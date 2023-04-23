Lacheev/iStock via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

Watsco (NYSE:WSO) jumped over 8% last week after reporting a solid beat in the bottom line and is now up over 40% since October last year. After the huge rally, its risk-to-reward ratio does not look that compelling anymore.

The company has great fundamentals and is benefiting from favorable long-term industry trends, but the weakening economy will likely weigh on its performance in the near term. While the recent earnings came in better than feared, macro impacts are starting to unfold and revenue growth was extremely soft at less than 2%. The company's current valuation is discounted on a historical basis but the lack of growth will likely limit its upside potential. I believe the company is a hold right now and investors should be patient and wait for a better entry point.

Industry Tailwinds

For those unfamiliar with the company, Watsco is one of the largest distributors of air conditioning, heating, and refrigeration products in the US. The company has a presence in over 670 strategic locations with purchasing power from over 1,200 OEMs (original equipment manufacturers) and suppliers, giving them a comprehensive product portfolio and customer support network. For instance, its network supports more than 350,000 contractors, technicians, and installers.

The company is benefiting from multiple long-term catalysts that should drive growth moving forward. Regulatory changes should be the major tailwind, as the government has implemented a new standard in 2023 that raised the minimum required efficiency for HVAC (heating, ventilation, and air conditioning) systems. They also intend to provide incentives for customers to switch to more energy-efficient options. The same trend is seen in other categories such as refrigerants and heat pumps also, as the industry is trying to shift to more environmental products in order to combat climate change. I believe the new requirements and incentives will boost the replacement volume of Watsco's products in the future.

Albert Nahmad, CEO, on Industry Tailwinds

2023 saw the introduction of federally mandated high efficiency standards for HVAC equipment, which will deliver price benefits in 2023 and beyond. 2025 will also mark the introduction of new refrigerant standards, which historically has made it harder to repair existing systems and favors more demand for replacements. Finally, we also expect new Inflation Reduction Act to provide enhanced tax credits and incentives for efficiency upgrades and electrification in the years ahead.

It is worth noting that these are long-term trends that may take some time to play out, as the new regulation for HVAC systems only took place for a few months. The progress may also be slowed due to the macro impact, as customers delay their replacement timing in order save money. I believe this should be a meaningful tailwind in the long run but the weakening economy will likely weigh on the progress in the near term.

Watsco

Q1 Earnings

Watsco announced its first-quarter earnings last week and the results are very soft. The bottom line came in better than expectations but overall growth was still pretty weak due to macro headwinds and tough comps.

The company reported revenue of $1.55 billion, up 2% YoY (year over year) compared to $1.52 billion. The overall growth was driven by pricing, which increased by high-single digits. Volume on the other hand was down mid-single digits as demand slowed.

The increase is mostly attributed to the HVAC equipment segment, which grew 2% to $1.05 billion, accounting for 68% of revenue. Commercial refrigeration products also grew 1% to $62 million, accounting for 4% of revenue. This was partially offset by the weakness in other HVAC products, which dipped 2% to $434 million, accounting for 28% of revenue.

The bottom line was also underwhelming. Gross profit was flat while gross margins dipped 70 basis points from 29.6% to 28.9%, as costs of sales edged up more than expected due to the unfavorable timing of pricing. SG&A (selling, general, and administrative) expenses increased 1.4% YoY from $283 million to $287 million, as the company continues to invest in growth.

The higher costs and expenses resulted in the operating income declining 3.5% YoY from $171 million to $165 million. The operating margin contracted 60 basis points from 11.2% to 10.6%. The diluted EPS was $2.83 compared to $2.90, down 2.4%. The balance sheet remains healthy with $141 million in cash and only $198 million in borrowings.

Mixed Valuation

After the recent rally, Watsco's valuation is pretty mixed in my opinion. The company is currently trading at a PE ratio of 22.4x, which is discounted on a historical basis. As shown in the first chart below, the multiple is at the low end of the historical range and represents a solid discount of 17.9% compared to its 5-year average PE ratio of 27.3x. It is also cheaper than other industrial peers such as Fastenal (FAST) and Trane Technologies (TT) which are trading at a PE ratio of 28.1x and 23.3x respectively.

However, the valuation does not look that cheap when you take its growth into account. The company recently reported revenue growth of 1.8%, which is among the lowest in the past decade, as shown in the second chart below. A major reason why the company's valuation shot up during the past few years is due to the tailwinds from the pandemic, which significantly boosted revenue growth. As growth slows, I believe its near-term upside potential will be limited as the mediocre growth rate should not be enough to support further multiples expansion.

Investors Takeaway

I believe Watsco will continue to perform well in the long run but now is not the time to buy yet. The company is benefiting from favorable industry tailwinds such as regulatory changes and replacement incentives, which should be growth drivers in the long term. However, this will likely be offset by the weakening economy in the near term as it weighs on financials. As shown in the recent earnings, both top and bottom line growth remains very weak and volume is also down as demand slows. Considering such growth, I do not think there will be much upside potential in the near term. Therefore I rate the company as a hold.