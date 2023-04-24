Vulcan Energy Resources: Price Down, Numbers Clearer, This Looks Good

Apr. 24, 2023 1:15 AM ETVulcan Energy Resources Limited (VULNF)
Tim Worstall profile picture
Tim Worstall
4.54K Followers

Summary

  • Vulcan Energy Resources is down 44% since I looked at it 13 months ago. That makes the price now more attractive, of course.
  • We've also much greater clarity on their numbers. They're looking good actually.
  • But there's still that thing about the lithium price - the buying point will be important.
  • Looking for a portfolio of ideas like this one? Members of Forsaken Value and Yield get exclusive access to our subscriber-only portfolios. Learn More »
A girl hand doing the Vulcan salute on a white background. Vulcan hand salute against. Spock hand. Alpha.

Nataly Hanin

A falling stock price increases the attraction of a proposition

Or perhaps that should be a fallen share price increases the attractiveness of an investment proposition. We're buying into the same numbers at a cheaper price. Some 13 months back I had

This article was written by

Tim Worstall profile picture
Tim Worstall
4.54K Followers
Tim Worstall is a wholesaler of rare earth metals and one of the global experts in the metal scandium. He is also a Fellow at the Adam Smith Inst in London and an writer for a number of media outlets, including The Times (London), Telegraph, The Register and even, very occasionally indeed, for the WSJ. This account is linked with that of Mohamad Machine-Chian: https://seekingalpha.com/user/52914142/comments

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.