SRET: When 7.5% Dividend Does Not Justify The Risk

Roberts Berzins, CFA profile picture
Roberts Berzins, CFA
1.51K Followers

Summary

  • SRET holds 30 geographically diversified REITs, with a focus on extracting high dividend yield.
  • SRET's exposure to struggling commercial real estate sectors such as office, retail, healthcare, and a separate 16% allocation to mortgage REITs renders the ETF of a rather speculative nature.
  • Moreover, the company selection process does not factor in a robust analysis of underlying fundamentals but rather relies on high-level technical screening criteria.
  • Given that there are many better REIT alternatives offering similar and even higher yields that are backed with sound fundamentals, SRET is a clear sell in my opinion.

big arrow symbol Higher Interest Rates for Home Real Estate Ideas Savings on real estate of financial stability and growth and space for entering text on a yellow background, realistic 3D rendering.

Phiwath Jittamas

Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF (NASDAQ:SRET) tracks 30 high yielding REITs, which are geographically diversified across US and international space.

portfolio info

AltaVista Research, LLC

SRET's strategy is to capture high yield returns with a potential to systematically grow the

price performance

YCharts

portfolio exposures

Global X Management Company LLC

mortgage reit performance

YCharts

price performance

YCharts

This article was written by

Roberts Berzins, CFA profile picture
Roberts Berzins, CFA
1.51K Followers

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.