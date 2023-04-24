Sleep Country: A Roll-Up (Mattress) Strategy

The Affluent Tortoise profile picture
The Affluent Tortoise
2.13K Followers

Summary

  • Sleep Country has been acquiring direct-to-consumer online mattress brands including Endy and Casper as it expands its sales channels from brick and mortar.
  • Investments in e-commerce platforms and better leverage of consumer data are leading to market share growth and margin improvements.
  • The company is committed to growing its dividend annually by 10% or more.
  • In addition to steady dividend growth, the company has been active in repurchasing shares with 6.7% of float cancelled in 2022 and an NCIB worth 10% of float approved for 2023.

Closeup of new modern orthopaedic mattress on display for sale in large furniture store

JackF

Author's Note: All figures in Canadian currency unless otherwise noted.

Investment Thesis

If you can't beat them, buy them. Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. (OTCPK:SCCAF) (TSX:ZZZ:CA) is doubling down on a strategy of purchasing mattress-in-a-box brands

Sleep Country Geographic Footprint

Sleep Country Geographic Footprint (Sleep Country)

Sleep Country Operating Results

Sleep Country Operating Results (Sleep Country)

Sleep Country Acquisitions

Sleep Country Acquisitions (Sleep Country)

This article was written by

The Affluent Tortoise profile picture
The Affluent Tortoise
2.13K Followers
I am a value-oriented investor who seeks out high-quality companies with long histories of dividend growth. I believe that patient investors who build a core portfolio of dividend paying equities can achieve their retirement goals without taking on unnecessary risk. Dividend growth profiles are the best indicators of management's commitment to returning cash to shareholders. Dividend growth investing involves identifying quality companies with competitive advantages that provide visibility towards future cash flow growth. Warren Buffet once wrote "If you don't find a way to make money while you rest, you will work until you die". Fundamental analysis and patience are the tools I use to build a portfolio of equities that will enable my very comfortable retirement. Join me in exploring value and growth-at-a-reasonable-price opportunities and in building your own income-producing portfolio of dividend stocks. I am an investor with over 20 year of experience in the market. I hold a B.Mgt and an MBA where I enjoyed studying both corporate and personal finance.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.