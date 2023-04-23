Just_Super/E+ via Getty Images

Thesis

Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has a resilient and recurring revenue stream that is relatively low-risk compared to other industries impacted by the pandemic. Oracle's revenue mix is shifting favourably towards growing businesses, with over 70% of revenue being recurring or renewable. The company's discipline in operating expenses, pandemic-induced savings, and remote work policies could continue to drive operating profit growth. Oracle's database business is a significant source of revenue for the company, but it was slow to enter the cloud infrastructure market compared to AWS and Microsoft Corporation (MSFT). Competition from these players, as well as Snowflake Inc. (SNOW), poses a long-term threat to Oracle's database business despite its recent cloud infrastructure success. I maintain a hold rating on the stock and have an end-of-year price target of $106 on the stock based on a forward PE assumption of 19x and a Dec 2024 EPS estimate of $5.58.

A rising player in the public cloud space

I believe Oracle's second-generation cloud infrastructure (OCI Gen 2) has positioned the company as a credible player in the global public cloud market, evidenced by its record-breaking +53% YoY growth in PaaS/IaaS revenue in the recent quarter and its ability to win significant customer commitments. OCI Gen 2's competitive edge is built on the company's "second mover advantage," which has allowed it to improve upon and surpass first-generation public clouds like AWS by offering better performance, security, availability, and pricing. Chairman Larry Ellison has specifically cited OCI Gen 2's RDMA network as a key advantage for large, compute-intensive workloads, as well as its dual network structure, which provides unique security and reliability benefits by separating Oracle's control plane from customer tampering.

While OCI was initially viewed as a natural fit for traditional Oracle workloads, its expansion to 105 native cloud services has enabled it to compete with more established alternatives for non-Oracle workloads, demonstrating its ability to participate in the broader market. Given the quality of its technology and strategy, as well as the massive opportunity presented by the public cloud market, I believe that OCI (PaaS/IaaS) will be the primary contributor to Oracle's revenue growth over the next few years.

Large Database Footprint Key to Cloud Success

I believe Oracle's $20 billion-plus infrastructure business -- mostly on-premise -- places it in a good position to gain market share in the cloud Infrastructure-as-a-Service (IaaS) and Platform-as-a-Service (PAAS) markets. In relational databases, Oracle has 30.2% of the $38 billion market, far more than any other rival outside of Microsoft. Though Oracle has been losing share the past few years because of the growing popularity of cloud databases, I expect it to recover some losses in the next few years, as its cloud product is showing signs of success. Unlike applications, which have already seen a big shift to the cloud, infrastructure work remains mostly on-premise. The complexity involved in moving critical legacy applications to this new model is a key reason behind the slow pace of migration.

Most Popular Database Management Systems (Statista)

Uber Partnership a Proof of Product Capability

Oracle's Infrastructure-as-a-Service (IaaS) segment has a quarterly run-rate of about $1 billion, compared with Amazon.com, Inc.'s (AMZN) $21 billion, but two recent wins give comfort that OCI's product capabilities are getting close to the leaders. On Feb. 13, Oracle announced a seven-year cloud infrastructure contract with Uber after beating Amazon. Though pricing could be a key factor in this win, I don't think any large tech company would make such a commitment purely on lower costs, lending credence to the idea that the wide gap most cloud providers have to Amazon is narrowing. This mega deal has been anticipated by investors as one of many 9- and 10-figure cloud deals in Oracle's pipeline, and further validates OCI as a strong option in the market, particularly for discerning, technologically sophisticated customers like Uber.

Magic Quadrant for Cloud Infrastructure and Platform Services (Gartner)

Losing Database Market Share Despite OCI Success

Oracle's database footprint is very sticky and remains a key source of funding for the rest of the company. Unlike Amazon Web Services (AWS) and Microsoft, it was late to enter the cloud-infrastructure market. Since then, it's pushed hard to convince its users to move their workloads to Oracle's cloud infrastructure (OCI), which has seen some success in recent quarters. The company's infrastructure-as-a-service has a revenue run rate of about $4.8 billion vs $86 billion for AWS and nearly $48 billion for Microsoft Azure. However, Increased competition from Amazon, Microsoft and, more recently, Snowflake is a long-term threat to Oracle's highly entrenched and profitable database business, despite recent cloud-infrastructure success. Despite recent wins in its cloud-infrastructure business, increased competition from Amazon, Microsoft, and Snowflake is a long-term threat to Oracle's highly entrenched and profitable database business, according to Bloomberg Intelligence. While Oracle has been pushing hard to convince its users to move their workloads to Oracle's cloud infrastructure, its market share in the database-management market has declined in recent years. In contrast, Microsoft, AWS, and Snowflake have grown by double digits over the past few years and are gaining share.

Microsoft has been gaining market share over Oracle for the past few years, making it the top database provider. Azure SQL has been a key growth driver in this segment, especially as more enterprises embrace hybrid cloud. AWS is also taking share from Oracle in databases with its large IaaS footprint. Its increase in sales is driven primarily by digitally native companies that are using AWS's basic compute and storage services and embracing higher-value services from databases to machine learning.

Valuation

Oracle could sharply pull back on sales-and-marketing expenses throughout 2023 as the software industry grapples with a spending slowdown by clients. This could help its operating margin, which will likely be crimped largely due to the Cerner deal. Oracle's valuation is far below most mega-cap software companies, which may make it less susceptible to a multiple retrenchment in 2023. On the contrary, it's possible Oracle's multiple could expand if there is steady sales growth and operating-margin expansion comes true. Oracle trades at a 12-month forward price-to-earnings ratio of 18.8x, compared with Microsoft (30.5x), Salesforce, Inc. (CRM) (27.8x) and Adobe Inc. (ADBE) (24.5x). Its adjusted operating margin of 43.4% is highest among peers, especially as close rival Adobe (45.1%) will likely experience a margin contraction once the Figma deal is closed. I have an end-of-year price target of $106 on the stock based on a forward PE assumption of 19x and a Dec 2024 EPS estimate of $5.58.

Oracle Valuation Metric vs Peers (YCharts)

Final Thoughts

Oracle's potential for steady sales gains aided by the Cerner acquisition, coupled with a valuation well below most peers', could set it apart in 2023, even as software names like Microsoft and Salesforce post significant revenue-growth deceleration. Oracle management could also sharply rein in sales-and-marketing expenses throughout the year to boost margins hurt by the Cerner deal. The company has been working to convince users to move their workloads to OCI, which has seen some success in recent quarters, but it still lags significantly behind AWS and Microsoft in terms of revenue. Hence, I currently maintain a hold rating on the stock and keep an end-of-year price target of $106 on the stock based on a forward PE assumption of 19x and a Dec 2024 EPS estimate of $5.58.