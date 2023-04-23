niuniu/iStock via Getty Images

Workhorse (NASDAQ:WKHS) was not meant to be facing a liquidity crunch in 2023. That the company now faces a cash runway of just under one year following a 50.7% decline in its cash and equivalents to $99.3 million as of the end of its fiscal 2022 fourth quarter largely reflects not just operational missteps but a stock market that has become the antithesis to companies like Workhorse. The 70% decline in the commons over the last year could be extended as the company faces a liquidity gap that will be hard to plug against a stock price that has now fallen below Nasdaq's minimum listing requirement.

Critically, Workhorse now faces the option of dilution or dilution. The company's average diluted shares outstanding are up by around 284% over the last five years, an increase of roughly 57% per year. The company still has an at-the-market facility in place and leant on it during its fourth quarter with its shares outstanding reaching 162.95 million shares, up sequentially from 160.2 million shares in the third quarter. What's jarring is that Workhorse is still broadly pre-revenue with negative gross profits, around a gross loss of $17.8 million during the fourth quarter, and is realizing elevated cash burn from operations.

A Liquidity Gap And Operational Momentum

The existential factor facing Workhorse is the forecasted gap between near-term cash demands against its current liquidity position. The company will likely realize cash burn from operations of at least $75 million through 2023. Hence, the current cash position looks precarious when an expected capital expenditure of $15 million to $25 million is aggregated with this figure. Workhorse faces having to 2x its shares outstanding over the next three years to meet its cash demands. A move that is rendered a Sisyphean undertaking with its stock priced so low. Whilst bulls could highlight the potential end of current risk-off market sentiment as a possible catalyst for Workhorse's commons, any large upward moves would likely immediately come with a dilution.

What are Workhorse's plans? The company is guiding for revenue in 2023 to come in between $75 million and $125 million on the back of a ramp of its commercial EVs and drones. The company's Union City, Indiana manufacturing plant is slated to increase production of the W4 CC, a flexible cab chassis, and is targeting a ramp of the W750 and W56 in the second and third quarter of 2023, respectively. These are both step vans targeting the last-mile delivery market. They came on the back of the company's discontinuation of its C1000 EV delivery van program after its recall.

This market for the electrification of commercial delivery vehicles is growing quickly, with demand likely to be strengthened by commercial EV tax credits of up to 30% provided by the Inflation Reduction Act. Hence, Workhorse does face a buoyant market for its vehicles if it can produce them. But as any such production ramp will require higher cash consumption, the company's cash runway could come in tighter than expected.

Are The Lights About To Be Turned Off?

Two things need to happen for Workhorse to keep the lights on. Firstly, its commons have to rally heavily before the end of summer. Yes, dilution is tough, but it's better than a Chapter 7 filing. Secondly, the company needs to meet its revenue target for this year. The ramp-up of its EVs following years of angst and setbacks is promising and would help with its fundraising efforts. Management during the fourth earnings call for the fourth quarter stated that whilst they believe the company's current cash position will allow them to execute their growth plans through 2023, they will be on the hunt for opportunities to raise more cash.

The adoption of EVs on an unparalleled scale across the US is now the backdrop promised by the IRA. Hence, bears should not count Workhorse out just yet. There is more dilution coming but a reverse stock split should help counter near-term concerns about a delisting. Workhorse is not alone in this looming cash crisis. Commercial EV companies Canoo (GOEV) and Arrival (ARVL) have also been facing the specter of bankruptcy as consecutive quarters of cash outflows aggregated with a disruption to their fundraising efforts by a bear market. That a not insignificant amount of EV companies now has their futures placed in peril is not ideal for the transition to a low-carbon economy.

Hence, the potential loss of Workhorse would genuinely form a broader dampener of the overall momentum of the drive to replace internal combustion engine vehicles. I'm neutral on the stock in the near term as a stock market rally looks like a distinct possibility with the Fed funds rate hikes set to end. The medium-term headwinds remain as Workhorse moves to keep the lights on.

