Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF (NASDAQ:SRET) tracks 30 high yielding REITs, which are geographically diversified across US and international space.

SRET's strategy is to capture high yield returns with a potential to systematically grow the payable dividend streams over the long-run. It has succeeded in making uninterrupted monthly dividends already 8 years in a row.

The theoretical investment case for SRET sounds rather attractive: high concentration in geographically diversified REITs (allowing also to diversify interest rate risk) that distribute abnormal dividends in a manner that leaves a potential for sustainable growth in the underlying yield.

Plus, if ones looks at the prevailing dividend yield of ~7.5% and the price performance relative to Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) on a trailing twelve month basis, it might seem rather obvious to at least seriously consider SRET as an investment.

However, in my opinion, there are at least 3 strong reasons for why to avoid SRET unless one has a rather opportunistic and short-term investment strategy in mind.

#1 High risk exposures

SRET holds roughly 52% of its AuM in high risk segments, which face secular headwinds on an industry level that are magnified by the current interest rate dynamics.

There are structural problems in both healthcare and office REIT sectors, and the only prudent strategy these days for opening exposures to these sectors is a strong focus on the underlying fundamentals. In other words, both healthcare and office REITs are heavily beaten down and offering high dividend yields, which qualify them under SRET's high yield focus, albeit at inherently excessive risks. For instance, as I have elaborated in my recent article on one of the safest US equity REITs operating in office segment -

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) - to avoid falling in a dividend trap, it is of utmost importance to focus on high quality, well capitalized balance sheets with distant refinancings.

However, my biggest concern is ~ 16% allocation to mortgage REITs. Without going into much details - mortgage REITs per definition carry a speculative nature. Historically, the performance of mortgage REITs has been very volatile, experiencing periods of massive outperformance and periods of total value destruction. The chart below captures this story perfectly.

The early 2020 was a painful period for REITs across the board, but the mortgage REIT sector went through much worse suffering than equity REITs. Since then neither broader mortgage REIT sector nor SRET have recovered, while VNQ, representing mostly US equity REITs, has managed to by and large fully rebound. Back in the GFC, there was a very similar divergence between equity and mortgage REITS, where the latter group lost most of its market share in a way more drastic manner and took much longer time to recover.

Finally, the graph above reveals one more additional insight that is critical to consider. SRET exhibits much stronger correlation with mortgage REITs than equity REITs even though the portfolio exposure is at 16%.

#2 Concentration and high credit risk

As mentioned a bit earlier, SRET tracks 30 REITs which for a typical ETF or index is a small number. I am not arguing against having concentrated bets, but in the context of high yield strategy in very challenging sectors, this implies a lot of risk.

The following describes SRET's holding selection strategy:

companies in the selection pool (minimum capitalization of $100M, exchange traded, average daily turnover of at least $5M over the last 3 months, stable dividend forecast) are ranked in descending order according to their dividend yield.

60 companies with the largest dividend yield advance to the volatility filter

30 REITs that have demonstrated the lowest volatility over the past 90 days are chosen as constituents for the index

As you can see, the strategy filters out tiny cap REITs, looks at the publicly available information (without deep dive analysis) whether there are any indication of announcements of dividend cut, and selects REITs with relatively low volatility.

Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR) is a great example, which has passed SRET's selection process. It has sufficient market cap and liquidity, it trades on exchange, and has not yet announced a major dividend cut. It also tends to exhibit low volatility. Yet, the tricky thing is that every now and then ABR suffers significant drawdowns, which typically wipe out all of the gains made during the "low volatility" period.

The bottom line is that SRET holdings have gone through only technical and high-level screening without paying much attention to the underlying fundamentals, which is critical given the exposures to office, healthcare, retails and mortgage REITs.

Lastly, exactly half of the SRET's holdings have not been rated and among the other half of SRET's holdings, 33% or 5 constituents have been rated at below IG level.

#3 Better alternative high yielding opportunities

Now, given what was outlined above, one might think that SRET is probably offering rather juicy yield as an compensation to the risky profile.

The current dividend yield of SRET is ~7.5%, which on a stand-alone basis might seem attractive, but in the context of combination of alternative opportunities and inherent risk profile is definitely not sufficient.

There are many alternatives in the REIT space with similar dividend yield, but at much lower risk (underpinned by strong balance sheets, healthy FFO payout levels, and in general stable FFO trajectory). To give some examples on which I have recently made an analysis articulating the soundness of high dividend yield:

The bottom line

SRET offers a high risk bet on the recovery of several REIT sectors, which currently face structural (industry specific) problems in conjunction with unfavourable interest rate dynamics.

The most serious issue is that SRET's company selection process does not factor in a strong focus on the analysis of underlying fundamentals, but rather relies on technical screening and historical patterns.

Given the risk exposures and not that attractive dividend yield of 7.5% of what has to supposed to be SRET's key advantage - in my opinion SRET is a clear sell.