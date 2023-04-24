naphtalina/iStock via Getty Images

Introduction

Recession Forecast parallels Shooting a Big Crane Flying Gracefully in the Blue Sky with a Dull Shotgun.

James Picerno moved from 'Warning" to "Imminent" of A Recession, while New Deal Democrat turns back to the opposite direction.

I passed "Warning," titled "Is The U.S. Facing A Slow(er)-Moving Recession Threat? Part III" because I had the opposite view on his recession prediction through his Part I and Part II, as shown in "The Current Upswing…".

For "Imminent" I entered a somewhat negative comment as:

"It's absolutely excellent post on the possibility of the coming recession. A recession is coming always, but the question is when. Alas the answer is not available. The conclusion is totally agreeable, saying "The business cycle hasn't been repealed, but it has evolved." (From "U.S. Recession Appears Imminent, But That's Been True For Months.")

James Picerno turned every stone in the Recession Lake, as Tarzan searched for his lost ruby in the Jungle completely. Finally, he admitted an axiom of business cycles which Michell, Burns, Moore, and myself believed in without proof.

Regarding "Weekly Indicators" of New Deal Democrat, I endorsed his joining my expansion road, commenting:

"The timely and valid Recession call as in the conclusion:

"The "Recession Warning" which began at the end of November for [last] year remains, as all three of my primary systems remain consistent with a near-term recession. Importantly, Redbook consumer sales were only up a little over 1% YoY this week. It is also interesting that restaurant bookings have deteriorated, since that is one of the easiest expenses for consumers to cut. Meanwhile, other indicators are setting up for the recovery afterward, including bargain levels for oil and other commodities, and the US$ is on the verge of turning positive. While the GDP report for Q1 will probably grab the most attention this week, it is mainly a look in the rearview mirror. Much more important will be all the components of real income and spending coming this Friday." (From "Weekly Indicators: Turning Points - Both Good And Bad")

The deadly-even battle between Bears and Bulls. Anybody watched the last one hour of the market on Friday (April 21)?

The S&P 500 (the Dow, and the Nasdaq as well, with slightly different timing) moved 1) Down, 2) Up, 3) Down again, and finally Up again, closing at 4,133,52 (33,808.96, and 12,074.46, respectively), gaining +0.09% (+0.07%, and +0.11%, respectively).

How do you interpret this very exciting event? This is a last hour on Friday. Historically this hour is a one sided game of Bears because usually Bulls who are less aggressive than Bears close the tent, and leave the field.

My claim is the "shadow" strength of the S&P 500, as explained in "Unsung Shadow Fireworks". demonstrated the unusual fight against the last-hour Bears massive attack.

This last-minute win is really critical to make the three-weeks old Uptrend much stronger, and will strike the decided punch bears next week.

Focus

Although, updating the current Uptrend is not intended, I want to report a temporary update as of April 21.

The current 'bear" market followed by the NBER-defined "recession" in 2020 is arguable? This is a chicken-egg question.

A coming recession will be re-visualized, associated with a wrong call of the pandemic recession (PR), analyzed in "The Pandemic Recession…"..

The Weekly Update of the Current Uptrend as of April 21

Table 1: Momentums & Trends (Feb. 01, 2023 - Apr. 21, 2023) Date Close %CH m/P 01/31/23 4,076.60 * * 02/01/23 4,119.21 1.05% P 02/02/23 4,179.76 1.47% P 02/03/23 4,136.48 -1.04% m 02/06/23 4,111.08 -0.61% m 02/07/23 4,164.00 1.29% P 02/08/23 4,117.86 -1.11% m 02/09/23 4,081.50 -0.88% m 02/10/23 4,090.46 0.22% P 02/13/23 4,137.29 1.14% P 02/14/23 4,136.13 -0.03% m 02/15/23 4,147.60 0.28% P 02/16/23 4,090.41 -1.38% m 02/17/23 4,079.09 -0.28% m 02/21/23 3,997.34 -2.00% m 02/22/23 3,991.05 -0.16% m 02/23/23 4,012.32 0.53% P 02/24/23 3,970.04 -1.05% m 02/27/23 3,982.24 0.31% P 02/28/23 3,970.15 -0.30% m 03/01/23 3,951.39 -0.47% m 03/02/23 3,981.35 0.76% P 03/03/23 4,045.64 1.61% P 03/06/23 4,048.42 0.07% P 03/07/23 3,986.37 -1.53% m 03/08/23 3,992.01 0.14% P 03/09/23 3,918.32 -1.85% m 03/10/23 3,861.59 -1.45% m 03/13/23 3,855.76 -0.15% m 03/14/23 3,919.29 1.65% P 03/15/23 3,891.93 -0.70% m 03/16/23 3,960.28 1.76% P 03/17/23 3,916.64 -1.10% m 03/20/23 3,951.57 0.89% P 03/21/23 4,002.87 1.30% P 03/22/23 3,936.97 -1.65% m 03/23/23 3,948.72 0.30% P 03/24/23 3,970.99 0.56% P 03/27/23 3,977.53 0.16% P 03/28/23 3,971.27 -0.16% m 03/29/23 4,027.81 1.42% P 03/30/23 4,050.83 0.57% P 03/31/23 4,109.31 1.44% P 04/03/23 4,124.51 0.37% P 04/04/23 4,100.60 -0.58% m 04/05/23 4,090.38 -0.25% m 04/06/23 4,105.02 0.36% P 04/10/23 4,109.11 0.10% P 04/11/23 4,108.94 0.00% P 04/12/23 4,091.95 -0.41% m 04/13/23 4,146.22 1.33% P 04/14/23 4,137.64 -0.21% m 04/17/23 4,151.32 0.33% P 04/18/23 4,154.87 0.09% P 04/19/23 4,154.52 -0.01% * 04/20/23 4,129.79 -0.60% m 04/21/23 4,133.52 0.09% P NOTE 1. CLOSE: The S&P 500 Index's Closing 2. %CH: The Percent Change. 3. m/P: minus/Plus. 4. Data Source: Yahoo Finance 5. * is less than 0.05% IN THE ABSOLUTE VALUE. Click to enlarge

Table 1 pitches 1) 1m/1P: 11 vs. 7 (m has EDGE), 2) 2m/2P: 3 vs. 4 (EVEN), 3m/3P: 1 vs. 4 (P has BIG EDGE), and 4m/4P: 1 vs. 1 (EVEN).

Table 4: The m/P on Friday in Q1, 2023 Month Date Feb. 3 10 17 24 * m/P m P m m * Mar. 3 10 17 24 31 m/P P m m P P Apr. 6 14 21 * * m/P P m P * * NOTE 1. Data Source: Yahoo Finance. 2. Author made Table. 3, by using Table 2. Click to enlarge

The m/P on Friday (Apr. 6: Thursday is considered as Friday because Apr. 7 was Good Friday): 6 vs. 6 (EVEN)

As a result, the current Upswing became much stronger than last week: P had BIG EDGE in 3P while m picked EDGE in 1m.

The coming week, ending on April 28 will decide the fate of one-month old Uptrend, starting March 31.

A chicken-egg question

The current 'bear" market followed by the NBER-defined "recession" in 2020 is arguable? In other words, the current "bear market" or the NBER-defined "recession": which one comes first? The right answer is both came simultaneously hand in hand.

The origin for James Picerno, the frontrunner of data-dependent analysis on business cycles, couldn't wrap up his a-month-long campaign to time a Recession would be an "unacceptable" Recession Call, as witnessed in "The Pandemic Recession…".

A coming recession

The starting point for the "never-ending" loops on the various research projects is we would acknowledge that we are not in a bear market but in a bull market, starting in March 09, 2009, according to "A Bear? Or A Bull?".

What is a recession?

In an ordinary economy which has not been beaten up by the Great Recession (GR) and the Pandemic Recession (PR), a recession is a healthy part of business cycles to do a needed adjustment of any disequilibrium that had occurred during an expansion process.

We call it as a garden-variety recession [GVR], which starts at a peak of business activity or real national income, and ends at a trough, and then an expansion starts. When we would not expect a GVR due mainly to any external shocks, it would be totally impossible to "forecast" recession.

A typical business cycles starts a bear market (which is a major component for Leading Indicator), and we expect a recession in about six months, and then a recession sustains for anywhere between six months to one year.

During what we have experienced for last three years, we have been far, far away from the above normalcy of a recession.

Consequently, most well-developed models would be easily broken down in this abnormal environment.

The Concluding Remark

My all most all market analyses depend only on the S&P 500 Index and SPY (which is the ETF of S&P 500, a tick lower than S&P). What is the real entity of SPY? It's an aggregated global investment on 500 major U.S. equities.

Can you imagine how broad the base and the participants (including all machines (about 70%) and the various institutional investors in the world) are?

The market research with a single source, the S&P 500 Index (SPY) has borne a significant fruit in so many years in general, and in the recent years, in particular.

Specially, since GR and PR the S&P 500 Index and my PPO Approach have shown their enormous contributions in my publications and trading.

