face of weak year-on-year chip sales trends.