  • Bed Bath & Beyond finally filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in New Jersey on April 23.
  • Shareholders are expected to receive no recovery.
  • The retailer appears to be completely liquidating and is expected to raise $718 million from inventory sales.
  • There's going to be a bidding process for all assets, such as store leases and trade names.
  • $40 million in DIP financing is needed to help during the liquidation process.
Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in Newark, N.J., on April 23. They're not even going to try to reorganize - they appear to be completely liquidating. Shareholders are expected to receive no recovery because there are too many priority claims

