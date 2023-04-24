sutiporn/iStock via Getty Images

At the start of January, I wrote about Organigram (NASDAQ:OGI) and explained why I had added the stock to my tax loss selling portfolio. As pre-planned, I sold that entire portfolio by the end of March, achieving excellent results, although OGI was one of the few (slight) losers in that whole group of stocks.

Today, I'm revisiting the company, because long term, I really like the marijuana space. However, as I discuss below, I'm waiting for a few developments before I take a new position in the company.

Organigram

Organigram is a Canadian licensed producer (LP), with four main facilities in Canada:

A state of the art, 3 level, climate-controlled, flower growing cultivation center in Moncton, New Brunswick.

A hash and cannabis production facility in Lac-Superier, Quebec, which is currently under expansion to soon allow greenhouse capacity of 2,400 kg of craft flower and production of 2 million units of artisanal hash per year.

Two edibles and derivatives manufacturing and packaging plants located in Winnipeg, Manitoba and Moncton, New Brunswick.

These advanced facilities are a big part of OGI's core strengths, as they allow the production of high quality products at efficient costs and expedited timelines. Another strength is the company's nationwide distribution network and its expansion into some international markets (currently Israel and Australia, but with an eye on several European countries too). Here's a slide from the latest company investor presentation summarizing these strengths along with a few others:

Investor Presentation

OGI has also developed, or acquired, a full gamut of products aimed at satisfying buyers ranging from the frugal to the connoisseur:

Investor Presentation

Vape Product Development

As far strengths soon to come, the biggest is the company's R&D into the vape space. These important excerpts from the most recent earnings call give a great flavor for this (with my emphasis):

The vape category is an area focus for our product development collaboration with British American Tobacco. This includes analysis of vape volume, particle size and pressure. This will help us assess the quality of different devices. In parallel with this, we are conducting a quantitative sensory analysis with our in-house expert trained panel of over 200 individuals. This research will serve as a foundation for future development activities, including consumer safety, product quality, and performance. Further, these insights are expected to enable Organigram to capitalize on the new vapor heating technology garnered from our $4 million U.S. investment in Green Tank Technologies, a leader in vape hardware and technology. This investment, which took place after quarter end, is reflective of our commitment to grow in the vape category. We believe Greentank's technology is the first true innovation in vaporization in almost a decade. It solves many of the clogging and performance issues associated with vapes and may also increase the perceived potency per puff. We have obtained exclusivity for this new technology in Canada for 18 months after it is introduced to the Ontario market and expect to launch this and - this improved 510 format product by the end of our fiscal year. [...] What we like about this is that this new technology replaces ceramic coils with a precision heating biocompatible material, and that vaporizes all the oil that comes in contact with it in every puff. So, it doesn't have the oil -- the partially cooked oil that saturates the old ceramic coils that causes the clogging and leaks and the unpleasant flavor. We -- when we look at the vape category and you look at mature markets like California where vapes represent 29% of the category, and you look at Canada where we're at 17%, excluding the impact of Quebec, we believe there's a lot of room for growth. And we think the real opportunity is bringing in something that addresses those pain points. And the other thing on Greentank is we believe it produces a higher quality vapor cloud that could lead to a higher potency per puff.

Historical Performance

OGI has generally been increasing revenues, but it remains stubbornly cash flow negative. This coupled with a bearish macro environment (see risks below) is why I'm currently waiting before taking a position in the stock.

Note, however, that the company has said that if all goes to plan, it expects to be cash flow positive (free cash flow, not just operating cash flow) by the end of 2023, but I'm not sure how often things have actually gone to plan throughout this whole industry. Nonetheless that might mark a sea change in OGI's financial performance and outlook. My plan currently is to wait until this milestone is actually achieved before taking a position in the company.

Data by YCharts

Cash on Hand

From OGI's latest 6-K, here's the cash on hand as shown on the balance sheet. While the company may become cash flow positive by the end of the year, given that it is still spending capex to finish building out its facilities, I worry that there will be another dilutive financing in the wings. This is another reason to wait before buying into the stock.

sec.gov

Indeed, the company has a history of issuing shares:

Data by YCharts

And we can expect that tally to continue increasing based on warrants, options and other shares to be issued, as described in the more recent earnings release:

Outstanding basic and fully diluted share count as at April 11, 2023: in 000s APRIL 11, 2023 Outstanding common shares 314,012 Options 11,762 Warrants 16,944 Top-up rights 8,292 Restricted share units 3,648 Performance share units 1,081 Total fully-diluted shares 355,739 Click to enlarge

Valuation

OGI sports reasonable valuation metrics, but we have to keep in mind that taxes in this space are higher than with most industries, so ultimately it's positive cash flow and net income that will be most important, neither of which the company currently produces.

Seeking Alpha

Quant Ratings

Seeking Alpha's quant ratings match my own conclusion, viz. that OGI is currently a hold:

Seeking Alpha

Options

OGI trades options, but they are so illiquid that it's not really feasible to use options strategies with the stock. That might change, however, if the company begins to get some operational traction.

barchart.com

Risks

There are two risks that are on the forefront of my mind, both of which relate to profitability.

First is the short term macro environment which the company discussed during the most recent earnings call (with my emphasis):

Now, before I turn the presentation over to Derrick, I'd like to comment on the continued pricing pressure we are seeing in the market. While many producers have discussed not wanting to participate in a race to the bottom, we are seeing the opposite in the market. Large format, 28-gram offerings with a sub $100 retail price point increased by almost 300% over the past six months. Large format pricing in some markets has reached the point that considering the cost of production and the excise tax burden, the products are being sold at a loss. This is not sustainable and hurts the cannabis industry. While our low cost structure allows us to compete at these reduced prices, we have not matched the aggressiveness of our competitors and have seen some market share erosion in our large format flower.

The second is that while the company has guided to be cash flow positive by the end of 2023, I think any company that discusses "adjusted" numbers almost exclusively is not being realistic or particularly straightforward in its thinking about its own performance, and unfortunately OGI falls squarely into this category. The company will be much easier to own when it starts focusing on standard GAAP or IFRS numbers.

Summary

OGI has impressive facilities, a well thought out R&D program and a broad reach. However the company is relatively short on cash and is still cash flow negative. As such I'm holding off on taking a position, but will likely do so after the next financing and the first quarter of actual GAAP cash flow positivity.

