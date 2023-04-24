Hochschild Mining: A Strong Q4 But Permitting Uncertainty Remains

Apr. 24, 2023 12:41 AM ETHochschild Mining plc (HCHDF)
Taylor Dart profile picture
Taylor Dart
27.26K Followers

Summary

  • Hochschild Mining was one of the worst-performing precious metals stocks last year, declining 52% vs. a 15% decline in the Gold Juniors Index.
  • The significant underperformance can be attributed to continued uncertainty related to the Inmaculada MEIA, a dwindling reserve life at San Jose/Pallancata, and another year of margin compression.
  • The good news is that Mara Rosa continues to progress on schedule and will help to pick up some of the slack once Pallancata heads into care & maintenance.
  • That said, while Hochschild remains reasonably valued at a ~$720 million enterprise value, I continue to see far more attractive bets elsewhere in the sector.
Machinist

Juan Jose Napuri

2022 was a difficult year for the Silver Miners Index (SIL), with inflationary pressures impacting costs, supply chain headwinds and COVID-19 related restrictions impacting some operations, and little help from the silver price which declined year-over-year to average just $22.00/oz. This sharp increase

This article was written by

Taylor Dart profile picture
Taylor Dart
27.26K Followers
"A bull market is when you check your stocks every day to see how much they went up. A bear market is when you don't bother to look anymore."- John Hammerslough - Disclosure: I am not a financial advisor. All articles are my opinion - they are not suggestions to buy or sell any securities. Perform your own due diligence and consult a financial professional before trading or investing.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of IAUX either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Disclaimer: Taylor Dart is not a Registered Investment Advisor or Financial Planner. This writing is for informational purposes only. It does not constitute an offer to sell, a solicitation to buy, or a recommendation regarding any securities transaction. The information contained in this writing should not be construed as financial or investment advice on any subject matter. Taylor Dart expressly disclaims all liability in respect to actions taken based on any or all of the information on this writing. Given the volatility in the precious metals sector, position sizing is critical, so when buying small-cap precious metals stocks, position sizes should be limited to 5% or less of one's portfolio.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.