Scott Olson

If Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) investors feel they've not received enough love due to the love-hate relationship the market seems to have with AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (AMC), they are justified. Any talk about impressive box-office numbers or short squeeze or "APES", AMC is immediately in the news while Cinemark is not even an afterthought. Case in point, the last Cinemark article on Seeking Alpha was in January while AMC has had 15+ articles in the same time period. But then, CNK has outperformed AMC handily 95% to ~25% YTD. Yes, Cinemark stock has almost doubled in 2023.

What has the stock done to almost double already in 2023? I couldn't see much justifying this except perhaps an increased appetite among investors for risk. This upgrade from JPMorgan (JPM) back in January made sense with Cinemark stock trading at about $9.50 but a 75% gain after an upgrade? This article presents a few reasons why I believe Cinemark stock is a sell here. Let us get into the details.

Valuation

Let's get the obvious out of the way. Valuation. Just because AMC is as much or even more ridiculously valued, it doesn't mean Cinemark deserves its rich valuation.

The stock is trading at 40 times 2023's expected earnings, going into at least a soft-landing if not a full-blown recession.

Even if you believe the company will meet the lofty 10%/yr growth expectations, that's a Price-Earnings/Growth ("PEG") of 4.

The median price target of $17.50 is just 6% away from the current market price, leaving next to nothing in margin of safety on such a volatile name.

In short, no wonder the Seeking Alpha quant ratings give Cinemark a "D" on valuation.

CNK Ratings (Seekingalpha.com)

Macro Concerns

With recession expected, one would think entertainment expenses will be the first ones to face the axe from consumers. Although in the past, movie theaters did comparatively well during recessions, I would attribute that to the lack of choices in consuming content. With the proliferation of low-cost and all-inclusive subscription services, movie theaters are facing challenges as such and are likely to feel much more pressure during an economic downturn.

In addition, the Federal Reserve's policies don't make it easier for companies to borrow and that does not bode well for Cinemark as explained in the sections below.

Free Cash Flow or Free of Cash Flow?

Cinemark's Free Cash Flow ("FCF") trend shown below is like a roller-coaster to put it mildly. Granted, AMC is no better in terms of consistency and that is to be expected given the cyclical nature of the industry they operate in. An average quarterly FCF of about $8 Million puts the current valuation into perspective.

CNK FCF (YCharts.com)

In the recently reported earnings, Cinemark reported an average ticket price of just $7.77 and the company hasn't been as aggressive with surge pricing as close rival AMC has been. While it may appear like a smart move to attract customers, to be consistently below AMC's pricing by a wide margin across all categories shows who the premier player is. As an example, in the 3D category shown below, even Cinemark's upper range is at least 20% lower than the average price reported at AMC. Even in the other important business wing, Concessions, AMC's options beat Cinemark's hands down from my experience as a consumer.

Once again, no surprise that Cinemark has only a "D+" rating in profitability.

CNK Pricing (movieticketrates.com) AMC Pricing (movieticketrates)

Worrying Debt Situation

A little debt likely never killed any company, especially when used conservatively. But when your debt is 25% more than your market cap and has gone up by more than 30% in two years, it is likely a case of burning through cash to sustain operations. And the trend below is not what you'd want to see especially in a surging interest rate environment with a recession possibly looming.

CNK Debt (YCharts.com)

Technical Indicators

This is one area where Cinemark stock has things in its favor as shown below. The stock is handily above the all-important 200-Day moving average and that makes me believe further room to the upside is likely. But that would also mean the overvaluation gets crazier, making the downside heavier. The stock's Relative Strength Index ("RSI") has breached 70 as shown below and the stock is now technically in overbought territory. With a beta of 2.29, this stock can turn around violently in both directions. It is safe to say after nearly doubling YTD, there is more room to the downside than upside here.

CNK Moving Avgs (barchart.com) CNK RSI (aiolux.com)

Conclusion

As my Seeking Alpha user name ("Tradevestor") suggests, I am open to both trading and investing. My portfolio has many long-term holdings and I am not afraid to trade for short-term gains. The attributes I look for in a long-term investment include history, dividend coverage, business staying power, and profitability to name a few. The attributes I look for in a short-term trade include technicals and valuation. Cinemark does not fit in either world for me here.

In short, I don't see a single reason to own the stock here:

not valuation

not balance sheet strength

not the business strength

not the macro environment

If you don't have a position in this stock, continue staying away. If you have profits, count your blessings and book them. If you have losses (when the stock is close to 52 weeks high), what were you thinking when you bought the shares? I don't mean that last comment in a snarky way, because I am a (tiny) bag-holder of AMC myself but hey, that stock is closer to its lows than highs, unlike Cinemark. Just for the record, I don't recommend buying AMC either.