U.S. IPO Weekly Recap: IPO Market Has A Full Week Of Small Deals, Led By Chinese Issuers

Summary

  • Six small deals began trading this past week, five of which met the criteria for our IPO stats.
  • U Power downsized and priced at the low end to raise $15 million at a $315 million market cap.
  • No companies are currently scheduled to list in the week ahead, although some may join the calendar last minute.

Six small deals began trading this past week, five of which met the criteria for our IPO stats. They were joined by one blank check IPO.

U Power (UCAR) downsized and priced at the low end

