Clariant Is Attractive At Current Prices

Apr. 23, 2023 11:08 PM ETClariant AG (CLZNF), CLZNY
Summary

  • Net sales decreased since 2018 as the company has restructured its operations in order to focus on highly profitable business areas.
  • The company is highly profitable thanks to very high and stable EBITDA margins.
  • The company's debt is very manageable as interest expenses represent a low portion of operating cash flows.
  • The dividend is safe thanks to a very conservative cash payout ratio year after year and a strong balance sheet.
  • The recent share price decline represents a good opportunity for long-term dividend growth investors interested in the specialty chemicals industry.

Investment thesis

Clariant (OTCPK:CLZNF) has gone through a long period of restructuring by divesting major businesses in order to focus on the specialty chemicals industry for key markets, especially in those areas with enough space to offer specific

Clariant logo

Clariant logo (Clariant)

Clariant share price

Clariant share price (Clariant)

Clariant net sales

Clariant net sales (Annual reports)

Clariant EBITDA margin before exceptional items

Clariant EBITDA margin before exceptional items (Annual reports)

Clariant net debt

Clariant net debt (Annual reports)

Clariant Dividends per share

Clariant Dividends per share (Annual reports)

Subscribe for an average ~20% return per year according to Tipranks. I am a long-term Dividend Growth Investor always looking for new opportunities in the stock market since 2015. In order to find good deals in the stock market, I look for companies that are going through a bad time and carefully assess the chances that the financial situation will return to the path of profitability and growth. My objective is to find stocks that can be bought and held for many years and try to get them for the lowest price possible during temporary headwinds. For me, the most important aspects when analyzing a stock's turnaround chances are that the company's products are essential to a big portion of the population, healthy and stable profit margins, a sustainable debt and dividend, and a long-term trend that suggests the products and services offered will continue to be essential for the decades to come.

