U.S. IPO Weekly Recap: IPO Market Has A Full Week Of Small Deals, Led By Chinese Issuers

Six small deals began trading this past week, five of which met the criteria for our IPO stats. They were joined by one blank check IPO.

U Power (UCAR) downsized and priced at the low end to raise $15 million at a $315 million market cap. U Power started as a vehicle-sourcing service provider in China, and in 2020, it also began developing automated battery-swapping stations under the UOTTA brand. The company is highly unprofitable and has limited operating history in an emerging market. U Power soared more than 600% in its debut, even reaching 11,500% intraday, but gave back most of its gains in the aftermarket to finish up 31%.

Three other Chinese issuers went public during the week. Advisory services provider Top KingWin (TCJH) and logistics services provider Jayud Global Logistics (JYD) both downsized and priced at the low end, and contractor WANG & LEE GROUP (WLGS) priced a full-sized deal as expected. Jayud climbed 26% in its Friday debut; the others finished below issue.

The week’s deals were rounded out by California-based oil and gas E&P Trio Petroleum (TPET) and, while not included below, early-stage miner U.S. GoldMining (USGO). Both finished below issue.

One SPAC priced this past week. Ares Management’s Ares Acquisition II (AACT.U) raised $450 million in the first blank check IPO of the second quarter. It is the second blank check to upsize its offering this year.

Three new issuers joined the pipeline. Mail order clothing company JP Outfitters (JPO) filed to raise $17 million, and Israeli 3D printing company XJet (XJET) filed to raise $8 million. Short-term rental operator reAlpha Tech (LPHA.RC) filed for a direct listing on the Nasdaq.

3 Filings During the Week of April 17th, 2023 IssuerBusiness DealSize Sector LeadUnderwriter JP Outfitters (JPO) $17M Consumer Discretionary Aegis Cap. Sells clothing and accessories primarily through print catalogs. XJet (XJET) $8M Industrials Aegis Cap. Makes and sells 3D printers for metal and ceramic end-use parts. reAlpha Tech (LPHA.RC) $0M Real Estate Operates short-term rental properties and a related investment platform. Click to enlarge

IPO Market Snapshot

The Renaissance IPO Indices are market cap weighted baskets of newly public companies. As of 4/20/2023, the Renaissance IPO Index was up 14.2% year-to-date, while the S&P 500 was up 8.1%. Renaissance Capital's IPO ETF (IPO) tracks the index, and top ETF holdings include Snowflake (SNOW) and Airbnb (ABNB). The Renaissance International IPO Index was down 4.9% year-to-date, while the ACWX was up 9.3%. Renaissance Capital’s International IPO ETF (IPOS) tracks the index, and top ETF holdings include Porsche and JD Health.

No companies are currently scheduled to list in the week ahead, although some may join the calendar last minute.

While any potential pickup is still likely several weeks out, two larger IPOs joined the pipeline last week (FIHL and SLRN), and a number of prospective issuers have filed updates. Last Friday, US natural gas producer BKV (BKV) provided updated financials ahead of its $100 million IPO, and this past week, natural gas compression firm Kodiak Gas Services (KGS) filed updated paperwork ahead of an IPO we estimate could raise $350 million. In the news, the CFO of J&J (JNJ) told Barron’s that consumer health division Kenvue (KVUE) could be moving forward with its estimated $5 billion IPO in the near term.

Other smaller issuers have continued to provide updates as well, including Korean social network Hanryu Holdings (HRYU), fitness equipment seller Interactive Strength (TRNR), and golf club designer Sacks Parente Golf (SPGC).

Street research is expected for six companies in the week ahead, and one lock-up period will be expiring.

