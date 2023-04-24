Mr Saryanto/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Investment thesis

NTT is demonstrating its earnings stability in a challenging economic environment, and a potential total shareholder return of 6.6% has attractions. Investors looking for a bond proxy may be satisfied, but we believe equity investors have to be mindful of opportunity costs. We reiterate our neutral rating on NTTYY stock.

Quick primer

Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Corp. (better known as NTT) (OTCPK:NTTYY) is Japan's largest integrated telecommunications company and is 34.8% owned by the Ministry of Finance of the Government of Japan. Its core earnings driver is the mobile business operated by subsidiary NTT DoCoMo, which was wholly consolidated in FY3/2021 (stake raised from 66.2% to 100%) at a cost of JPY4.3 trillion/$39.4 billion in September 2020 - the largest ever tender offer in Japan.

The group has a total workforce of 339,050, with over 50% employed in the Global Solutions business which provides IT services and data center operations in 80 countries.

Key financials with consensus forecasts

Key financials with consensus forecasts (Company, Refinitiv)

Our objectives

Over the last year, we note that NTT has outperformed its domestic peers SoftBank Corp (OTCPK:SOBKY) and KDDI (OTCPK:KDDIY), as well as key US telco AT&T (T). We want to revisit our neutral rating from November 2022, to assess whether there have been any fundamental changes that would make us re-rate the shares.

The fixed-line business remains a drag

Q1-3 FY3/2023 results experienced a relatively uneventful set of numbers, with sales growing 7.3% YoY and OP dropping only 1.2% YoY. Compared to many other industry sectors, boring and stable telcos appear to be increasing in appeal. Although there are cyclical elements to the business which is dependent on IT capex (IT services subsidiary NTT DATA (OTCPK:NTTDF)), all business segments saw a mild increase in profits apart from the collection of old fixed-line businesses under Regional Communications (page 5).

Although it should not come as a surprise that fixed-line business is ex-growth, there is some cause for optimism. A high fixed cost base in this segment explains the marked drop in profitability YoY, but this is due to the large but aging workforce. Over the decade, there is scope for the business to become less of a drag on earnings as the business becomes more efficient with increasing retirees, although there is little prospect to stop the slow topline decline.

The bright spot in the business is IT services under the Global Solutions Group. IT capex appears to be relatively resilient, tying in with the company's medium-term plan to strengthen its global IT services offering (page 18) at NTT Data, although there is an acquisitive growth impact this year from combining with NTT's overseas business NTT Inc.

Overall, NTT's performance has been stable and this has its relative attractions in the current macro climate. However, a low single-digit earnings growth profile is not what we find attractive and hence look turn our attention toward total shareholder returns.

Outlook for total shareholder returns

The guidance for FY3/2023 is a JPY120 dividend per share, equivalent to a 3.0% yield. The company is aiming to conduct JPY510 billion/USD3.8 billion of share buybacks in the period, currently equivalent to a 3.5% return. The total shareholder's return, therefore, comes to 6.5%.

With the dividend policy being a 35% payout ratio, we believe this is at a sustainable level. Unfortunately, there is no clear policy over buybacks in terms of amount or period, and investors are left guessing over the total returns available to them. The historic trend shows a 10-year average of JPY322 billion/USD2.4 billion being spent per year, equating to a 2.2% return.

Is an annual repurchase of JPY322 billion sustainable? The company is arguably less liquid than historical trends with a 0.9x current ratio, and the debt-equity ratio remains at 1.0x versus the usual levels of around 0.5x. Capex requirements are expected to remain high at around 13.5%. Our view is that NTT cannot suddenly accelerate its buyback program and that JPY500 billion/USD3.7 billion is likely to be a firm ceiling on annual repurchases, with the floor level at around half that amount. The end result is a paced yet sustained level of returns, which might not be very exciting but appears dependable.

Valuation

With consensus forecasts of a 3.2% dividend yield in FY3/2024, we add our assumed JPY500 billion/USD3.7 billion share buyback to result in a total shareholder return of 6.6%.

This is a relatively attractive yield for a relatively stable bond proxy. However, the opportunity cost of investing in the business could be relatively high for an equity investor.

Risks

Upside risk comes from the company suddenly allocating larger than expected sums to its share buyback program.

Dividend payouts could increase, with the historic high being 42.3% in FY3/2021.

Downside risk stems from a deceleration in growth in the IT services business, as IT capex begins to be curtailed in a recessionary environment.

The value of share buybacks being conducted at the lower end of its 10-year historical range may act as a negative catalyst.

Conclusion

It is understandable why NTT shares may be viewed as a stock to hold in a recessionary environment, as it poses a limited downside risk. However, we believe this quality in itself is not a reason to invest in equity for the longer term. With the business model still finding it challenging to truly develop into a business with sustainable growth, we reiterate our neutral rating on the shares.

