Lucid Stock Failing To Scale, We See 60% More Downside

Summary

  • Lucid is struggling to scale even after numerous cuts to guidance through 2022, with Q1 deliveries dipping nearly 34% q/q.
  • A high valuation at $14.3 billion is not worth the risk of failing to scale substantially, with Lucid valued more richly than EV leader Tesla for 0.3% of the volume.
  • Lucid is operating at ~25% of its originally projected scale from its SPAC forecasts for 60% of the $24B valuation.
  • Assuming a relatively rich 4.5x forward EV/revenue multiple for Lucid, compared to Tesla's 5.5x and Polestar's 2.3x, returns a fair value of $3.25.

Electric Vehicle Maker Lucid Plans To Layoff 18 Percent Of Its Workforce

Justin Sullivan/Getty Images News

Lucid Motors (NASDAQ:LCID) recently revealed Q1 production and delivery figures, showing that the OEM still is struggling to scale even after numerous cuts to guidance through 2022. Lucid's rich valuation at $14.3 billion is

Lucid quarterly vehicle deliveries 2021 to 2023 fiscal year

Author calculations (data from Lucid)

Lucid Motors SPAC projections

Lucid

Lucid SPAC production forecasts compared to 2023 to 2025 projections

Author calculations (data from Lucid)

Cumulative deliveries for Polestar, Rivian, and Lucid FY20 to FY23

Author calculations (data from Lucid, Polestar, and Rivian)

Chart
Data by YCharts

Your hub for everything mobility related. Coverage will primarily focus on the automotive industry, namely EV, and will touch upon charging, infrastructure, AV, eVTOL, and other mobility sectors.  Feel free to reach out with questions or comments!

