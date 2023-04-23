Rally - It's Time To Start Thinking About Selling

Apr. 23, 2023 11:28 PM ETMSFT, GOOGL, AAPL, META, SQM, WISH
David H. Lerner
Summary

  • I am not at all retreating from the possibility of the S&P 500 breaking above 4200 and going on to 4300.
  • We are headed deeper into earnings season in week 2. We will continue to produce reports that are better than feared and supporting the rally.
  • Just like everything in life, all good things must come to an end; and so do bear market rallies. But what could set off a rapid retreat come?
  • As you may have noticed, I tend to be about 3 weeks to 4 weeks early in my forecasts, so I am baking that into my projection now. I still project to have the highest trajectory of the rally to come.
Man sitting on a rock and looking up to his big beanstalk growing up to the sky

Orla/iStock via Getty Images

There are plenty of positives that will support the rally currently

It’s likely that we have seen the peak for the 2-Year bond for the next several months at least. The 10-Year should also stay around 3.5% or perhaps lower. Also, the dollar index - DXY

David H. Lerner
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial short position in the shares of SQM either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

I also am short WISH via Puts.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments

