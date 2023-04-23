morgan23

Given the state of the economy, particularly when it comes to high interest rates aimed at combating high inflation, as well as the prospect that economic conditions could weaken from here, the last thing you might think would make sense to invest in would be a company that produces boats and other marine products. But even in spite of these volatile conditions, some of the companies in this market have done incredibly well for themselves. One great example of this is Brunswick Corporation (NYSE:BC), a producer of recreational marine products, as well as a manufacturer of parts and accessories for the RV space.

Contrary to fears that conditions will worsen, management seems cautiously optimistic about the future. On top of this, shares of the company are trading at fundamentally cheap levels. But, of course, this picture could change at a moment’s notice. And one such moment could occur when the company reports financial results covering the first quarter of its 2023 fiscal year later this month. At present, analysts believe that the picture for the company will be better than it was last year. This largely resonates with management's own expectations. Absent anything unexpected coming out of the woodwork, I would make the case that the company could do quite well if it even matches expectations. This is because of the fact that, over the past year, market participants have pushed BC stock down even as fundamentals continue to improve. At some point, that sentiment should change. And what better time than in response to a promising earnings release?

Setting sights higher

The 2022 fiscal year was truly bullish for Brunswick Corporation and its investors. For the year as a whole, management reported revenue of $6.81 billion. This was 16.5% higher than the $5.85 billion the company reported during 2021. To anybody watching closely, such strong performance would not have been much of a surprise. After all, in early March of last year, I wrote a bullish article discussing the investment worthiness of the enterprise. I acknowledged strong demand resulting in a growth in sales over the prior few years. I also found myself impressed with the cash flow generation of the company and how cheap shares were. This led me to rate the business a ‘buy’ to reflect my view at the time that the stock should outperform the broader market moving forward. But this was not meant to be. Even though sales growth was so impressive, the stock has pulled back by about 3.1% at a time when the market has dropped 4%. Although this was an outperformance technically, it wasn't enough to consider this a win in my book.

Author - SEC EDGAR Data

Interestingly, sales would have been higher had it not been for foreign currency fluctuations. These impacted revenue negatively to the tune of 2.2%. Most of the growth, to be clear, was organic. According to management, a change in product mix, as well as price increases, contributed 9.9% to the company's top line growth. In spite of this higher pricing, a rise in volume also helped sales to the tune of 1.7%. But it's also important to acknowledge that the company benefited to the tune of 7.1% from acquisitions that it had made. Most of the acquisition growth came from the Parts & Accessories segment of the company, with revenue under that segment surging 18.8% because of acquisitions.

Irrespective of the cause of the increase in revenue, it's also true that the company did remarkably well from a profitability perspective. Net income, for instance, managed to rise 14.4% from $595.4 million to $681.3 million. Other profitability metrics largely followed suit. The one exception was operating cash flow. It actually dipped slightly from $586.2 million to $580.4 million. But if we adjust for changes in working capital, it would have risen from $780.1 million to $933.2 million. Meanwhile, EBITDA generated by the company expanded from $1.01 billion to $1.21 billion.

Author - SEC EDGAR Data

For those interested in seeing whether or not there was a slowdown in performance in the final quarter of the year, the short answer is that there was not. But don't take my word for it. In the chart above, you can see exactly what the figures looked like year over year. When it comes to the 2023 fiscal year, management believes that revenue will continue to climb, coming in at between $6.8 billion and $7.2 billion. At the midpoint, that would translate to a year-over-year increase of 2.8%. That does indicate some slow down the sheer. But positive growth is still great to see nonetheless. This growth rate does seem to be in line with industry forecasts. According to one source, new boat sales in the US are expected to be about 2% higher than they were in the pre-pandemic year of 2019. So far, analysts also seem to agree with this trend. They believe that revenue for the first quarter of this year will come in at around $1.71 billion. If this comes to fruition, it would translate to a year-over-year increase of 0.8%. Management has not provided any detailed numbers for what the first quarter should look like. But they did say that revenue should be between flat and being up slightly compared to what it was last year.

Author

When it comes to the bottom line, management expects earnings per share to be between $9.50 and $11.00. At the midpoint, that would translate to $746.2 million. When it comes to the first quarter alone, earnings should be between $2.30 and $2.40 compared to the $2.26 per share reported in the first quarter of 2022. Analysts are not too far off from this number, with their forecast calling for earnings of $2.33 per share. No guidance was given by management or analysts when it came to other profitability metrics. But in the table above, you can see what these numbers are for context. If earnings are going to be up slightly, it's likely that these metrics will also be up.

Author - SEC EDGAR Data

If we assume that the other profitability metrics will rise at the same rate that earnings should for the year, then we should anticipate a reading for adjusted operating cash flow of $1.02 billion for the year. Meanwhile, EBITDA should be around $1.32 billion. If these do come true, this would mean that the company is trading at a forward price to earnings multiple of 8.1, at a forward price to adjusted operating cash flow multiple of 5.9, and at a forward EV to EBITDA multiple of 6. In the chart above, you can also see pricing using data from 2021 and 2022. As part of my analysis, I also compared the company to five similar firms. Using the price-to-earnings approach, I found out that two of the five firms were cheaper than Brunswick Corporation. Using the price to operating cash flow approach, only one of the companies was cheaper. And when it comes to the EV to EBITDA approach, three were cheaper, while another one was tied with it.

Company Price / Earnings Price / Operating Cash Flow EV / EBITDA Brunswick Corporation 8.8 6.4 6.6 MarineMax (HZO) 3.4 9.1 4.4 BRP Inc. (DOOO) 9.6 12.7 6.6 Malibu Boats (MBUU) 6.9 7.4 4.6 MasterCraft Boat Holdings (MCFT) 9.5 3.9 4.3 Marine Products Corporation (MPX) 11.4 9.2 7.6 Click to enlarge

Takeaway

Relative to similar firms, Brunswick Corporation may not be the cheapest company for investors. But on an absolute basis, shares do look attractively priced. Although growth is certain to be slower this year than it was last year, it should still be positive if management, analysts, and industry experts are all accurate. Given these factors, I do still believe that the company warrants a ‘buy’ prospect at this time.