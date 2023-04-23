Bim

Investment thesis

Clariant (OTCPK:CLZNF) has gone through a long period of restructuring by divesting major businesses in order to focus on the specialty chemicals industry for key markets, especially in those areas with enough space to offer specific products that offer added value to its customers and, in this way, create a highly profitable company with growth opportunities beyond acquisitions. Thus far, EBITDA margins have increased to well above the 15% barrier, which means the company is highly profitable despite lower net sales since 2019. Meanwhile, the company continues to introduce new products to its portfolio while expanding its manufacturing capacity around the world.

Despite increasing profitability, the share price has declined by 49.80% since 2018 as a consequence of decreased net sales and growing medium-term risks derived from a macroeconomic context marked by strong inflationary pressures, labor shortages, supply chain issues, as well as growing concerns about a potential recession due to recent interest rate hikes to stabilize high inflation rates around the world. Still, the company's net debt remains at manageable levels while EBITDA margins were very high at 15.6% in 2022 (and 14.7% during the past quarter), and inventories significantly increased in the past year. For this reason, I strongly believe that the current pessimism among investors represents a good opportunity to acquire shares at reasonable prices.

A brief overview of the company

Clariant is one of the world’s leading specialty chemicals companies based in Switzerland and with 70 manufacturing locations worldwide. The company was founded in 1995 as a result of a spin-off from the Sandoz Chemicals division and its market cap currently stands at ~CHF 5 billion, employing over 10,000 workers worldwide.

Clariant logo (Clariant)

Clariant operates under three main business units: Care Chemicals, which consists of Personal & Home Care, Crop Solutions, Industrial Applications, Base Chemicals, Oil Services, and Mining Solutions business segments, Catalysts, which includes Propylene, Specialties, Syngas & Fuels, Ethylene, Biofuels & Derivatives and Applied Catalyst Technology business segments, and Adsorbents & Additives, which includes Purification, Foundry & Specialties, and Cargo & Device Protection business segments in the regions EMEA, APAC, and Americas on the Adsorbents side, as well as Coatings & Adhesives, Plastics and E-Mobility & Electronics in Additives.

The company is strongly investing in the development of a wide range of solutions for key markets, including energy efficiency, renewable raw materials, emission-free mobility, and the conservation of finite resources, but the current macroeconomic context presents a series of risks for the medium term that have caused a significant drop in the share price.

Clariant share price (Clariant)

In this regard, shares are currently trading at CHF 14.75, which represents a 49.80% decline from decade-highs of CHF 29.38 on January 22, 2018. It is for this reason that I consider it important to evaluate the current state of the company since a turnaround would likely bring great returns for those long-term oriented investors with enough patience to wait for the macroeconomic context to improve and the company to expand its operations in the business areas on which it has decided to focus heavily.

Recent acquisitions and divestitures

Throughout history, Clariant has been indeed a major acquirer, but for the past few years, it has been divesting many of its businesses in order to focus on very profitable businesses in the specialty chemical industry.

In 2013 and 2014, the company divested a few businesses, including its Water Treatment business in Latin America, its Energy Storage business, its Leather Services business, and its Detergents & Intermediates business. Later, in 2016, the company acquired Kel-Tech and X-Chem in the United States, thus increasing its presence in key oil-producing basins.

The company kept acquiring companies and in 2019, it divested its Healthcare Packaging business for ~CHF 308 million. Later, in 2020, the company divested its Masterbatches business to PolyOne for ~$1.56 billion and announced a special dividend of CHF 3.00 per share. In December 2021, the company announced the acquisition of BASF’s U.S. Attapulgite business assets, which represent one of the largest attapulgite miners and producers in North America, for $60 million, and during the same year, it also acquired the remaining 70% stake in Beraca after acquiring a 30% in 2015.

And more recently, in 2022, the company divested its Pigments business for ~CHF 615 million and invested the cash in growth initiatives in its core business areas and strengthening its balance sheet, but retained a 20% stake in the new holding company, and during the same year, it also sold its Quats business and its 50% stake in Scientific Design Company.

In 2023, the company reorganized its operations into three business segments instead of five, and in April, it sold its North American Land Oil business to Dorf Ketal for $14.5 million. So far, these acquisitions and divestitures have brought EBITDA margins above 15%, which shows that the management has successfully managed to keep those highly profitable businesses while significantly expanding their production capacity.

Net sales have partially recovered after the restructuring process as product prices increased, but demand is weakening

The company's net sales declined by 33.58% in 2019 as a consequence of divestments, and the coronavirus pandemic crisis caused a further decline of 12.25% in 2020. Net sales partially recovered in 2021 with a 13.26% increase compared to 2020 and increased by a further 18.89% in 2022 despite the fact that it ceased operations in Russia as a consequence of its war conflict with Ukraine during the first quarter.

Clariant net sales (Annual reports)

As of more recently, during the fourth quarter of 2022, sales increased by 12% year over year in local currency to CHF 1.323 billion, which was boosted by increased prices despite weakening demand. In this regard, demand remains weak amidst current inflationary pressures that are causing significant damage to the different economies of the world. In addition, there is the growing risk of a global recession as a result of the recent interest rate hikes carried out by central banks around the world to moderate inflation to healthy levels, which could lead to even lower demand. The company keeps expanding its manufacturing capabilities by constantly expanding its manufacturing facilities and inaugurating new locations. For example, it recently announced the opening of a new catalyst plant in China in April 2023 after another facility expansion in Huizhou, China, in December 2022.

Fortunately, profit margins have improved significantly in recent years, which means that even though sales are down, the company's ability to convert them into actual cash has improved significantly.

The company is highly profitable as EBITDA margins are at very healthy levels

The company has historically enjoyed EBITDA margins of almost 15%, but the divestiture of less profitable businesses has allowed it to surpass the 15% barrier in the past few years, and recent product price increases allowed EBITDA margins to remain at very healthy levels in 2022 despite increased energy prices as a consequence of the war between Russia and Ukraine, as well as inflationary pressures, supply chain issues, higher material costs, and labor shortages.

Clariant EBITDA margin before exceptional items (Annual reports)

In order to offset part of this production cost increase, the company raised the prices of its Industrial & Consumer Care portfolio in the EMEA by 25-30% in 2021, and also raised the prices of its catalysts products, among other raises. In this regard, the EBITDA margin was 14.7% (excluding restructuring charges) during the fourth quarter of 2022, which means the company remains highly profitable despite macroeconomic headwinds thanks to these price raises.

Even so, it is important to bear in mind that for the share price to improve significantly and for the company to continue increasing its dividend, investors will have to wait for demand to strengthen again, for which the macroeconomic context should first improve as weakening demand is directly linked to the current health of the global economy. Furthermore, a potential recession could delay said improvement by adding a new headwind with significant shareholder damage potential. Even so, I strongly believe that patient investors will likely see high returns as a reward as the company is well prepared to navigate current and potential headwinds thanks to its strong balance sheet characterized by a fairly low level of debt compared to operating cash flows.

The company's debt is very manageable

Net debt declined from CHF 1,535 million in 2021 to CHF 750 million in 2022 thanks to the divestments of the Pigments business and the Scientific Design Company stake. This is the lowest debt level of the company in the past 10 years, with which the balance sheet is significantly stronger than in recent years not only thanks to high EBITDA margins but also to the cash received from divestitures.

Clariant net debt (Annual reports)

In this regard, said debt load does not pose a significant risk to dividend investors as the company allocates a relatively low portion of operating cash flows to cover interest expenses and dividend payouts year after year, which suggests the company is ready to continue expanding its operations by investing cash in growth initiatives as well as looking for potential acquisitions in the business areas that have remained after the restructuring process. Also, inventories of CHF 796 million are significantly higher than CHF 691 million in 2021 and will likely enable strong operating cash flows in the coming quarters.

The dividend is safe as the cash payout ratio is low

The company declared a dividend of CHF 0.42 per share for fiscal 2022, which represents a 5% raise from the dividend of CHF 0.40 for 2021. Using the annual dividend of CHF 0.42 in 2022 as a reference, the company's dividend yield stands at 2.85% at current share prices, which represents a good opportunity for long-term investors as the upside potential is significant considering that the dividend is still below the dividend of CHF 0.55 paid in 2018 (before any dividend cuts). While it is true that the dividend has grown year after year until 2018, the restructuring process, as well as the coronavirus pandemic crisis, increased production costs, and a potential recession due to the challenges presented by the current global economic landscape has led the management to opt for a more conservative dividend payout.

Clariant Dividends per share (Annual reports)

The table above shows the fixed dividend of the past 10 years, and as you can see, the dividend payment corresponding to 2019 was deferred to 2020 in order to take some time to assess the impact of the coronavirus crisis on the company's operations before deciding the payout amount. The management finally decided to pay CHF 0.70 per share (corresponding to 2019 and 2020 together), which represented CHF 0.35 per share and year, and has cautiously increased it in 2021 and 2022.

In order to calculate the sustainability of the dividend in the long term, in the following table I have calculated what percentage of the operating cash flow is allocated each year to cover dividends paid and interest expenses. This way, we can figure out the company's effort to cover both expenses with cash from actual operations.

Year 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020 2021 2022 Operating cash flow (in millions) CHF 334 CHF 502 CHF 646 CHF 428 CHF 530 CHF 509 CHF 369 CHF 363 CHF 502 Dividends paid (in millions) CHF 115 CHF 129 CHF 146 CHF 165 CHF 181 CHF 0 CHF 231 CHF 132 CHF 138 Interest expenses (in millions) CHF 129 CHF 104 CHF 109 CHF 93 CHF 88 CHF 96 CHF 72 CHF 62 CHF 55 Cash payout ratio 67% 46% 39% 60% 51% 19% 82% 53% 38% Click to enlarge

As you can see, the company has historically been quite conservative when it comes to paying dividends, which has made it possible to successfully restructure operations while maintaining a very healthy balance sheet. It is also worth noting that interest expenses are much lower than operating cash flows and dividend payouts, so debt does not represent a significant risk for the company. Therefore, a relatively fast pace of acquisitions in the coming years, as well as heavy investments to expand operations in the industries in which the company currently operates, would not be surprising, especially considering that the company generates excess cash year after year.

Risks worth mentioning

While it is true that Clariant's risk profile is, in my opinion, low thanks to high EBITDA margins and a balance sheet with more inventories than net debt, there are certain risks that I would like to highlight.

If inflationary pressures persist for much longer, the company may not be able to again raise the price of its products as aggressively as in recent quarters, which would lead to a significant drop in profit margins.

Rising interest rates to moderate high inflation rates could trigger a global recession, which could have a significant impact on net sales due to reduced demand. In such a scenario, profit margins could also weaken as a result of lower volumes.

The dividend could be frozen (or even further cut) should a recession materialize or profit margins weaken as a result of persistent inflationary pressures.

Conclusion

Certainly, Clariant's operations continue to be typical of those of an excellent company that operates for essential industries offering highly differentiated products, both for their resilience in terms of sales despite weakening demand, and for their high profit margins despite inflationary, supply chain, geopolitical, and labor headwinds. Said macroeconomic landscape is increasing pessimism among investors, who are staying on the sidelines in view of a potential recession as a result of rising interest rate hikes, but this opens, in my opinion, an excellent opportunity for long-term dividend growth investors interested in acquiring shares at a reasonable price and at the same time geographically diversifying their investments.

We must not forget that the company maintains high profit margins, that its debt level is low, and that its inventories are high while cash payout ratios remain relatively low, which greatly reduces short and medium-term risks, so I strongly believe that investors will be rewarded for their patience.

