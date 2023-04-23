Justin Sullivan

Reviewing My Thesis After Q1 FY23

In my last article on Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW), I stated a view that recognized the deep 40% discount to the long term valuation multiples of the stock, but still required proof of operating traction in 3 key metrics:

A fall in net new purchased money market flows to measure the degree of the cash sorting movements that are margin headwinds Stabilization of falling bank deposit account balances to track renewal of confidence in a key cash revenue stream Growth in core net new assets as a bonus kicker on top of the already resilient trends, which would signal customers' confidence in Charles Schwab

The latest data and commentary post the Q1 FY23 results paint some mixed signals:

Outlook commentary was positive despite adverse movement in cash movements Bank deposit account balances continued to fall Core net new assets are growing very strongly

I re-iterate that I believe the first metric is the most important. I am more bullish than last time, and hence I am upgrading my stance from a 'hold' to a 'buy'.

P&L analysis shows you the key drivers

SCHW Net Revenue Breakup (Company Filings, Author's Analysis)

Over the last 10 years, the Q1 QoQ growth in net revenue has averaged +3.3%. However, the banking sector weakness and the impacts of that on clients' cash movements has led to a -6.9% QoQ decline in SCHW's Q1 FY23 revenues.

The key suspects contributing most to this decline are a higher interest expense and lower bank deposit account fees. As money market funds earn higher interest, flows into this type of instrument away from bank deposits lead to higher interest expense for the banks. This is why tracking customers' net new purchases of money market instruments is a major driver of the operational performance of SCHW.

Bank deposit account (BDA) fees refer to monthly fees that SCHW generates on customers' uninvested cash balances which are put into deposit accounts. This makes tracking BDA balances important.

Comfort in commentary despite adverse movement in cash movements

Charles Schwab Net New Purchased Money Market Fund Flows (Company Filings, Author's Analysis)

Earlier in April, I had stated that I wanted to see the net new purchased money market fund flows go back down to $20bn. However, March 2023 suggests an accelerated pace of funds moving toward money market funds (and away from deposits); a QoQ growth of 20.7% to $30bn. This data indicates that cash sorting risks continue to be a headwind for Charles Schwab's banking operations, which implies lower margin flows of funds.

However, management's commentary was more positive on the April movements:

We think that the cash, as we indicated, the cash realigning process is slowing. We are very encouraged by what we see in April with measurable slowing. - CEO Walter Bettinger in 2023 Spring Business Update

I find management's commentary credible since the company has a track record of beats vs consensus over the last 24 quarters; median beat on revenues of +0.58% and a median beat on normalized NPAT of +26bps. Hence, although the March 2023 numbers did not move in the right direction, I am incrementally more positive than before due to management's commentary on April 2023 looking better.

Bank Deposit Account balances continue to fall

Charles Schwab Average Bank Deposit Account Balances (Company Filings, Author's Analysis)

Q1 FY23 saw an accelerated QoQ decline in this figure of 5.4% to $116 billion. There are no clear signs of revival here, from the results or the commentary. However, I believe the chances of a reversion to the mean are increasing.

Core net new assets are growing very strongly

Charles Schwab Core Net New Assets (Company Filings, Author's Analysis)

March saw a large 75.1% QoQ in core net new assets. This is a strong indicator of customers' confidence in the business. In-line with previous years, I anticipate April to see a fall in this figure due to tax season withdrawals. The overall trend, however, is squarely positive.

Valuation

SCHW 1-yr forward PE (Capital IQ, Author's Analysis)

Compared to early April, SCHW has sharply re-rated by 28.6% from a 13.3x forward PE multiple to 17.1x currently. The discount to the 10-year average multiple of 21.9x has shrunk from 40.4% to 24.6%.

Is this a miss? Was my previous 'hold' call wrong?

It is a miss but not as large as what the valuation re-rating suggests because the stock prices have not moved as sharply. SCHW's stock price at the time of publication of initial earlier article was $52.78. Today, it is at $53.80, representing a +1.93% upside. In contrast, the S&P500 has generated +0.76% over the same period, implying a miss of a +1.17% alpha move. I think this is small and acceptable.

A valuation upgrade

The positive commentary on the outlook for the net new purchased money market flows and very strong core net new asset growth makes me a lot more positive on SCHW. I think April's data can catalyze the stock's re-rating back toward the long term average 1-year forward PE of 21.9x. Considering the FY23 EPS consensus estimates of $3.33, this would imply a fair value of $72.93, corresponding to an upside of 35.6% from the current share price of $53.8.

Takeaway

Here are what I believe are the top 3 metrics to monitor for turning bullish on Charles Schwab and the status of them based on the latest data and commentary:

A fall in net new purchased money market flows to indicate improvements on cash sorting headwinds --> March's numbers moved in the wrong direction but I take comfort in management's April 2023 commentary that indicates improvement Stabilization of falling average bank deposit account balances to signal a healthier net revenue --> March's numbers saw a continued fall Growth in core net new assets to signal confidence in customers' confidence --> March saw a large 75% QoQ increase in this figure which is a very positive sign on the longer term strength of the business

Overall, the results are mixed, but on the whole, I derive much more confidence for the bull case on Charles Schwab now in late April than I was in early April.

Since my last article on Charles Schwab, the 1-year PEs have already had a sharp valuation re-rating of 28.6% but the stock price has only risen 1.93%. I think SCHW stock is due to have a similar run up going forward and my valuation estimate implies a 35.6% upside.

Hence, I am changing my stance from a 'hold' to a 'buy'.